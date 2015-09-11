In this episode, Mike and Mike talk about June 2015 Modern Drummer cover artist, Benny Greb, and dig into some of the concepts in Benny’s new DVD, The Art and Science of Groove. Then they share their thoughts on the pros and cons of electronic drums. In the gear review section, Dawson shares some insight into his experience with Paiste’s new Masters series crashes and hi-hats. The show concludes with the hosts’ “pick of the week.”

