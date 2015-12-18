In this episode, Mike and Mike share their favorite rudiments for drumset applications, and they discuss current trend of mixing electronics within an acoustic drumset. They also take a look at some of the most innovative pieces of gear to come about in the past forty years. In the gear review section, Dawson shares his experience with the Yamaha Stage Custom Birch Hybrid kit and he demos some beats from one of his bands that incorporates a lot of electronic and acoustic elements. The show concludes with the picks of the week.



Show Notes

January 2016 issue of Modern Drummer: https://www.moderndrummer.com/2015/11/january-2016-issue-of-modern-drummer-featuring-neil-peart/#_

Yamaha Stage Custom Birch Hybrid drumset: http://usa.yamaha.com/news_events/namm_2015/yamaha_dtx502_hybrid_packs_acoustic_electric_all-in-one/

“Aguila Guerrera” by Dawson’s band Dayan (to hear the original programmed drum parts that are recreated on live drums and electronics in the gear review segment): https://soundcloud.com/dayansound

Ian Froman video lessons on contemporary jazz drumming: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Svco860T110

Steve Jobs biography: http://www.amazon.com/Steve-Jobs-Walter-Isaacson/dp/1451648537

“The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike” is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast

