Fresh home for the Winter NAMM Show, Mike and Mike begin this episode by recapping more of their favorite new products from the show. Then they answer two listener questions: one regarding how to get gigs and one regarding their favorite percussion instruments. In the Education Corner, the hosts explain their favorite applications of Ted Reed’s classic drum book Syncopation. Then they discuss one of their favorite drummers, Mike Bordin of the alternative rock band Faith No More. In the Gear Review segment, Johnston discusses the Gretsch 5×14 chrome-over-brass snare. The show concludes with Pick of the Week, which features a cool practice device and affordable recording software.



Show Notes

The NAMM Show: https://www.namm.org/thenammshow/2016

Modern Drummer Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/modern_drummer/

Modern Drummer Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ModernDrummer/

Modern Drummer Twitter: https://twitter.com/ModernDrummer

Syncopation: http://www.alfred.com/Products/Progressive-Steps-to-Syncopation-for-the-Modern-Drummer–00-17308.aspx

Mike Bordin: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mike_Bordin

Gretsch COB 5×14 snare: http://www.gretschdrums.com/drums/snare-drums/usa-snare-drums

Beatnik Rhythmic Analyzer: http://www.onboardresearch.com/beatnik-rhythm-analyzer-drum-tutor-ra1200p/

Mixcraft software: http://www.acoustica.com/mixcraft/

