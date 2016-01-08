In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss internal-miking options for the bass drum, and then Dawson gives his choice for favorite wood and metal snare. The featured artist is contemporary funk/jazz/fusion great Adam Deitch, who’s on the cover of the February 2016 issue of Modern Drummer. In the gear review section, Dawson recounts his experience with the Liberty Jazz Series bebop kit. The show concludes with the hosts’ picks of the week.



Show Notes

February 2016 issue of Modern Drummer: https://www.moderndrummer.com/2015/12/february-2016-issue-modern-drummer-featuring-adam-deitch/#_

Internal bass drum mike mounts:

http://www.kellyshu.com/, http://www.randallmay.com/internal_miking_system.php

Adam Deitch at Modern Drummer Festival 2010: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V7QRj9Em4II

Masters of Maple Black Ugly snare:

http://mdrums.com/snare-drums-1/#black-ugly

Angel Drums: http://www.angeldrums.com/

Liberty Jazz Series drumset: https://www.libertydrums.com/customdrums/jazz-series-drum-kits/

