In this episode, Mike and Mike share some info on vintage Ludwig snares, and they discuss the hugely influential hardcore rock band Refused and its drummer David Sandström, who’s featured in the February 2016 issue of Modern Drummer Magazine. In the gear review section, Dawson shares some insight into the new Beier 15″ steel snares, which he reviewed for the February issue. The show concludes with the host’s picks of the week.



February 2016 issue of Modern Drummer Magazine: https://www.moderndrummer.com/2015/12/february-2016-issue-modern-drummer-featuring-adam-deitch/

Vintage Ludwig drums: http://www.vintageludwigdrums.com/

Refused: http://www.officialrefused.com/

Beier snare drums: https://www.moderndrummer.com/2015/12/video-demo-beier-15-steel-snare-drums/, http://beierdrums.com/SnareDrums.html

Jost Nickel Groove Book: http://www.alfred.com/Products/Jost-Nickels-Groove-Book–00-20249US.aspx

