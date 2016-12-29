$0.00
Thanks for your vote

Thanks for voting!

Modern Drummer Readers Poll

Comments

  4. Isis LaShawn Hardy says

    Stix Hooper, Steve Gadd, Leon “Ndugu” Chancellor, Amir “Questlove” Thompson, Shiela Escovedo, Grady Tate, Terri Lynn Carrington, Harvey Mason, Hal Blaine, Tony Thompson, Cindy Blackman, Gene Krupa, Max Roach, Art Blakey, Billy Cobham, Stevie Wonder, Jimmy Cobb, Walter “Clyde” Orange, Peter Erskine, Chico Hamilton, Roy Haynes, Ralph Johnson, Robbie McIntosh, Idris Muhammad, Buddy Rich, Narada Michael Walden, Lenny White, Maurice White, Peter Erskine, Tony Williams.

    Reply

  7. Todd Frank says

    These “lists” are silly..it’s really “favorite drummers of all time.” There are too many deserving people to narrow it to 10, plus people who prefer rock will tend to pick “rock” guys and those who prefer jazz will tend to pick “jazz” guys. But picking your faves is kinda fun, so here goes.. 1. Buddy Rich 2. Terry Bozzio 3. Carl Palmer 4. Bill Bruford 5. Gene Krupa 6. Louie Bellson 7. Carmine Appice 8. Ian Paice 9. Lenny White 10. Neil Peart

    Reply

    • VetinQ8 says

      I’m with you. Way too many super talented of various genres to limit it to just 10 and really, how do you compare some of them? But I like reading other peoples comments and choices.

      Reply

  8. Todd Frank says

    “Best” is completely subjective..it’s really “favorite drummers of all time.” That said, here are my 10 faves: 1. Buddy Rich 2. Terry Bozzio 3. Carl Palmer 4. Bill Bruford 5. Gene Krupa 6. Louie Bellson 7. Carmine Appice 8. Ian Paice 9. Lenny White 10. Neil Peart

    Reply

  10. Dave Gillespie says

    I’ve chosen a whole variety of drumists, form John Bonham (my favourite) to Art Blakey. But there are so many more to choose from. I couldn’t include Billy Cobham or Chad Wakkerman which is a shocker. Still, there ya go!!!!

    Reply

  11. John says

    Billy Cobham, Bill Bruford, Narada Michael Walden, Terry Bozzzio, Gary Husband, Chad Wackerman, Ralph Humphrey, Simon Phillips, Max Roach, Skinny

    Reply

    • Fingers Lane says

      Oh no! I’ve just voted and somehow ‘forgot’ about Billy Cobham!!
      I was checking out some of his solo albums just the other day!
      Arrrgghh!
      Still, at least my conscience is clear about not voting for Terry Bozzio or Chad Wackerman: I had already included Vinnie Colaiuta and I think one former Zappa drummer was enough!

      Reply

  12. Michael waugh says

    So many great drummers past and present. It’s impossible to name the best. I love them all for their contributions!

    Reply

    • Fingers Lane says

      No, I must disagree. I have found it really interesting to read other people’s suggestions.
      Unfortunately, I was embarrassed to find a couple of obvious names I had somehow forgotten in the heat of the moment:
      Billy Cobham and Tony Williams.
      So, please, people! Vote for Billy Cobham and Tony Williams to make up for my mistake!

      Reply

  16. David Scally Jr. says

    No one paints with drumsticks the way Elvin Jones did; i call him the “Picasso of Skins”. And no one innovated better to create new sounds/concepts like the man who refused to play 4/4 time – if only for the simple sake of NOT doing it – than Bill Bruford.

    Reply

    • Fingers Lane says

      No coincidence that Elvin Jones has been a big influence on Bill Bruford!
      I voted for them both.
      Aside from John Coltrane’s ‘A Love Supreme’ I would be grateful for some Elvin Jones album recommendations….

      Reply

    • Ben C says

      I put Elvin in the top spot too. No one sounded remotely like him and what he did was HARD. Try playing some of the stuff on Love Supreme 😛

      Reply

    • Martin Silva says

      I’m so with you on Elvin. He was the man. I was so blessed to see him at the Jazz Bakery in Culver City CA a few years before he passed. Vinnie was sitting a few seats over just taking it in. Even at his advanced age his playing was still next level. Just gorgeous.

      Reply

  17. moonbeam pickins says

    John French from Capt Beefheart’s Magic Band takes top spot. One of the most underrated drummers in the history of “rock” music, that wrote a good part of, and played on, one of the most complex rock albums, trout mask. Major credit due. Also, Mitch Mitchell, Bonham, Ringo, Levon Helm, Robert Wyatt, Buddy Rich, Doug Clifford (Creedance), Bill Ward, Ginger Baker, Jimmy Carl Black

    Reply

  18. omcdurham says

    Buddy Rich, Neil Peart, John Bonham, Keith Moon, John Densmore, Nicko McBrain, Lars Ulrich, Charlie Watts, Ian Paice, Chad Smith

    Reply

  19. Kenneth Ramey says

    CARL PALMER, Neal Peart, Buddy Rich, Mick Fleetwood, Jon Bohnam, and Ringo Starr. I don’t think I know any more drummers.

    Reply

  20. Ben says

    Remember, everyone. There are so many differences between genres so it is impossible to pick a true top 10! Just enjoy the list, and check out videos of the drummers on the list that you have never heard of before!

    Reply

  23. albertodream says

    Carl Parlmer, Pierre Moerlen, Mike Portnoy, Simon Philips, Morris Pert, Neil Peart, Bill Bruford, Stewart Copeland, Jeff Porcaro, Chris Slade

    Reply

  24. Phred_P says

    Neil Peart is unquestionably #1. His skill and ability to maintain complex rhythms are unmatched by anyone I’m aware of. I don’t think anyone else is even close. Maybe Gene Krupa in his prime.

    Reply

  26. Ryan says

    Buddy Rich is one of the greats, but so many lists without Neil Pert…any list without him near the top is someone that doesn’t know much about drumming.

    Reply

  27. Robin says

    After I made my choices, I remembered so many other drummers – top 10 wasn’t enough. Just not enough. How could I forget Jon Bonham????

    Reply

  28. Max says

    Perhaps known as an outstanding and long-time musician, but where’s Phil Collins name – pretty good I think.

    Reply

  29. Patrick says

    If you haven’t heard of Marco Minneman then you’re just voting for your favorite band’s drummer… These lists are silly

    Reply

  31. Gary says

    Neil of course, Mike Portnoy, Rev Sullivan, Mitch Mitchell, Carmine Apice, Vinnie Paul Just to name a few- but I agree with Bruford, Buddy, and several others I didn’t vote for- should be an interesting turn out- My money is on Neil though for #1 spot…

    Reply

  33. I'mJoeBiden says

    Vinnie Colaiuta, Steve Smith, Buddy Rich, Steve Gadd, Jeff Porcaro, John Bonham, and dozens of others before Neil Peart. Neil is a great prog rock drummer, but if you heard him butcher the song in the Buddy Rich tribute, you’d think twice before putting him in the masters category.

    Reply

  34. Darryl says

    Why am I not seeing Phil Collins on any ones list? Anyone who can pound the drums and sing and create the great music Phil did… deserves a vote! Rock on Phil!!! But I will say, like most others, Neil is the best!

    Reply

  36. Todd says

    I agree, there are way too many genres here to pick 10 so I stuck to more contemporary rock with a bit of Latin Salsa thrown in. Tough to choose between Peart and Moon for #1. Love them both but I gave the nod to Peart, especially since he still plays so well for a guy in his 60’s. Did I say 60’s?? Geeze! Where did the time go???

    Reply

  38. Ace says

    I am a guitarist and I highly respect Neil Peart. His intense preciseness and his musicality is impecable. And for a trio. He writes the lyrics, composes his own drum parts, is not confined to one time signature, and even takes 4/4 and stretches it to its limits. Say what you want, but he is the only drummer that can do what he has done in his circumstances for as long as Rush has in such varying forms of playing. He is number one!

    Reply

  42. disneylover28 says

    Neil Peart only gets better with age! All 3 guys in Rush are amazing, but Neil deserves to be recognized for his talent and skill!

    Reply

  46. Brian Vincent says

    Neil Peart, Buddy Rich, Gene Krupa, Stewart Copeland, Keith Moon, John Bonham, Carter Beauford, Bill Bruford, Phil Collins, Kenny Aronoff, Danny Carey, Mike Portnoy, Lars Ulrich, Charlie Watts, Ringo Starr, Alex Van Halen … these are the names I think of when I think of great drummers.

    Reply

  50. Greg Gonzalez says

    Clem Burk. Fantastic drummer. Stewart Copeland. Fantastic drummer. And on and on…. very, very difficult to narrow things down to 10. Subjective perception. 🙂

    Reply

  51. Greg Gonzalez says

    Clem Burk. Fantastic drummer. Stewart Copeland. Fantastic drummer. So difficult to pick only 10. Subjective perception for sure…

    Reply

  52. Dan says

    While not nearly as well known as others listed here, Vinnie Colaiuta should be in the top 5 at least. He’s extremely versatile, musical and powerful. Also, Steve Smith and Billy Cobham. So many greats to enjoy!

    Reply

  54. Shayne says

    for those who voted for Ringo Starr, a reminder of a famous quote from John Lennon when asked by a reporter if Ringo was the “best drummer in the world?” His response…”he’s not even the best drummer in the band”

    Reply

  59. Zymoticus says

    Yeah, “Greatest” should be “Favorite” or “Most Popular.” Superlatives tend to look more and more silly the longer you stare at them…

    For whatever reason the auto-suggestion function stopped working after I’d typed Mr. Peart in the first line. ‘Guess it was overwhelmed. 8^]

    Reply

  61. Aaron Smith says

    I didn’t pick who I thought are the greatest drummers of all time, as that is impossible to answer. No one drummer is the best at everything. I just chose the top 10 drummers who had the most influence on my (a 17 year old guy) playing. Neil Peart wasn’t on that list, as he didn’t have an influence on my playing. I admire his playing, and he is one of the best out there, but I don’t listen to Rush enough for it to have an effect on me. For me, it was Mike Fuentes, Jimmy Sullivan, Dave Douglas, Carter Beauford, Joe Rickard, Neil Sanderson, Brandon Barnes, Taylor Hawkins, Dave Grohl, and Chad Szeliga. I grew up listening and playing their stuff, so that is what has affected me the most.

    Reply

  62. TeePee says

    Woah! I was half way through putting my top 10 when the vote was submitted way incomplete! At least I got the top 3 sorted out… but Man this is annoying. Surely the voting system has bug (or undocumented feature) in it if this happens. Can I ever go back and complete my list?!

    Reply

  66. Tonya Sweatt says

    In my world.. its only ever been, will ever be, the incomparable NEIL PEART. Why would any one else play drums… LOVE NEIL!

    Reply

  75. drbvr23 says

    Neil Peart, Manu Katche, Buddy Rich, Stewart Copeland, Jon Bohnam, Dave Grohl, Stephen Morris, Nicko McBrain, Vinnie Colaiuta and Vinnie Paul made my list, but after reading some responses here, I realize how difficult it is. So many great stickmen out there go unrecognized.

    Reply

  76. Bergman says

    Anyone who puts Buddy Rich ahead of Neil Peart must not be a drummer, or must not have been alive during both their careers as I have for the past 6 decades. He could only do one type of arraingement. Neil Peart can do what Buddy did and can take it to the next level, along with actually playing other styles and methods. Neil is #1 by a long shot – followed by “the rest”. This is from someone who “actually saw and heard” the body of Buddy Rich work when he was doing it. I like Buddy Rich, but he did not grow as a drummer or arranger after a young age. Buddy did gain fame at a later age which is all of his style most base his talent on. You could say, he was what he was, from one show to the next for decades. Buddy had speed, (Speed is the least of all drumming talents!) endourance (A trait that nearly all drummers can attain with practice.) and one main style that he mastered. Neil has grown during many phases of his and Rush’s career – to encompus and include all Buddy Rich ever was able to attain. Granted, Neil did not master the “Buddy” style until later in life – but he did. Buddy may also have been able to play “Peartesque” but we will never know – which; unfortunately, leaves Buddy lacking in overall dimension relative to Neil.

    Reply

  78. TXdrummerboy says

    I agonized over this … picking 10 names is difficult (my preliminary list had over 30 drummers!). Anyway, here are the 10 I finally decided upon (unranked – alpha order):

    Art Blakey, Danny Carey, Dennis Chambers, Billy Cobham, Vinnie Colaiuta, Gavin Harrison, Keith Moon, Joe Morello, Neil Peart, Buddy Rich

    Reply

  82. UtahSamuel says

    Come on guys, what about Dannie Richmond, Billy Cobham, or the line of other jazz players that could outplay most of the yahoos you always vote for. Just because someone drums decently for your favorite band doesn’t make him a legend. Even Neil Peart felt inadequate and took lessons from Freddie Gruber to fix his technique issues (which is why I am not bothered he keeps winning this even though I think there are some better players out there, he is still improving). Get outside your little world and listen to some music. Jazz, prog, fusion, Afro-Cuban, folk and Americana, gypsy, there are a bazzillion genres. Metal is passe, try something that involves dynamics.

    Reply

  83. corry says

    woow lol this is hard haha gotta go with The Prof. for #1 but even these new comers are killing it Matt Greiner from August Burns Red is awesome for those who have never checked him out.

    Reply

  84. Vic says

    It’s impossible to pick just 10, but here it is: Neil Peart, Buddy Rich, John Bonham, Keith Moon, Steve Gadd, Carl Palmer, Mike Portnoy, Steve Smith, Scott Rockenfield, and Bill Bruford.

    Reply

  86. Steve D says

    I’m picking Neil Peart he is just simply incredible. Another good one is Kansas’s drummer Phil Ehart listen to his work he is excellent and Kansas has a lot of good music.

    Reply

  87. John M says

    Where’s Phil Collins? The creator of the gated drum sound? Definitely an incredible drummer who influenced many who followed.

    Reply

  88. Mark Coren says

    Don’t forget all the greats who influenced the last 40 years of rock drumming…Buddy Rich and Louie Bellson, Steve Gadd, Paul Desmond and a swarm of others – they’re the guys who raised the bar and inspired incredible drummers like Neil Peart (still my personal favorite tbh). If nothing else, these polls are a great opportunity to discover a whole new world of drumming you’d never known before 😀

    Reply

  90. CN says

    I think Vinnie Colaiuta is at the top. Simply because he has played every style handed to him with excellence. There are tons of #1’s however most of them have only played in their styles (ie Buddy Rich – Big Band). To be able to master so many different styles like Vinnie has is truly worthy of #1.

    Reply

  91. Sanchaniaton says

    Neil Peart, Simon Philips, Carl Palmer, John Bonham, Phil Collins and Stewart Copeland are probably the greatest rock drummers, but then there’s another level of technical competence viz. Buddy Rich, Steve Gadd, Vinnie Colaiuta, Dave Weckl, Omar Hakim, Manu Katche etc…At the end of the day its the musicality and individuality of expression that counts. They’re all great!

    Reply

  93. Keith H. says

    Buddy Rich, Neil Peart, Carl Palmer, Ian Paice, Mike Portnoy, John Bonham, Keith Moon, Simon Phillips, Brian Downey, Felix Bohnke. The last one a brilliant drummer from the German band ‘Helloween’, if you didn’t know.

    Reply

  94. Fingers Lane says

    I have found it really interesting to read other people’s suggestions.

    Unfortunately, I was embarrassed to find a couple of obvious names I had somehow missed from my own top ten:

    Billy Cobham and Tony Williams.

    So, please, people! Vote for Billy Cobham and Tony Williams to make up for my mistake!

    Reply

  100. Leepatrick Mahaney says

    John Fishman, Gavin Harrison, Alex Acuna, Airto Moreira, Ralph Humphry, Mike Shapiro, Carter Beauford, Dennis Chambers, Barry Bartlow and Leepatrick Mahaney

    Reply

  101. Amorak says

    Give a listen to jazz combo, The Bad Plus. Drummer David King – smallest drum set going, what he does with it – amazing! There are parallels in real life. Seriously interesting music.

    Reply

  102. michel says

    Neil is the best no one can compare to him , with his time signal beats and triggers all at once that he does he is the god of the drums . a true legend .

    Reply

  106. Arnoud, Amsterdam says

    Their can be only one, and that is our hero and professeur Neil Peart. Mick Tucker at nr. 2 is my nostalgic choise. Still he was one of the most underrated drummers of the 70s. (Looking at the list, it’s nice to see I’m not the only one who thinks this way)

    Reply

  107. Terry says

    Dale Crover, Coady Willis, Dave Lombardo, Jean Paul Gaster, Neil Peart, Buddy Rich, Danny Carey, John Bonham, Charlie Watt,Tommy Lee, Ringo Starr oh no that’s eleven already…

    Reply

  110. Vince Sperrazza says

    Just 10, it’s tough. Remembering that lots of folks play drums, but only the very best drummers play music.

    Reply

  111. Rich Sky says

    SIMON PHILLIPS among the other 9 greats out of my list (Buddy, Louie, Tony, Billy, Neil, Jeff, Keith, John and Cozy.

    Reply

  112. Seth says

    WHOAA, what a task! I submitted from 1-10 respectively – Buddy, Gene, Papa Jo, Max, Elvin, Ringo, Bonham, Bruford, Porcaro (Jeff) and Neil (The Professor). Very tough decision but I based my list more on what I feel are music history’s most influencial as well as truly great practitioners of the kit. If the list was 20, I would have certainly included drummers like Carl Palmer (was a toss up between him and Bruford for me…both faves), Ian Paice (another fave), Louis Bellson (the daddy of double bass drums), Philly Joe, Charley Persip, Charlie Watts, Shelly Manne, Ginger Baker, Carmine Appice, Keith Moon (of course!!!), Pretty Purdie (perhaps should have had him before Porcaro but both GREAT!), Hal Blaine and of course, Vinnie, Steve, Terry. etc…oh, now I’m over TWENTY. As I said, a daunting task but a great reminder of the MANY amazing drummers and the legacy we ALL enjoy and aspire to!!!! Thanks MD for being a HUGE part of it all these years!!

    Reply

  113. Vangelis Crash ❼ says

    John Bonham..Nothing compares to his grooves,his solos and his legacy..Remember,there are many great technicians but not all of them combine technique with great music..John Bonham had great technique, but also contributed into making Led Zeppelin the greatest rock band in history..Back then,without the great hardware,influences,etc of the modern days..That’s my opinion,enjoy voting!

    Reply

  114. Todd Tamanend Clark says

    1. CARMINE APPICE (Vanilla Fudge); 2. TONY WILLIAMS (Miles Davis); 3. JOHN DENSMORE (The Doors); 4. ED CASSIDY (Spirit); 5. RON BUSHY (Iron Butterfly); 6. CRAIG WOODSON (The United States Of America); 7. HAL BLAINE [Multiple Sessions]; 8. NEAL SMITH (Alice Cooper); 9. DANNY TAYLOR (Silver Apples); 10. MAUREEN TUCKER (The Velvet Underground)!

    Reply

  115. Kenny Patterson says

    Trying to pick only 10 makes me startlingly aware of just how many drumset players have made significant contributions over the last century, in all flavors of poular music.

    Reply

  116. hadenough123 says

    Mick Fleetwood? Really? Greatest of all time? It’s more like – Buddy, Louie, Joe Morello, Ringo (pioneer), Neil P (Rush originality only – certainly not swing) Bonzo, Carl, Keith (Who), Gene K, Steve Gadd

    Reply

  117. mike says

    Ian Paice is the best for rock, any other genre of music is tough. so many great drummers for jazz, blues..ect
    its a vague comment but oh well

    Reply

  118. Drummer Guy says

    Mike Mangini doesn’t receive the respect he deserves. He’d blow Neil Peart away (as much as I like him) with one hand!

    Reply

  120. Joe Antonio says

    I voted for those drummers who materially changed drumming by introducing new techniques and styles, examples John Bonham, Neil Peart, Buddy Rich, Max Roach, Carter Beauford. That being said, it’s REALLY HARD to narrow that list down to 10! So many really good drummers…and especially now…these young guys are doing so much more with technique…awesome time to be a drummer and get to appreciate the greats and new cats!

    Reply

  121. Mike says

    Carter Beauford is the best living drummer on the planet and no question one of the top 3 of all time, across all genres. I’m dumfounded his name is not listed more often. Seriously?

    Reply

  122. realistidealist says

    Neil Peart is simply unique! I have been captivated by his musicianship since Junior High School. Rush would not be the band it is without him. Also, a big recognition to Bill Bruford for pushing the boundaries with his solo work, as well, as his work with Yes and King Crimson.

    Reply

  124. Crumbcake0304 says

    Scott Earnest of “That Darn Cat”… Completely underated, but totally innovative, a rolex-like metronome of a time keeper, master of finesse, true clinician, and can play in any genre like he invented it. Plus cool name.

    Reply

  125. ruffdrag says

    Gene Krupa, Buddy Rich, Art Blakey, Max Roach, Elvin Jones, Tony Williams, Steve Gadd, Hal Blaine, John Bonham, Vinnie Colaiuta

    ….hated to leave off Warren Baby Dodds, Chick Webb, Louis Bellson, Papa Joe Jones, Kenny Clarke, Sonny Payne, Philly Joe Jones, Roy Haynes, Billy Higgins, Jack DeJohnette,Jeff “tain” Watts, Mitch Mitchell, Neil Peart, Earl Palmer, Ringo Starr, Steve Jordan, Jeff Porcaro, Al Jackson jr., Alex Acuna, Airto, Joseph Zigaboo Modeliste, Jim Keltner, Levon Helm, Peter Erskine, Joe Morello, Ed Blackwell, Al Foster, David Garibaldi, Stewart Copeland, Steve Smith, Terry Bozzio, Simon Phillips, Bill Bruford, Dave Grohl, Horacio El Negro Hernandez, Dennis Chambers, Zakir Hussein, Billy Martin, Jojo Mayer, Ari Hoenig & Bill Stewart

    Reply

  126. Daryl says

    Carmine Appice, Ginger Baker, Simon Philips, Buddy Rich, Gene Krupa, Tommy Aldidge, Kofi Baker, Corky Laing, Jeff Porcaro, Steve Gadd ! 🙂

    Reply

  127. DocBeat says

    Lars Ulrich? Really?? The question is the top 10 of all time… he couldn’t carry Bonzo’s hardware case! Give your head a shake!

    Reply

  128. Martin Silva says

    Just ten is a tall order. Almost all the guys on my list could be poured like water in to any musical vessel and fit perfectly save for Bonzo, Stevie and Alan. Also these guys were/ are the bar for excellence.
    1. Elvin Jones
    2. Papa Jo Jones
    3. Max Roach
    4. Vinnie Caliuta
    5. Dave Weckel
    6. Dennis Chambers
    7. John Bonham
    8. Josh Freese
    9. Stevie Wonder
    10. Alan Meyers (Devo) “sentimental pick. plus he was so outside the box with what he came up with. “

    Reply

  130. VetinQ8 says

    So many greats to choose from. I truly believe as a drummer of 54 years young, that the new generation of drummers have elevated the art of drumming immensely. Not to take anything from a great drummer like Buddy Rich, for example, but I find the speeds attained by modern “blast beat” drummers truly amazing. It is almost not a fair comparison just due to stylistic changes over the years.

    Reply

  132. Ralph Onofrio says

    There are so many great drummers in different styles that 10 is a difficult number to come up with,HOWEVER,Buddy Rich,Tony Williams,Steve Gadd,Steve Smith,Louie Bellson,Papa Jo Jones,Gene Krupa,and John Bonham MUST be there.Neil Peart? Nice guy,great with Rush…..NOT a top ten of all time.This should be based on influence,technical ability,and musicianship.Not popularity.

    Reply

    • Scott says

      It’s nice to see at least a couple people remember Gene Krupa and Louie Nelson. Doesn’t matter what genre you play or listen to, those two guys together with Buddy Rich set a great deal of standards for what we play and how we do it. There were great names before them and after, but that there is a great deal of tge standard that the bar has been raised to and very rarely reached.

      Reply

  134. Roy says

    Buddy Rich is a great drummer and an influence to many drummers across many genres! He has been an inspiration to me although he was never alive in my time. Not just his skills but also his musicianship!

    Reply

  135. Kenny says

    There are so many excellent drummers from many different generes, its hard to choose one over another. Some of my favorites are: 1-Buddy Rich, 2-Neil Peart, 3-John Bohnam, 4-Bill Bruford, 5-Dave Weckl, 6-Mike Portnoy, 7-Dennis Chambers, 8-Steve Smith, 9-Steve Gadd, 10-Keith Moon. Lets just praise all the drummers out there past and present, known and unknown !!!!!!

    Reply

  138. Bill Ebmeyer says

    Clearly there are so many Drummers that deserve being voted “Best Drummer”

    As there are so many genres, I think you should further break this down by genre. Some drummers may fall into several camps and should be listed in each camp.

    Reply

  141. justa says

    Buddy – PERIOD, then all the rest like Tony Williams, Billy Cobham, etc. Mark Craney’s work on Gino Vannelli’s Brother To Brother is astounding even now.

    Reply

  143. CHRIS=VH=FANATIC says

    Can’t go past Buddy Rich. But as for influential Ringo stands above the rest followed by John Bonham, Alex Van Halen (my personal favourite!) & Steward Copeland. These lists get harder every year!! But that only proves the legacy these drummers leave behind. Drummers Rule!!!

    Reply

  145. Geddy Friedman says

    Carl Palmer and Neil Peart. Two greatest drummers living. Next up Tony Royster Jr and Jacob Armen. Don’t forget Geddy Friedman in there too.

    Reply

  147. Old Sport says

    There is only ONE drummer who has played for Jeff Beck, Sting, Allan Holdsworth, Herbie Hancock, Chick Corea, Josh Groban, Andrea Bocelli, Frank Zappa AND Megadeth…and that is just a small varied sample – Vinnie Colaiuta!

    Reply

  149. Greg says

    soooo many great drummers! & too many to choose from…pretty much picked those who (I think) influenced many others. nice to see Bruford mentioned often, though he didn’t make my top 10. love his playing!

    Reply

  153. Derek Aldous says

    It’s hard to judge between Chad Smith and Dave Weckl. They’re so different but great drummers in their own rights.

    Reply

  155. Alias says

    Dont get me wrong I loved the beatles but Ringo,,, Seriously ?? I guess this subject we could beat to death all day and no one would win .

    Reply

  156. Greg DiCarlo says

    Like Jim Chapen shared with me many years ago Take the good from every drummer you see and leave the rest We are a brother Hood (DRUMMERS) We should not have a list(But I did fill it out ) Thank GOD that we were and are able to share and watch this wonderful gift we drummers have

    Reply

  157. Erik says

    Although I’m a Bass Player by trade I have to say Buddy Rich was the best ever! Hey it’s even Neil Peart’s favorite!! This list is just too hard to pick! So many amazing drummers in the history of music!

    Reply

  159. Chris Inman says

    For me Mike Mangini is the best, no questions asked. His technical ability overshadows any other drummer, past or present, and his dedication and passion towards his instrument and music in general is unparalleled by no one. The rest of my list comprised of (not in this order because i cannot remember exactly which order i placed them); Jimmy The Rev Sullivan, Taylor Hawkins, Mike Portnoy, Buddy Rich, Steve Gadd, Dave Weckl, Neil Peart, Jojo Mayer, Tony Roystar Jr.

    Reply

  161. Ray says

    Truly silly, yet really fun, to pick a top 10. Funny to me how in these comments nobody mentions Weckl, who is arguably the most influential and emulated drummer since the mid ’80s.

    Reply

  162. Michael W. Carter says

    There is no drummer that can come close to Neil Peart. Just listen to 2112 or Grace Under Pressure and you can’t deny it. I love Bonzo and Jeff Porcaro and Don Henley and Mike Portnoy…..but Neil is the soundtrack to my life.

    Reply

  163. Timothy Lee Cromer / Miami says

    Funny how hard it was to filter through ALL the wonderful drummer’s from Baby Dodds to Bozzio and everyone in between. @ 1st I began my list with Baby Dodds as the 1st drumset innovator, Shadow Wilson on to Buddy but then ‘checked’ myself and re-did my list accordingly. Good luck master drummer’s past & present!!

    Reply

  164. Timothy Lee Cromer / Miami says

    Also ‘funny’ how many drummer’s champion Neil Peart like the ‘baby jesus’ of drummers. I love his books, hell-of-a-writer but I place no value on his overtly busy, stiff, souless delivery (sorry, not sorry) Terry Bozzio for what Neil envisons and wishes he could do, Keith Carlock & Peter Erskin for the swinging soulful dance around the drums that Neil is unable to do, Ringo & Charlie Watts for what Neil could be doing. HEY before you afix your slings & arrows in my direction, God Bless Neil, he is loved by more people than the sand on the Miami beach I walk. Rich beyond measure and a grand winner take ALL dw endorsement for his every ‘thought’ of a drum kit. That he is not in my Top 100 should not bother anyone reading this ‘opinion’. All the drummer’s of ‘Weather Report’ YES, Jerome ‘Big Foot’ Brailey from Parlimant – Funk-a-Delic for his deep unwavering pocket YES, Lenny White, Dennis Chambers, Tony Williams, Billy Cobham YES, Because those NOW are both ground breaking AND blistering drummers. (Yet Neil’s book “Ghost Rider” is one of the best books I’ve ever read.) I love Neil’s sence of humor, great lyric writer for his mighty trio. So credit where credit is due.

    Reply

  165. ETG says

    Always see the Rock and Jazz drummers on these lists, it’d be a shame if Lonnie Wilson didn’t make it. Country session drummer on over 400 top ten country songs (and countless others that didn’t make top ten) with an unmistakabe sound a feel that most of us can only aspire to. One of the greatest drummers you’ve never heard of.

    Reply

    • Fischman says

      It’s country
      Any kid with a couple sticks could do the same. Stellar drumming ain’t exactly a prerequisite for a country hit.

      Reply

  167. BikerBillHD says

    #1 Buddy Rich #2 Gavin Harrison #3 Dave Weckl #4 Mike Portnoy #5 Thomas Lang#6
    Neil Peart #7 John Bonham #8 Simon Phillips #9 Terry Bozzio #10 Steve gadd

    Reply

  169. FLH says

    Taking into account the thousands of people out there doing great drumming, past, present and upcoming, it seems even rather unfair to narrow it down to only ten. I’ve listed my personal faves, but I’m sure many might disagree… and that’s the beauty of drumming!!! So many different styles and philosophies behind the kit, it makes it (and I mean it) LITERALLY IMPOSSIBLE to tell who’s THE BEST. That’s always my answer when my kid students ask me who the best drummer in the world is. That doesn’t exist!

    Reply

    • CATH says

      I completely agree, it was solo hard for me to narrow it to just 10 and I feel still is no justice, do to so many out there that are just as great. Then again, had to follow the rules so I picked them, however agree with you!

      Reply

  170. Dr. Bob says

    Instead of trying to come up with “the best” drummers of all time…(that’s been done) I listed the drummers that truly influenced my playing and who’s drum parts I have actually played and continue to listen to. Most everyone will have Buddy Rich on their list…but when’s the last time you played a Buddy Rich tune or even LISTENED to him play? Yet….Ringo… Who hasn’t played or listened to a Beatles tune in the last week?! (;-)

    Reply

    • Prl says

      i m with you all the way on this one. Although not listed as my best drummer, (Rich, Krupa, Peart, Bonham, Vinnie, Gadd, Ringo, Erskine, Terri L. Carrington, Carlock) he is there amongst my best drummers and best influences.

      Reply

  175. 77wells says

    I’ve got Weckl in the #1 spot, though he’d probably be the first to deny it. He’s got chops as good (or better) than anyone, and can play in any style (and has). Buddy Rich couldn’t read music, so Dave’s got that over on him, plus a lot of the things Dave does just hadn’t been thought of back then – or weren’t used much (such as Dave’s incorporation of other percussion instruments into his drumset playing, plus the advanced intricacies of the double bass pedal). Vinnie’s got similar chops, but I like Dave’s music a lot better, i.e. on his solo recordings.
    Peart is great at what he does, obviously, but I didn’t put him in my top 10; others I included were Rich, Steve Smith, Vinnie, Porcaro (because of his amazing grooves), Gadd, Minneman, and Donati. And I had to put my old teacher in the number 10 spot (Dan Bukvich – that guy can play like Buddy!).

    Reply

  176. Penguin in Bondage says

    It hurts to see not many people know of Bill Bruford. He’s much better than Neal Peart and was a big influence on Peart.

    Reply

  179. VvVvV says

    Danny Carey,,respect! no one does what he does with his drums,p.s; not only an A class drummer, but also a great musician as well

    Reply

  180. Lamb of God says

    1.Neil Peart 2.Joey Jordinson (He’s better than a lot of these drummers upside down) and of course my homer vote 3.Chris Adler

    Reply

  181. Lamb of God says

    1.Neil Peart 2.Joey Jordison (Better than most when he’s upside down) and of course my homer vote, but he belongs on this list 3.Chris Adler

    Reply

  183. Matt Booth says

    1) Terry Bozzio; all right, so I’m biased – he was my teacher – but all around takes it. 2) Neil Peart; sheer popularity & volume. 3) Bill Bruford; for reasons stated by Penguin below. This was a fun exercise – thanks MD!

    Reply

  186. Drummerby says

    (1) Mick Fleetwood, (2) Steve Smith (3) Jim Fox, (4), Lonny Anderson (The Lincolns), Buddy Rich, (5) Neil Pert, (6) Tom Stephen (Jeff Healey Band), (7) Roger Taylor, (8) Frank Beard, (9) Keith Moon, (10) Ginger Baker

    Reply

  188. dekesterguy says

    1. Phil Ehart
    2. Mike Portnoy
    3. Jeff Pocaro
    4. Alex Van Halen
    5. Steve Smith
    6. Simon Phillips
    7. Dennis Holt
    8. Neil Peart
    9. Dennis Elliott
    10. Jared Ribble

    Reply

  190. KiwiBoy says

    Also Not in any particular order…
    Simon Phillips – Carl Palmer – Neil Peart – Alan White (Yes) – Keith Moon – Mike Portnoy – John Bonham – Mitch Mitchell – Ian Paice – Aynsley Dunbar (Journey / Whitesnake and more).
    First mention of Alan White (which really surprises me…)

    Reply

    • Rob says

      Dude why do you have Alan White on your list and not Bill Bruford? Bruford’s drumming is Yes’s best. Take a listen to the Yes Album, Fragile, or Close to the Edge and you’ll hear the difference between Bruford’s crisp precision and White’s rock approach. Also, White really doesn’t know how to play very well in different time signatures; he doesn’t even come close to bruford

      Reply

  196. ClosetChronicles says

    Phil Ehart of “Kansas” is likely one of the most underrated drummers ever – amazing playing all around! Tony Royster Jr also should be right up in the top ten – saw him at a drum clinic and he is nothing short of stunning.

    Reply

  198. massimo says

    Tony Williams-Ed Blackwell-Max Roach-John Bonham-Paul Motian-Mitch Mitchell-Brian Davison-Bill Bruford-Jack de Johnette-Richie Hayward…..

    Reply

  201. sugarstick says

    Has everyone forgotten about the emancipated styling’s of one Gene Krupa?!? Of course I’m partial to the classic rock drummers like “Bonzo” Bonham, “Wild Man” Moon, “Professor” Peart, but for my money…gimmee a big HOO-RAH for Animal of the Muppets!!!

    Reply

  203. superman says

    any1 who has even a little clue bout tony williams (his technique and approach) and what he did for the development of drumming knows right away hes the one

    Reply

  207. John Anthony White says

    Who wins this drum battle…Terry Bozzio or GOD? Terry Bozzio. Because Terry Bozzio is GOD!!!!!!

    Reply

  214. Kross says

    Mike Portnoy
    Thomas Lang
    Dave Elitch
    Tony Royster Jr.
    Chad Smith
    Marco MInnemann
    Mike Mangini
    Neil Peart
    John Bonham
    Virgil Donati
    There are lots of others, but these are the “reformers”…

    Reply

  215. Charlie Schwarz says

    Don`t forget about the late Mel Taylor & His Son Leon Taylor, both drummers
    for The Ventures. If your not familiar with them bring them up on You Tube.

    Reply

  216. CATH says

    Neil Peart, period! There could be lots of discussions for second, such as Adler, Portnoy, Bonham, Lombardo, Alex VH, Lars, Aronoff, Nick Mason, Sucherman, and even Carl Palmer or Appice, shoot I love Carter Beaufort he is awesome, however, the number one will always be, Peart! Oh, I forgot Nicko, we can’t leave Nicko McBrain out, he is awesome and a great show, all the people above mentioned (with the exception of the groups mentioned below of course, haha) go to see Rush, Iron, or Pink Floyd play every time, just go to the Staple Center and you will see them all like little kids drooling as fans, because they all learned or were influenced somehow by those guys. Again, Peart!

    Reply

  219. Alex Alexander says

    Tony Williams number one! He summed everything up that came before him and added something new. He’s definitely the Charlie Parker of our instrument. (I also put George Kollias on my list, so I like to think I was style-neutral. But I can’t think of a more technically accomplished and unique voice as that of Tony’s.)

    Reply

    • Matt Booth says

      Considered Tony. Based solely on his sound, yes he makes the list. I saw him live at the Roxy (Sunset Strip club), though, and frankly he’s a card-shuffler in style – boring. Compared to Bruford (whom I saw at the same venue) and Bill’s sense of showmanship, Parker’s lack there knocked him off my 10. The visual component of drum mastery is a major factor in my decision-making process, since technical proficiency among the top drummers encompasses very similar skill sets.

      Reply

  220. uworoju says

    1. Shannon Leto

    2. Ian Paice

    3. Cesar Zuiderwijk

    4. Steward Copeland

    5. Dave Grohl

    6. John Bonham

    7. Chad Smith

    8. Keith Moon

    9. Cindy Blackman

    10.Travis Barker

    Reply

  221. Vek says

    I agree..although a rock -drummer,he has an amazing feel and groove.Nobody even comes close to this.Creativity and sound of his drums are fantastic!

    Reply

  223. RiWoT says

    1. Aykan Ilkan (Sebnem Ferah) – Turkey

    2. Cenk Unnu (Pentagram) – Turkey

    3. Mike Portnoy (Dream Theather)

    4. Mike Mangini (Dream Theater)

    5. Nicko McBrain (Iron Maiden)

    6. Lars Ulrich (Metallica)

    7. Dave Lombardo (Slayer)

    8. Mike Minnemann

    9. Dave Weckl

    10. Chris Dave

    Reply

    • TurkishDrummer says

      Dostum türksün heralde anlıyorum ülkemizi biraz göstermek istiyosun ama Dave Weckl 9 ki içlerinde en iyisi. Lars gibi beceriksiz basit bir herifi 6 ya koyuyorsun ki bu listede olmaması gerekir ve türk olarak içlerinde drummerworld e girmiş tek adam olan ve şüphesiz türkiyenin en iyisi olan volkan öktemi koymuyorsun. listen çok iyi ama bence lars ın olduğu yere bi volkan öktem koyman gerekirdi bana göre öktem abimize ayıp olmuş

      Reply

  224. Sebastián Soto says

    I tried to made a list of diferent kind of drummers: Vinnie colaiuta, Tony Williams, Virgil Donati, Horacio Hernandez, Jojo Mayer, Dennis Chambers, Dave Weckl, Thomas Lang, Terry Bozzio, Neil Peart.

    Reply

  226. Rafael Trindade says

    1. Neil Peart
    2. John Bonham
    3. Danny Carey
    4. Blake Richardson
    5. Mike Mangini
    6. Marco Minnemann
    7. Gavin Harrison
    8. Terry Bozzio
    9. Buddy Rich
    10. Keith Moon

    Gotta give it to Peart. He can do anything, e’s in his 60’s and still kicking huge amounts of ass.

    Reply

  231. Mike says

    This all actually means nothing. Basically it’s a list of who inspired you personally.
    If you’re a metal drummer of course your list will be wayyy different than a jazz drummers list.
    Does that make one better than the other… No.
    My guess is that in no particular order, Peart, Bonham and Carey will be in the top 5.

    Reply

  233. Patrick says

    1. Neil Peart
    2. Simon Phillips
    3. Stewart Copeland
    4. Phil Collins
    5. Steve Smith
    6. Buddy Rich
    7. Dave Weckl
    8. Dennis Chambers
    9. Sheila E
    10. Chad Smith

    Reply

  234. Steven Kaufman says

    I never understand why people consider Bonham so great. I could play anything Bonham did when I was 15 years old. Peart, Carey, Buddy Rich, on the other hand are on an entirely different level. And if Ringo Starr gets voted in then the entire list is a joke.

    Reply

    • Matthew says

      Ringo Starr may bot be as technically skilled as those others, but he had great feel, and his drum parts were spot on for what the Beatles’ songs needed

      Reply

    • je_yeah says

      I doubt you really played as Bonham when you were 15, if that is the case why aren’t you on the list. It’s all about playing for the song. Technically guys Portnoy or Mangini are suerior – no doubt! But ask them how they consider Bonham or Ringo.

      #1 for me is Jeff Porcaro – he had a lot of chops but always played what was exactly right for the song

      Reply

    • Steven Enslow says

      Whoa . . . whoa . . . whoa . . . not cool. Anyone can play anything when they’re 15 years old and put their mind to it. It’s John Bonham’s creativity and amazing use of that SINGLE bass pedal that put him up there for me. There’s a difference between playing something difficult and playing something artistic. It’s the same reason Neil, Buddy, and others are at the top of my list, above all metal drummers; I can’t PLAY the stuff the metal drummers play, but then again, why would I WANT to? So basically John Bonham is an amazing, creative, inventive artist. Just give him a little consideration. Thanks!

      Reply

  235. José José De Ávila says

    1.Buddy Rich – 2.John Bonham – 3.Neil Peart – 4.Vinnie Colaiuta – 5.Horacio “el negro” Hernandez – 6.Mike Mangini – 7. Marco Minneman – 8.Jojo Mayer – 9.Dennis Chambers – 10.Aaron Spear

    Reply

  236. Gene Anderson says

    Everyone has their own favorites. Some may not like mine, but they are mine. i don’t give anyone crap about theirs. Ten is way to short of a list for me. I need about 20..LOL.

    Reply

  238. Matt Booth says

    Heh. Terry? Is that you?? J/K. I was happiest up-and-comer in L.A. when a friend turned me on to Terry’s phone number, and he took me as a student!

    Reply

  239. Mark Rossmiller says

    1.Stewart Copeland – Police
    2. Jon Bonham – Led Zepplin
    3. Manu Katche – Sting
    4. Tommy Aldridge – BOA
    5. Buddy Rich – BRB
    6. Graham Lear – Gino Vannelli
    7. Travis Barker – Blink 182
    8. Fred White – Earth,Wind,Fire
    9. Danny Seraphine – Chicago
    10. Neil Pert – Rush
    HM. Mick Fleetwood – Fleetwood Mac

    Reply

    • Jason Phillip Poland says

      What, no Chad Wackerman, Terry Bozzio, Vinnie Coliuto? I like that you have Danny Seraphine on the list though – forgot about him – he was pretty amazing. And Buddy Rich.

      Reply

  242. Brian says

    Many drummers are great out there. As many have mentioned it is hard to pick my favorite 10.
    Mine where (and if you don’t know who they are, google their name):
    1. Buddy Rich (Duh!)
    2. Charlie Adams
    3. Robert Sweet
    4. Nicko McBrain
    5. Max Weinberg
    6. Omar Hakim
    7. Alex VanHalen
    8. Louie Weaver
    9. Okyerema Asante
    10. Animal (he just has to be on the list)

    Reply

  243. Montecristo73 says

    Vinnie Colaiuta, Jeff Porcaro, Buddy Rich, Steve Gadd, Hal Blaine, Max Roach, John Bonham, Dennis Chambers, Horacio “El Negro” Hernandez, Dave Weckl

    Reply

  244. Paul Munday says

    Mine are:-
    Mike Portnoy
    Marco Minneman
    Danny Carey
    Neal Peart
    The Rev
    Derek Roddy
    Peter Wildoer
    Travis Barker
    Stuart Copeland
    Mike Mangini

    Reply

  246. Tjcjr88 says

    1) Bonzo
    2) Mike Portnoy
    3) Neil Peart
    4) Buddy Rich
    5) Kenny Aronoff
    6) Josh Freese
    7) Carmine Appice
    8) Greg Bissonette
    9) John Fred Young
    10) Arejay Hale

    Reply

  248. Mowen says

    Steve Smith
    Dave Weckl
    Neil Peart
    Stewart Copeland
    Jo jo Mayer
    Mike Portnoy
    Jon Bonham
    Buddy Rich

    The “REV”
    Emmanuelle Caplette

    Reply

  249. Lina Velez says

    1. Neil Peart

    2. John Bonham

    3. Mike Portnoy

    4. Steve Gadd

    5. Vinnie Colaiuta

    6. Terry Bozio

    7. Mike Mangini

    8. Marco Minnemann

    9. Dave Weckl

    10. Ian Paice

    Nico McBrain, Clive Burr, Virgil Donati, Stewart Copeland, Nick Menza, Lars Ulrich, Bill Ward……

    Reply

  254. The Liquid Drummer says

    Here is a what I consider a pretty intense list of drummers. and yes these are my top 10 favorite drummers. No I am not putting this line up to compete in this order. but they are my personal favorites for various reasons and yes in this order.

    1. Mike Portnoy – Winery Dogs

    2. Carter Beauford – Dave Matthews Band

    3, Martin Lopez – Opeth

    4. Scott Rockenfield – Queensryche

    5. Jason Rullo – Symphony X

    6. Chris Adler – Lamb of God

    7. Roger Earl – Foghat

    8. Neil Peart – Rush

    9. John Bonham – Led Zeppelin

    10. Buddy Rich

    Reply

  255. Stephen Richmond says

    No particular order
    1. Gavin Harrison
    2. Steve Gadd
    3. Vinnie Colaiuta
    4. Omar Hakim
    5, Michael Bland
    6. Mike Portnoy
    7. John Bonham
    8. Bill Bruford
    9. Bernard Purdie
    10. Neil Peart

    Reply

  257. Rory says

    Chris Coleman will not make this list but he deserves to. If you know him then you know what I’m talking about, but if you don’t then I highly advise any of his videos.

    Reply

  259. Nickball says

    1. Neil Peart
    2. Gene Hoglan
    3. Danny Carey
    4. Jhon Bonham
    5. George Kollias
    6. Keith Moon
    7. Dave Lombardo
    8. Nicko McBrain
    9. Bill Ward
    10. Charlie Benante

    Reply

  260. jkinabru says

    Gavin Harrison, Mike Portnoy, Danny Carey, Carter Buford, Dennis Chambers, Neil Pert, Jon Bonham, Stewart Copeland, Buddy Rich, Terry Bozzio

    Reply

  261. Tile Guy says

    Take a listen to Pierre van der Linden from the 70s progrock band Focus. He did more with a simple kit than some guys do with an arsenal of drums. Fine player.

    Reply

  262. nouwenthen says

    1. Jack DeJohnette
    2. Bill Bruford
    3. Phil Collins
    4. Gavin Harrison
    5. Eric Harland
    6. Terry Bozzio
    7. Antonio Sanchez
    8. Barriemore Barlow
    9. Neil Peart
    10. Simon Phillips

    Reply

  263. Dr. Wool says

    1.Carl Palmer – ELP, Asia
    2. Neil Peart – Rush
    3. Barrimore Barlow – Jethro Tull, Robert Plant, Yngwie Malmsteen
    4. Phil Ehart – Kansas
    5. Terry Bozzio – Frank Zappa, UK
    6. Billy Cobham – Mahvishnu Orchestra, Solo Jazz Artist
    7. Simon Phillips – Judas Priest, The Who, Mick Jagger, Toto
    8. Cozy Powell – Jeff Beck, Rainbow, MSG, Whitesnake, Brian May Band
    9. John Bonham – Led Zepplin
    10. Vinny Appice – Black Sabbath, Dio, H and H, Kill Devil Hill, Last In Line

    Reply

  270. Craig Ayres says

    Hardest thing is to say who is the best. Too many variables. Wish I could play half as well as these boys! But for me it has to be the master Mike Portnoy

    Reply

  272. Omar Che Che Macias says

    1. Neil Peart
    2. Gavin Harrison
    3. Mike Portnoy
    4. John Bonham
    5. Keith Moon
    6. Danny Carey
    7. Bill Bruford
    8. Nick D’Virgilio
    9. Marco Minnemann
    10. Jon Theodore

    🙂

    Reply

  273. Ship76 says

    Vote for Alex Van Halen! He doesn’t promote himself like Neil Peart, and Van Halen’s songs are vocal & guitar oriented, so he doesn’t get as much room to “air out” his talent like he would in a band like Rush, but he is a GIANT among hard rock drummers who, unlike the other “greats”, is so often overlooked and ALWAYS underrated!!

    Reply

  279. Purple_fanatic says

    I think Ian Paice is the number 1 on that list, along with bonzo and bill ward – they showed the world what a powerful, hard rock/metal drummer should sound like, heres my list:

    1. Ian Paice (Purple)

    2. John Bonham (Zeppelin)

    3. Bill Ward (Sabbath)

    4. Mike Portnoy (Dream Theater)

    5. Stewart Copeland (Police)

    6. Neil Peart (Rush)

    7. Cozy Powell (Rainbow, Whitesnake, etc)

    8. Nicko McBrain (Maiden)

    9. Dave Lombardo (Slayer)

    10. it is Roger Taylor on my list, but really – many other drummers out there I like a lot – Phil Collins, Jeff Porcaro, Mike Mangini, etc. Long live rock’n roll!

    Reply

  280. Darth Drummer says

    Can the guy the submitted Phil Collins please disconnect his internet access and continue listening to ABBA lp’s please.

    Reply

  282. RSR says

    Elvin Jones!!! After listening to Elvin’s solo on “For All the Other Times”, on the album “Genesis”, you begin to realize how high the bar was set. In all my years of listening to all of the great drummers of the world, I keep coming back to this composition as the benchmark…..and the fact that Elvin was so humble…….amazing!!!

    Reply

  284. Agustín says

    When doing this, 2 things have to be taken into considertion:
    1- Technique
    2- Feelings

    You can choose your fav drummer on the way he/she plays, or how you feel when you listen to him/her. I chose Benny Greb. To me, he has the best drumming technique I’ve seen and I feel he is the grooviest drummer.

    Reply

  291. TheTruthRevealed says

    Amazing to me how so few of these list have any black drummers on them… I mean, seriously… I get we all have different opinions on “best” drummer… but how can a list, no matter what the taste, miss at least one of the following: Max Roach, o Jack Dejohnette, Zigaboo Modeliste, Billy Cobham, Clyde Stubblefield or Jabo Starks. Earl Palmer, Papa Jo Jones, Will Calhoun, Bigfoot Brailey?

    Reply

  292. kmac61 says

    I too left many in the ink pot. Since I live in Chicago I included several hometown hero’s, Glenn Kotche, Kris Myers and Calvin Rodgers. Vinnie Colaiuta and Danny Carey were also on this list as was Alan Evans and Robert “Sput’ Searight

    Reply

  293. Dan Stevenson says

    It’s not all about chops, it’s about personal taste, playing for the song, style, etc. and of course chops. My list
    1. John Bonham
    2. Jon Fishman
    3. Steve Gadd
    4. Vinnie Calaiouta
    5. Buddy Rich
    6. Stanton Moore
    7. Stewart Copeland
    8. Danny Carey
    9. Matt Cameron
    10. Matt Chamberlin

    Reply

  294. Andrew Saunders says

    Some of my picks (not in order):
    Ginger Baker, Jon Fishman, Mitch Mitchell, John Bonham, Buddy Rich, Stewart Copeland, Neil Peart, Mickey Hart

    Reply

    • laz says

      Yay for the Mickey mention, but Bill lead some of the tightest, spaciest, jazziest jams of the Dead’s career all by his lonesome.

      Reply

  301. Esteban Sanchez Tumoine says

    1:Billy cobham
    2:Tony williams
    3:Dennis chambers
    4:Dave weckl
    5:vinnie colaiuta
    6:bernard purdie
    7:Simon phillips
    8:Gene Krupa
    9:Stanton moore
    10:Steve gadd
    and many others like: jojo mayer,jack dejonette,blablabla………………..

    Reply

  303. zinzarin says

    A *lot* of great names mentioned in the comments here, but how is it that nobody’s talking about Billy Martin (aka illyB)?

    Reply

  310. SWAdrummer says

    Brian Blade
    Tony Williams
    Thomas Pridgen
    Stanton Moore
    Billy Cobham
    Elvin Jones
    Mike Clark
    Zigaboo
    Ron Bruner jr
    Dave Weckl

    Reply

  311. SWAdrummer says

    Brian Blade
    Tony Williams
    Thomas Pridgen
    Stanton Moore
    Billy Cobham
    Elvin Jones
    Mike Clark
    Zigaboo
    Ron Bruner jr
    Billy Martin

    Reply

  315. Chris says

    It starts with Buddy Rich and John Bonham 1 & 2…the rest of the list is up for grabs.

    Impossible to whittle it down to 10 anyway.

    Reply

  316. NaNoW says

    1 – Marco Minnemann
    2 – Virgil Donati
    3 – Thomas Lang
    4 – Mike Mangini
    5 – Akira Jimbo
    6 – Dave Weckl
    7 – Jojo Mayer
    8 – Mike Portnoy
    9 – Aquiles Priester
    10 – Gavin Harrison

    Reply

  318. Guy Hemmings says

    Carter Beauford is one of the most dynamic drummers still making music. I figured he was underrated but damn not one mention?!?!?!

    Reply

  319. iamalwaysright says

    by far, if you didn’t vote for Neil Peart (Rush) is because you haven’t heard him!
    nobody can play that set of drums

    Reply

  320. Greg Irons says

    In no specific order:-

    1. Eric Harland
    2. Chris ‘Daddy’ Dave
    3. Nate Smith
    4. Brian Blade
    5. Jojo Mayer
    6. Aaron Spears
    7. Steve Smith
    8. John Riley
    9. Peter Erskine
    10. Will Kennedy

    Reply

  324. Tim Farrell says

    Neil Peart
    John Bonham
    Lars Ulrich
    Keith Moon
    Mike Portnoy
    Nick Mason
    Nicko Mcbrain
    Matt Kelly
    Carl Palmer
    Ginger Baker

    in no particular order after Mr. Peart

    Reply

  325. James says

    Headbangers, you should really take a look at SHANNON LETO before saying anything.. Just saying. 😉
    He plays like Dave Lombardo, the guy is a beast.

    Reply

  330. Max says

    Brian Blade is in his own league. He is a very special musician…

    After that:
    Elvin Jones
    Art Blakey
    Tony Williams
    Jojo Mayer
    Buddy Rich
    Gregory Hutchinson
    Philly Joe Jones
    Ari Hoenig
    Max Roach

    Reply

  331. Meban says

    Steve Gadd
    Jeff Porcaro
    Louie Bellson
    Gavin Harrison
    Bernard Purdie
    Stewart Copeland
    Simon Phillips
    John Bonham
    Nico Mcbrain
    Chad Smith

    Reply

  333. Brian Allen says

    I threw Tony Thompson into the mix…I also included Jon Wurster from Superchunk…but Keith Moon is at the top for me with Bonzo right behind…

    Reply

  339. Adam House says

    I’ve come to the conclusion that this is too difficult and could include far too many variables to build a decisive list, but this is the best I could come up with for now:

    1. Joey Jordison – Exceptional technical skill with amazing speed and accuracy, but also very musical and able to perform solid live. Many years of producing creative new advanced material and has major influence on an entire genre of music.

    2. Buddy Rich – Could any drummer doubt this choice on the list? I think he’d be on Gene Krupa, Max Roach, Frank Sinatra, and Johnny Carson’s list…

    3. Neil Peart – Not just a drummer, but a life-long master innovative percussionist.

    4. Mike Portnoy – Listen to any Dream Theater song…

    5. Mike Mangini – Portnoy is tough to follow, and Mangini does it with grace while earning his own respect.

    6. Carter Beauford – Fast, musical, fast, accurate, and fast. Also, very fast.

    7. Dennis Chambers – Years of blowing away the competition by perfecting the very difficult and meticulous.

    8. Danny Carey – Polyrhythms for warming up, and musical prowess like Beethoven.

    9. Nicko McBrain – m/ m/

    10. Dave Weckl – Household name for drummers, and synonymous with accomplishment and educated professionalism.

    I could just as easily come up with another 10 names of great drummers who would be just as worthy in their own ways, but the above is what I settled on by using my own definition and criteria for what constitutes the ‘greats.’

    Reply

  345. Mark Gausel says

    It’s hilarious that drummers’ omit Neil Peart just because it will hurt the chances of other drummers winning. Buddy is the fastest jazz drummer alive and my second pick …but a one-trick pony compared to Neil.

    Reply

    • Cinemage says

      Absolute utter nonsense. Neil Peart is competent at best. Clearly you have not seen many great drummers or you don’t know what you’re looking at. There are so many drummers that are vastly superior to Peart. Peart has been playing drums for a long time, is a fan favorite and highly influential because its ridiculously easy to replicate his drumming (primarily single stroke rolls in creative sticking patterns). The number of drum covers of Rush songs on YouTube is a good indication of this fact. Peart’s good for drumming and for selling DW drums. I’m a 62 year old classically trained violinist and have been playing drums for over 40 years. I’ve seen many great drummers live including Billy Cobham, Bill Bruford, Mitch Mitchell, Ginger Baker, Keith Moon, John Bonham, Carl Palmer, Tony Williams, Elvin Jones, Buddy Rich, Steve Gadd, Bernard Purdie, Phil Collins, Chester Thompson, Barriemore Barlow, Gavin Harrison, Chris Coleman, Thomas Lang, Vinnie Colaiuta, Omar Hakim, Manu Katche, Jack Dejohnette, Jeff Pocaro, and many others. I’ve seen Rush live on several occasions. They were very loud and Peart had a large drum set. To me, Peart is good, but that’s it.

      Reply

  355. shaun says

    drumming is not just about speed.the style of drumming in which a person performs is very important.Im 44yo,been drumming for 36 of those years.I can watch a drummer and tell if they are putting thier heart an soul into thier music,(Neil Peart does…)

    Reply

  360. Ja Jim Landry says

    Ja Jim Landry Gene Krupa, Buddy Rich, Ringo and Charlie, Neil Pert, Narada Michael Walden, Billy Cobham, Lenny White, Tony Williams, Cozy Powell, John Bonham, Vinnie Colaiuta, Richard Bailey… too many GREAT Drummers!

    Reply

  361. Juan says

    I’m 100% sure most of the drummers commented here will tell you they’re favorite drummer is either:

    – Steve Gadd (Neil Pert, Collaiuta and Dave Weckl all consider Gadd a genious above themselves)

    – Tony Williams

    – Elvin Jones

    Also a many musician’s favorite is: Brian Blade. Basically every jazz master has worked with him, they love the guy.

    Jeff Porcaro is Nathan East’s favorite drummer (Nathan has played with Gadd for decades, and his favorite is still Porcaro, thats like: WOW)

    Tony Rice (Fela Kuti’s drummer) is “probably the best drummer ever” according with music legend Brian Eno.

    Billy Cobham is Stewart Copeland’s greatest influence.

    And everybody loves Buddy Rich of course.

    I personally must mention that I also love Jeff Sipe, Billy Martin, Dennis Chambers, Stewart Copeland, Jack DeJohnette, Keith Moon, John Boham, Steve Jordan, Peter Erskine, Roy Haynes, Sheila E… all drummers with great feel and musicality.

    Reply

  364. AndrsAA says

    Really? Shannon Leto? Joey Jordison? How old are the people voting? 14 years old or something? What the fuck is happening here… No one is saying Vinnie Colaiuta, or Steve Gadd… or Jeff Porcaro, or Even Freaking Budy Rich… Come on!… our newest generations are already fucked up by MTV. What a Waste of civilization.

    Reply

  365. Darryl Baker says

    I love all of the rock heads on here. Some many of these names will be forgotten in the scheme of things. Legends do not die and there are more than 10 legends in drumming. If you can’t swing you shouldn’t be on the list. (Exit Stage Left) #hint

    Reply

  366. Animal says

    People might wonder why I put Caroline Corr and Sandy Nelson on my list …drumming isn’t all about technique. ( Yes it’s important ) but it’s also about ambassadorship to people who don’t know anything about drummers and drumming. Caroline was ..and I hope still is, a clean drummer who caught the attention of people who never realized that a chick can do it right. Sandy Nelson? Way back … Let There Be Drums.

    Reply

  367. Dantheman says

    I’ve been playing drums for a while, and seen all types of drummers come into the ‘spotlight’ over the years…ranging from technical ability, marketing, ‘celebrity’, Top 40 bands etc…..but my personal favorite drummers are the ones who have a distinctly unique style that actually speak the language of music and inspire both drummers and the masses….Jeff Porcaro, Josh Freese, David Silveria, Bernard Purdie, Steve Jordan etc…..

    Reply

  368. Tr77 says

    Man you are severely ddelusional if you think Peart is anywhere near BR in overall talent…To say he didnt grow is disengenuous. BR had total technical mastery, dynamism and unparalleled ability to propel a big band..Ive seen both and Pearts lame burning for Buddy tribute is laughable at best..Theres only ONE and thats Buddy

    Reply

  373. Pocket Man says

    Neil Peart: the most show-offy, soulless drummer of all time. As well as the worst lyricist in the history of recorded music. A perfect example of precisely what not to emulate!

    Reply

  374. Geluid! says

    Gavin Harrison, Virgil Donati, Thomad Haake deserve a place here. And Matt Gartska as ‘new kid’, exceptional player.

    Reply

  375. Sally Chappus says

    How is it Dave Weckl (the best) or even Chris Coleman weren’t on any lists? Must be just young rockers at Modern Drummer…

    Reply

    • says

      Sorry Sally, but this is a super ignorant comment to make. Eric Moore II, Tomas Lang, Jean-Paul Gaster, Aaron Edgar. All masters of rock who have proven that they can and are happy to play any style of music. Too easy for jazz lovers to look down on everyone else, but if you come down to the basement once in a while, you micht find some treasures that you didn’t know were there.

      Reply

  378. Mark M says

    Awesome. Everyone disagrees which is how it should be. We all have musical preferences.

    For me, the list would contain :-
    Dave Weckl, Steve Gadd, Jeff Porcaro, John Robinson, Chad Smith, Craig Blundell, Vinnie Colaiuta, Ringo Starr and of course, Buddy Rich.

    Reply

  381. William Bartholomew says

    The touch and power of Will Kennedy has to be seen in concert to truly appreciate his feel and fury. Blessed to have seen/met Mr.Kennedy at Yellow jackets show in Philadelphia. All 4 guys were humble and gracious.

    Reply

  382. Michael Endres says

    1) John Bonham
    2) Buddy Rich
    3) Alex Van Halen
    4) Jeff Porcaro
    5) Steve Smith
    6) Gene Kroupa
    7) John Blackwell
    8) Omar Hakim
    9) Terry Bozzio
    10) Danny Carey

    Reply

  383. Jesse Crawford says

    All Beast and innovators….

    1) Tony Williams
    2) Terry Bozzio
    3)Billy Cobham
    4) Narda Michael Walden
    5)Vinnie Colaiuta
    6)Dennis Chambers
    7))Carter Beauford
    8)Bill Bruford
    9)Mitch Mitchell
    10)Deen Castronova

    *Extended list in no particular order; Carl Palmer, Neal Peart,Steve Gadd, Chester Thompson, Phil Collins, Michael Clarke, Harvey Mason, Bernard Purdie, Lenny White, Earl Hudson, Stewart Copeland, John Guerin, Jeff Porcaro, Fish,Stevie Wonder, Gene Hoglan, Dave Lombardo, Matt Gartska, Danny Carey, and Simon Phillips

    Reply

  391. Stiiii_Bri says

    1) Josh Dun
    2) Josh Dun
    3) Josh Dun
    4) Josh Dun
    5) Josh Dun
    6) Josh Dun
    7) Josh Dun
    8) Josh Dun
    9) Josh Dun
    10) Josh Dun

    Reply

Leave a Reply

