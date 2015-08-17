Episode 4 is dedicated to creativity, from where to find it to—more importantly—how to practice it. Johnston then shares stories from his recent clinic tour in Germany, which included a stop at the Meinl cymbal factory. This week’s gear review focuses on DW’s Jazz Series cherry/gum drumset.

