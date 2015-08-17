On this, the debut episode of the “Modern Drummer Podcast with Mike and Mike,” drummer/educator Mike Johnston (mikeslessons.com) and Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, talk about the differences between chops and groove, citing examples of current and past players who epitomize one or both concepts. Next, Mike and Mike explore the November 2014 “In the Pocket” Modern Drummer article on the halftime shuffle by famed author/drummer Zoro. In the gear review section, the guys discuss Meinl’s Vintage Pure rides and Masters of Maple’s high-end handcrafted Type-M snare. The show concludes with Dawson and Johnston sharing their “picks of the week.”

https://media.blubrry.com/mdpodcastmikeandmike/p/www.moderndrummer.com/wp-content/uploads/podcasts/Episode-1-Chops-and-Groove-Halftime-Shuffle-Meinl-rides-Masters-of-Maple-snare-FINAL.mp3

