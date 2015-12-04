In this episode, Mike and Mike catch up after a few weeks of traveling, drum shows, and clinics, and then they dive into some news regarding Brady drums. They also discuss their favorite hi-hat sizes, and then they crack open the January 2016 issue of Modern Drummer to talk a bit about cover artist, Neil Peart of the legendary prog-rock band Rush. In the gear review section, they examine a one-of-a-kind snare from Provenance Drums that’s made from the side panel of an old, rusty VW van. As usual, the show concludes with the hosts’ picks of the week.





Show Notes

January 2016 Issue of Modern Drummer: https://www.moderndrummer.com/2015/11/january-2016-issue-of-modern-drummer-featuring-neil-peart/#_

Brady Drums: http://www.bradydrums.com.au/

Soultone Vintage Old School Hi-Hats: http://www.soultonecymbals.com/content/vintage-old-school-patina

Meinl Byzance Extra Dry Dual Hi-Hats: http://meinlcymbals.com/cymbal-finder/Product/show/Byzance-Extra-Dry-Dual-Hihat-15-(B15DUH)

Zildjian New Beat Hi-Hats: http://zildjian.com/Products/Drumset-Cymbals/Cast-Bronze-Cymbals/A-Zildjian-Series/HiHats/14-A-Zildjian-New-Beat-HiHats

Provenance Drums: http://www.provenancedrums.com/

