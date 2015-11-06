In this episode, Mike and Mike dig into a few of the stories in the December 2015 issue of Modern Drummer, including Jim Riley’s educational article on ghost notes, the cover story with global drumming ambassador Dom Famularo, and the product review of Zildjian’s new K Custom Dark 19″ and 20″ crashes. The hosts also share some of their thoughts and experiences with different types of drum muffling, and they give their picks of the week, which include a classic play-along book/CD and an online tutorial on drum recording.

Show Notes

December issue of MD: https://www.moderndrummer.com/2015/10/december-2015-issue-of-modern-drummer-featuring-dom-famularo/

Zildjian K Custom Dark crashes video demo: https://www.moderndrummer.com/2015/10/video-demo-zildjian-k-custom-dark-crashes/

The Drumset Soloist: http://www.alfredpublishing.com/Products/The-Drumset-Soloist–00-EL9602CD.aspx

Drum Recording Session Tutorial with Josh Freese: http://www.lynda.com/Audio-Music-Audio-Engineering-tutorials/Drum-Recording-Session-Josh-Freese/372852-2.html

