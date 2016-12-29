Thanks for your vote

Thanks for voting!
Comments
alfredo says
For me Buddy Rich tops everybody else, closely followed by Joe Morello.
Fingers Lane says
Aha! Glad to see a mention of Joe Morello on the comments!
Mike Martin says
Both of them raised the bar very high. Brilliant but very different players.
Fernando Herrejon says
It is hard to pick ten!
Nick B says
Vinnie Colaiuta is simply the best of time. But Buddy Rich was the greatest technician
Timothy Connolly says
I agree, 100%
Timothy Connolly says
I think these top 10 lists are personal.Everybody has drummers that they grew up with or were influenced by.
my top 10 are.10. Neil Peart, 9. Max Roach, 8, Ringo Starr, 7, Stewart Copeland, 6, John Bonham, 5, Manu Katche , 4, Vinnie Coliauta 3, Steve Gadd, 2, Steve Smith, 1 Buddy Rich!!!
nariman says
its true
Isis LaShawn Hardy says
Stix Hooper, Steve Gadd, Leon “Ndugu” Chancellor, Amir “Questlove” Thompson, Shiela Escovedo, Grady Tate, Terri Lynn Carrington, Harvey Mason, Hal Blaine, Tony Thompson, Cindy Blackman, Gene Krupa, Max Roach, Art Blakey, Billy Cobham, Stevie Wonder, Jimmy Cobb, Walter “Clyde” Orange, Peter Erskine, Chico Hamilton, Roy Haynes, Ralph Johnson, Robbie McIntosh, Idris Muhammad, Buddy Rich, Narada Michael Walden, Lenny White, Maurice White, Peter Erskine, Tony Williams.
Fingers Lane says
Oh no! I somehow missed Tony Williams off my list!!
Ben C says
Your list is looking a bit like mine – damn, I forgot to put Art Blakey in there! I put Elvin in the #1 spot and Tony at #2 🙂
Jay Allen says
Neal Peart. Nuff said
Nadeem Ahmed says
Cindy Blackman certainly is the prettiest drummer.
Randy Hagin says
She is also one hell of a player!
Todd Frank says
These “lists” are silly..it’s really “favorite drummers of all time.” There are too many deserving people to narrow it to 10, plus people who prefer rock will tend to pick “rock” guys and those who prefer jazz will tend to pick “jazz” guys. But picking your faves is kinda fun, so here goes.. 1. Buddy Rich 2. Terry Bozzio 3. Carl Palmer 4. Bill Bruford 5. Gene Krupa 6. Louie Bellson 7. Carmine Appice 8. Ian Paice 9. Lenny White 10. Neil Peart
Mark Coren says
Great call Todd! I added Manu Katché and Omar Hakim to many of the choices you mentioned 😀
VetinQ8 says
I’m with you. Way too many super talented of various genres to limit it to just 10 and really, how do you compare some of them? But I like reading other peoples comments and choices.
Tracy Flanagan says
Nice list, but I feel they left off Vinnie Caliuta. Can’t even believe he is not in ONE of either the Prog or Fusion. This list is silly.
Todd Frank says
“Best” is completely subjective..it’s really “favorite drummers of all time.” That said, here are my 10 faves: 1. Buddy Rich 2. Terry Bozzio 3. Carl Palmer 4. Bill Bruford 5. Gene Krupa 6. Louie Bellson 7. Carmine Appice 8. Ian Paice 9. Lenny White 10. Neil Peart
mike says
you just named the best of all time, at least you know who are the best drummers
rand kelly says
I wish I had another 10 choices. Bill Bruford wins.
Dave Gillespie says
I’ve chosen a whole variety of drumists, form John Bonham (my favourite) to Art Blakey. But there are so many more to choose from. I couldn’t include Billy Cobham or Chad Wakkerman which is a shocker. Still, there ya go!!!!
John says
Billy Cobham, Bill Bruford, Narada Michael Walden, Terry Bozzzio, Gary Husband, Chad Wackerman, Ralph Humphrey, Simon Phillips, Max Roach, Skinny
SH says
I was wondering when someone else would add Simon Phillips to the list. He’s amazing.
Fingers Lane says
Oh no! I’ve just voted and somehow ‘forgot’ about Billy Cobham!!
I was checking out some of his solo albums just the other day!
Arrrgghh!
Still, at least my conscience is clear about not voting for Terry Bozzio or Chad Wackerman: I had already included Vinnie Colaiuta and I think one former Zappa drummer was enough!
Michael waugh says
So many great drummers past and present. It’s impossible to name the best. I love them all for their contributions!
Matheus Manzano Machado says
Don’t comment what you should vote. Just vote it.
Fingers Lane says
No, I must disagree. I have found it really interesting to read other people’s suggestions.
Unfortunately, I was embarrassed to find a couple of obvious names I had somehow forgotten in the heat of the moment:
Billy Cobham and Tony Williams.
So, please, people! Vote for Billy Cobham and Tony Williams to make up for my mistake!
Marcus Vee says
Yes the two most important drummers of the last century
alfredo santana says
Neil Peart is among the best five.
Pawl Courtney says
Mick Tucker (SWEET) just has to make the list, absolutely incredible drummer.
David Scally Jr. says
No one paints with drumsticks the way Elvin Jones did; i call him the “Picasso of Skins”. And no one innovated better to create new sounds/concepts like the man who refused to play 4/4 time – if only for the simple sake of NOT doing it – than Bill Bruford.
Fingers Lane says
No coincidence that Elvin Jones has been a big influence on Bill Bruford!
I voted for them both.
Aside from John Coltrane’s ‘A Love Supreme’ I would be grateful for some Elvin Jones album recommendations….
Ben C says
I put Elvin in the top spot too. No one sounded remotely like him and what he did was HARD. Try playing some of the stuff on Love Supreme 😛
Martin Silva says
I’m so with you on Elvin. He was the man. I was so blessed to see him at the Jazz Bakery in Culver City CA a few years before he passed. Vinnie was sitting a few seats over just taking it in. Even at his advanced age his playing was still next level. Just gorgeous.
moonbeam pickins says
John French from Capt Beefheart’s Magic Band takes top spot. One of the most underrated drummers in the history of “rock” music, that wrote a good part of, and played on, one of the most complex rock albums, trout mask. Major credit due. Also, Mitch Mitchell, Bonham, Ringo, Levon Helm, Robert Wyatt, Buddy Rich, Doug Clifford (Creedance), Bill Ward, Ginger Baker, Jimmy Carl Black
omcdurham says
Buddy Rich, Neil Peart, John Bonham, Keith Moon, John Densmore, Nicko McBrain, Lars Ulrich, Charlie Watts, Ian Paice, Chad Smith
M.C.W. says
Good list, but Lars? Really?
Michael Murphy says
Lars Ulrich?? Do you know anything about drumming, he’s the 2nd worst drummer ever behind Ringo Starr, he fucking sucks
Sky says
WOW !!! Consideringyour estimation of those two most accomplished…and popular players, Id be VERY curious to hear YOU ???
Kenneth Ramey says
CARL PALMER, Neal Peart, Buddy Rich, Mick Fleetwood, Jon Bohnam, and Ringo Starr. I don’t think I know any more drummers.
billyk30115 says
I agree Carl Palmer is the Greatest…You’ve gotta good list…
Chris says
My gramma plays better then Ringo Star…he is the top ten LAMEST drummer!
Ben says
Remember, everyone. There are so many differences between genres so it is impossible to pick a true top 10! Just enjoy the list, and check out videos of the drummers on the list that you have never heard of before!
Kiran says
Well said Ben…
charlie says
Neil Peart, there is nobody as good as Neil. He is the professor.
I'mJoeBiden says
Hahahahahahaha. Please.
Dario says
And Boddy Rich !?
Lucien says
Have you ever heard Dream Theater?
Fingers Lane says
Well, yes, I grew up listening to Rush. I cannot ignore Neil.
Still, remember you have nine other votes!
Who do you think Neil Peart himself would vote for?
Buddy Rich? Bill Bruford? Michael Giles (the original King Crimson drummer)?
Lizzy Machine says
Spare me…Brian Downey would wipe the floor with him
mike says
you have to start with buddy rich john Bonham and billy cobham then after those 3 there are amillion great copy cats
Mark says
Mel Gaynor of Simple Minds.
albertodream says
Carl Parlmer, Pierre Moerlen, Mike Portnoy, Simon Philips, Morris Pert, Neil Peart, Bill Bruford, Stewart Copeland, Jeff Porcaro, Chris Slade
Phred_P says
Neil Peart is unquestionably #1. His skill and ability to maintain complex rhythms are unmatched by anyone I’m aware of. I don’t think anyone else is even close. Maybe Gene Krupa in his prime.
Rock Drummer says
Had to pick Buddy over Neil. I think Neil would have done the same.
Ryan says
Buddy Rich is one of the greats, but so many lists without Neil Pert…any list without him near the top is someone that doesn’t know much about drumming.
Robin says
After I made my choices, I remembered so many other drummers – top 10 wasn’t enough. Just not enough. How could I forget Jon Bonham????
Max says
Perhaps known as an outstanding and long-time musician, but where’s Phil Collins name – pretty good I think.
Patrick says
If you haven’t heard of Marco Minneman then you’re just voting for your favorite band’s drummer… These lists are silly
Pete says
I also like the playing of Neil Peart very much, but Simon Phillips is the best of all times.
Gary says
Neil of course, Mike Portnoy, Rev Sullivan, Mitch Mitchell, Carmine Apice, Vinnie Paul Just to name a few- but I agree with Bruford, Buddy, and several others I didn’t vote for- should be an interesting turn out- My money is on Neil though for #1 spot…
Tim says
Rick Allen! oh, sorry I thought it said greatest one handed drummers of all time.
I'mJoeBiden says
Vinnie Colaiuta, Steve Smith, Buddy Rich, Steve Gadd, Jeff Porcaro, John Bonham, and dozens of others before Neil Peart. Neil is a great prog rock drummer, but if you heard him butcher the song in the Buddy Rich tribute, you’d think twice before putting him in the masters category.
Darryl says
Why am I not seeing Phil Collins on any ones list? Anyone who can pound the drums and sing and create the great music Phil did… deserves a vote! Rock on Phil!!! But I will say, like most others, Neil is the best!
Joe Avery says
Neil Peart is my favorite… a composer and craftsman.
And a damn fine lyricist, too.
Todd says
I agree, there are way too many genres here to pick 10 so I stuck to more contemporary rock with a bit of Latin Salsa thrown in. Tough to choose between Peart and Moon for #1. Love them both but I gave the nod to Peart, especially since he still plays so well for a guy in his 60’s. Did I say 60’s?? Geeze! Where did the time go???
Joe says
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10151483330372062&set=a.77926097061.86563.53385812061&type=1&theater
Ace says
I am a guitarist and I highly respect Neil Peart. His intense preciseness and his musicality is impecable. And for a trio. He writes the lyrics, composes his own drum parts, is not confined to one time signature, and even takes 4/4 and stretches it to its limits. Say what you want, but he is the only drummer that can do what he has done in his circumstances for as long as Rush has in such varying forms of playing. He is number one!
M.C.W. says
As much as I love Neil, Vinnie and others, no question that Buddy Rich tops any list!
tonykphoto9 says
Danny Seraphine was good, but Peart is the best right now.
Nick says
Keith Moon!
disneylover28 says
Neil Peart only gets better with age! All 3 guys in Rush are amazing, but Neil deserves to be recognized for his talent and skill!
adam says
neil peart, buddy rich, bill bufford, mike portnoy, brann dailor
Dale says
Buddy, Vinnie, Dave, Steve, Dennis. Top 5, don’t even need the last names.
Bernie says
There are many genres but only one Neil Peart – hands down.
Brian Vincent says
Neil Peart, Buddy Rich, Gene Krupa, Stewart Copeland, Keith Moon, John Bonham, Carter Beauford, Bill Bruford, Phil Collins, Kenny Aronoff, Danny Carey, Mike Portnoy, Lars Ulrich, Charlie Watts, Ringo Starr, Alex Van Halen … these are the names I think of when I think of great drummers.
BongoBarry says
It seems (almost) everyone’s forgotten Vinnie Colaiuta. …talk about badass, and seriously versatile.
The Moma Dave says
Jonny B. Fishman! is the MAN!
Juan Carlos Borrego says
Neil Peart, and no more words…
Greg Gonzalez says
Clem Burk. Fantastic drummer. Stewart Copeland. Fantastic drummer. And on and on…. very, very difficult to narrow things down to 10. Subjective perception. 🙂
Greg Gonzalez says
Clem Burk. Fantastic drummer. Stewart Copeland. Fantastic drummer. So difficult to pick only 10. Subjective perception for sure…
Dan says
While not nearly as well known as others listed here, Vinnie Colaiuta should be in the top 5 at least. He’s extremely versatile, musical and powerful. Also, Steve Smith and Billy Cobham. So many greats to enjoy!
Luca says
Ben where do I find the list to watch videos?
Shayne says
for those who voted for Ringo Starr, a reminder of a famous quote from John Lennon when asked by a reporter if Ringo was the “best drummer in the world?” His response…”he’s not even the best drummer in the band”
Michelle says
DUH !!! Neil Peart… RUSH !!!!!
romi says
Top three: Neil Peart, Neil Peart, Mike Portnoy
Nokeeo says
Ringo Starr
DWdrummer says
Wow… no love for Gavin Harrison? Crazy.
Zymoticus says
Yeah, “Greatest” should be “Favorite” or “Most Popular.” Superlatives tend to look more and more silly the longer you stare at them…
For whatever reason the auto-suggestion function stopped working after I’d typed Mr. Peart in the first line. ‘Guess it was overwhelmed. 8^]
Tony says
Don’t forget Stewart Copeland. But Neil Peart is and always will be #1
Aaron Smith says
I didn’t pick who I thought are the greatest drummers of all time, as that is impossible to answer. No one drummer is the best at everything. I just chose the top 10 drummers who had the most influence on my (a 17 year old guy) playing. Neil Peart wasn’t on that list, as he didn’t have an influence on my playing. I admire his playing, and he is one of the best out there, but I don’t listen to Rush enough for it to have an effect on me. For me, it was Mike Fuentes, Jimmy Sullivan, Dave Douglas, Carter Beauford, Joe Rickard, Neil Sanderson, Brandon Barnes, Taylor Hawkins, Dave Grohl, and Chad Szeliga. I grew up listening and playing their stuff, so that is what has affected me the most.
TeePee says
Woah! I was half way through putting my top 10 when the vote was submitted way incomplete! At least I got the top 3 sorted out… but Man this is annoying. Surely the voting system has bug (or undocumented feature) in it if this happens. Can I ever go back and complete my list?!
Jasper. says
dale crover and max roach, top 2.
René says
Neil Peart is #1 no doubt, but Dave Weckl is not even in the top ten ???
Martin says
Neil Peart… out of this world……..
Tonya Sweatt says
In my world.. its only ever been, will ever be, the incomparable NEIL PEART. Why would any one else play drums… LOVE NEIL!
Vic says
Thank you, Neil.
Chuck says
Billy Bruford, John Bonham, Graham Lear, Carl Palmer, Neal Peart
federalist frank says
NO contest Neil Peart by mile . others are good but only one Professor
Xullo says
Martin Skaroupka, Drummer of Craddle of Filth, is the best “Beating Human Machine” nowadays.
Karen says
Hands down, Neil Peart!
mike says
you got it charlie, the one and only neil peart
Brendan says
Neil Peart 100% but dont forget Cosy Powell, ffs
Harry says
Neil Peart nothing else….
drbvr23 says
Neil Peart, Manu Katche, Buddy Rich, Stewart Copeland, Jon Bohnam, Dave Grohl, Stephen Morris, Nicko McBrain, Vinnie Colaiuta and Vinnie Paul made my list, but after reading some responses here, I realize how difficult it is. So many great stickmen out there go unrecognized.
Bergman says
Anyone who puts Buddy Rich ahead of Neil Peart must not be a drummer, or must not have been alive during both their careers as I have for the past 6 decades. He could only do one type of arraingement. Neil Peart can do what Buddy did and can take it to the next level, along with actually playing other styles and methods. Neil is #1 by a long shot – followed by “the rest”. This is from someone who “actually saw and heard” the body of Buddy Rich work when he was doing it. I like Buddy Rich, but he did not grow as a drummer or arranger after a young age. Buddy did gain fame at a later age which is all of his style most base his talent on. You could say, he was what he was, from one show to the next for decades. Buddy had speed, (Speed is the least of all drumming talents!) endourance (A trait that nearly all drummers can attain with practice.) and one main style that he mastered. Neil has grown during many phases of his and Rush’s career – to encompus and include all Buddy Rich ever was able to attain. Granted, Neil did not master the “Buddy” style until later in life – but he did. Buddy may also have been able to play “Peartesque” but we will never know – which; unfortunately, leaves Buddy lacking in overall dimension relative to Neil.
Thiago Machado says
Jen Ledger é melhor u-u
TXdrummerboy says
I agonized over this … picking 10 names is difficult (my preliminary list had over 30 drummers!). Anyway, here are the 10 I finally decided upon (unranked – alpha order):
Art Blakey, Danny Carey, Dennis Chambers, Billy Cobham, Vinnie Colaiuta, Gavin Harrison, Keith Moon, Joe Morello, Neil Peart, Buddy Rich
ironchuck says
Neil Peart is on my list of course. But so are some jazz masters like Dave Weckl.
Jarno says
Vinnie Colaiuta. Simple the best. Much more versatile than Peart.
Cezar Filho says
I agree with you!
dadrummer says
I don’t see too many picking Phil Collins when he was wit Genesis…
UtahSamuel says
Come on guys, what about Dannie Richmond, Billy Cobham, or the line of other jazz players that could outplay most of the yahoos you always vote for. Just because someone drums decently for your favorite band doesn’t make him a legend. Even Neil Peart felt inadequate and took lessons from Freddie Gruber to fix his technique issues (which is why I am not bothered he keeps winning this even though I think there are some better players out there, he is still improving). Get outside your little world and listen to some music. Jazz, prog, fusion, Afro-Cuban, folk and Americana, gypsy, there are a bazzillion genres. Metal is passe, try something that involves dynamics.
corry says
woow lol this is hard haha gotta go with The Prof. for #1 but even these new comers are killing it Matt Greiner from August Burns Red is awesome for those who have never checked him out.
Vic says
It’s impossible to pick just 10, but here it is: Neil Peart, Buddy Rich, John Bonham, Keith Moon, Steve Gadd, Carl Palmer, Mike Portnoy, Steve Smith, Scott Rockenfield, and Bill Bruford.
Lucien says
Lol Buddy Rich
I choose Mike Mangini and Neil Peart.
and LOL LARS ULRICH. AHAHAHAHAHHHH
Steve D says
I’m picking Neil Peart he is just simply incredible. Another good one is Kansas’s drummer Phil Ehart listen to his work he is excellent and Kansas has a lot of good music.
John M says
Where’s Phil Collins? The creator of the gated drum sound? Definitely an incredible drummer who influenced many who followed.
Mark Coren says
Don’t forget all the greats who influenced the last 40 years of rock drumming…Buddy Rich and Louie Bellson, Steve Gadd, Paul Desmond and a swarm of others – they’re the guys who raised the bar and inspired incredible drummers like Neil Peart (still my personal favorite tbh). If nothing else, these polls are a great opportunity to discover a whole new world of drumming you’d never known before 😀
Robert Ritter says
I believe Mitch Mitchell should be on this list as well. I voted.
CN says
I think Vinnie Colaiuta is at the top. Simply because he has played every style handed to him with excellence. There are tons of #1’s however most of them have only played in their styles (ie Buddy Rich – Big Band). To be able to master so many different styles like Vinnie has is truly worthy of #1.
Sanchaniaton says
Neil Peart, Simon Philips, Carl Palmer, John Bonham, Phil Collins and Stewart Copeland are probably the greatest rock drummers, but then there’s another level of technical competence viz. Buddy Rich, Steve Gadd, Vinnie Colaiuta, Dave Weckl, Omar Hakim, Manu Katche etc…At the end of the day its the musicality and individuality of expression that counts. They’re all great!
billyk30115 says
Carl Palmer is to me the All-time Greatest Drummer/Percussionist…
Keith H. says
Buddy Rich, Neil Peart, Carl Palmer, Ian Paice, Mike Portnoy, John Bonham, Keith Moon, Simon Phillips, Brian Downey, Felix Bohnke. The last one a brilliant drummer from the German band ‘Helloween’, if you didn’t know.
Fingers Lane says
I have found it really interesting to read other people’s suggestions.
Unfortunately, I was embarrassed to find a couple of obvious names I had somehow missed from my own top ten:
Billy Cobham and Tony Williams.
So, please, people! Vote for Billy Cobham and Tony Williams to make up for my mistake!
Mike says
Dave Grohl all the way!
Shane says
Peart on top followed closely by the brilliant Carter Beauford
Juan Manuel says
Easy… Peart – Rich – Cobham – Moon – Krupa. There’s your top 5
Sean says
rich,Portnoy,Zonder,Lang,Peart.Bozzio,Moon,Grossman,
Timothy Davinroy says
Neil Peart is the Professor of the Skins, Simply “The BEST”
Leepatrick Mahaney says
John Fishman, Gavin Harrison, Alex Acuna, Airto Moreira, Ralph Humphry, Mike Shapiro, Carter Beauford, Dennis Chambers, Barry Bartlow and Leepatrick Mahaney
Amorak says
Give a listen to jazz combo, The Bad Plus. Drummer David King – smallest drum set going, what he does with it – amazing! There are parallels in real life. Seriously interesting music.
michel says
Neil is the best no one can compare to him , with his time signal beats and triggers all at once that he does he is the god of the drums . a true legend .
Depster says
You only need one word: Peart
big t says
two words…. just pick neil peart
RENEGADE says
BRIAN DOWNEY…BEST ALL ROUNDER
Arnoud, Amsterdam says
Their can be only one, and that is our hero and professeur Neil Peart. Mick Tucker at nr. 2 is my nostalgic choise. Still he was one of the most underrated drummers of the 70s. (Looking at the list, it’s nice to see I’m not the only one who thinks this way)
Terry says
Dale Crover, Coady Willis, Dave Lombardo, Jean Paul Gaster, Neil Peart, Buddy Rich, Danny Carey, John Bonham, Charlie Watt,Tommy Lee, Ringo Starr oh no that’s eleven already…
Roisin Dubh Sydney says
Brian Downey (Thin Lizzy)
Clacker says
Neil Peart (why are we even discussing this?)
Vince Sperrazza says
Just 10, it’s tough. Remembering that lots of folks play drums, but only the very best drummers play music.
Rich Sky says
SIMON PHILLIPS among the other 9 greats out of my list (Buddy, Louie, Tony, Billy, Neil, Jeff, Keith, John and Cozy.
Seth says
WHOAA, what a task! I submitted from 1-10 respectively – Buddy, Gene, Papa Jo, Max, Elvin, Ringo, Bonham, Bruford, Porcaro (Jeff) and Neil (The Professor). Very tough decision but I based my list more on what I feel are music history’s most influencial as well as truly great practitioners of the kit. If the list was 20, I would have certainly included drummers like Carl Palmer (was a toss up between him and Bruford for me…both faves), Ian Paice (another fave), Louis Bellson (the daddy of double bass drums), Philly Joe, Charley Persip, Charlie Watts, Shelly Manne, Ginger Baker, Carmine Appice, Keith Moon (of course!!!), Pretty Purdie (perhaps should have had him before Porcaro but both GREAT!), Hal Blaine and of course, Vinnie, Steve, Terry. etc…oh, now I’m over TWENTY. As I said, a daunting task but a great reminder of the MANY amazing drummers and the legacy we ALL enjoy and aspire to!!!! Thanks MD for being a HUGE part of it all these years!!
Vangelis Crash ❼ says
John Bonham..Nothing compares to his grooves,his solos and his legacy..Remember,there are many great technicians but not all of them combine technique with great music..John Bonham had great technique, but also contributed into making Led Zeppelin the greatest rock band in history..Back then,without the great hardware,influences,etc of the modern days..That’s my opinion,enjoy voting!
Todd Tamanend Clark says
1. CARMINE APPICE (Vanilla Fudge); 2. TONY WILLIAMS (Miles Davis); 3. JOHN DENSMORE (The Doors); 4. ED CASSIDY (Spirit); 5. RON BUSHY (Iron Butterfly); 6. CRAIG WOODSON (The United States Of America); 7. HAL BLAINE [Multiple Sessions]; 8. NEAL SMITH (Alice Cooper); 9. DANNY TAYLOR (Silver Apples); 10. MAUREEN TUCKER (The Velvet Underground)!
Kenny Patterson says
Trying to pick only 10 makes me startlingly aware of just how many drumset players have made significant contributions over the last century, in all flavors of poular music.
hadenough123 says
Mick Fleetwood? Really? Greatest of all time? It’s more like – Buddy, Louie, Joe Morello, Ringo (pioneer), Neil P (Rush originality only – certainly not swing) Bonzo, Carl, Keith (Who), Gene K, Steve Gadd
mike says
Ian Paice is the best for rock, any other genre of music is tough. so many great drummers for jazz, blues..ect
its a vague comment but oh well
Drummer Guy says
Mike Mangini doesn’t receive the respect he deserves. He’d blow Neil Peart away (as much as I like him) with one hand!
Carl Vollbracht Jr. says
1 has to be mike mangini…. then peart. mangini is insane……
Joe Antonio says
I voted for those drummers who materially changed drumming by introducing new techniques and styles, examples John Bonham, Neil Peart, Buddy Rich, Max Roach, Carter Beauford. That being said, it’s REALLY HARD to narrow that list down to 10! So many really good drummers…and especially now…these young guys are doing so much more with technique…awesome time to be a drummer and get to appreciate the greats and new cats!
Mike says
Carter Beauford is the best living drummer on the planet and no question one of the top 3 of all time, across all genres. I’m dumfounded his name is not listed more often. Seriously?
realistidealist says
Neil Peart is simply unique! I have been captivated by his musicianship since Junior High School. Rush would not be the band it is without him. Also, a big recognition to Bill Bruford for pushing the boundaries with his solo work, as well, as his work with Yes and King Crimson.
TOmC says
Buddy Rich, Todd Sucherman, Louie Bellson, Dave Weckl, Vinnie Colaiuta, Simon Phillips, Steve Smith
Crumbcake0304 says
Scott Earnest of “That Darn Cat”… Completely underated, but totally innovative, a rolex-like metronome of a time keeper, master of finesse, true clinician, and can play in any genre like he invented it. Plus cool name.
ruffdrag says
Gene Krupa, Buddy Rich, Art Blakey, Max Roach, Elvin Jones, Tony Williams, Steve Gadd, Hal Blaine, John Bonham, Vinnie Colaiuta
….hated to leave off Warren Baby Dodds, Chick Webb, Louis Bellson, Papa Joe Jones, Kenny Clarke, Sonny Payne, Philly Joe Jones, Roy Haynes, Billy Higgins, Jack DeJohnette,Jeff “tain” Watts, Mitch Mitchell, Neil Peart, Earl Palmer, Ringo Starr, Steve Jordan, Jeff Porcaro, Al Jackson jr., Alex Acuna, Airto, Joseph Zigaboo Modeliste, Jim Keltner, Levon Helm, Peter Erskine, Joe Morello, Ed Blackwell, Al Foster, David Garibaldi, Stewart Copeland, Steve Smith, Terry Bozzio, Simon Phillips, Bill Bruford, Dave Grohl, Horacio El Negro Hernandez, Dennis Chambers, Zakir Hussein, Billy Martin, Jojo Mayer, Ari Hoenig & Bill Stewart
Daryl says
Carmine Appice, Ginger Baker, Simon Philips, Buddy Rich, Gene Krupa, Tommy Aldidge, Kofi Baker, Corky Laing, Jeff Porcaro, Steve Gadd ! 🙂
DocBeat says
Lars Ulrich? Really?? The question is the top 10 of all time… he couldn’t carry Bonzo’s hardware case! Give your head a shake!
Martin Silva says
Just ten is a tall order. Almost all the guys on my list could be poured like water in to any musical vessel and fit perfectly save for Bonzo, Stevie and Alan. Also these guys were/ are the bar for excellence.
1. Elvin Jones
2. Papa Jo Jones
3. Max Roach
4. Vinnie Caliuta
5. Dave Weckel
6. Dennis Chambers
7. John Bonham
8. Josh Freese
9. Stevie Wonder
10. Alan Meyers (Devo) “sentimental pick. plus he was so outside the box with what he came up with. “
Bill Gumbleton says
Had fun doing up my list but as Ringo put it…It don’t come easy!
VetinQ8 says
So many greats to choose from. I truly believe as a drummer of 54 years young, that the new generation of drummers have elevated the art of drumming immensely. Not to take anything from a great drummer like Buddy Rich, for example, but I find the speeds attained by modern “blast beat” drummers truly amazing. It is almost not a fair comparison just due to stylistic changes over the years.
Chase says
We’re talking modern drummers, I’m gonna have to go with Travis Barker.
Ralph Onofrio says
There are so many great drummers in different styles that 10 is a difficult number to come up with,HOWEVER,Buddy Rich,Tony Williams,Steve Gadd,Steve Smith,Louie Bellson,Papa Jo Jones,Gene Krupa,and John Bonham MUST be there.Neil Peart? Nice guy,great with Rush…..NOT a top ten of all time.This should be based on influence,technical ability,and musicianship.Not popularity.
Scott says
It’s nice to see at least a couple people remember Gene Krupa and Louie Nelson. Doesn’t matter what genre you play or listen to, those two guys together with Buddy Rich set a great deal of standards for what we play and how we do it. There were great names before them and after, but that there is a great deal of tge standard that the bar has been raised to and very rarely reached.
IMIJericho941 says
Danny Carey all the way! Who else summons beings from the nether realm with their drumming?
Roy says
Buddy Rich is a great drummer and an influence to many drummers across many genres! He has been an inspiration to me although he was never alive in my time. Not just his skills but also his musicianship!
Kenny says
There are so many excellent drummers from many different generes, its hard to choose one over another. Some of my favorites are: 1-Buddy Rich, 2-Neil Peart, 3-John Bohnam, 4-Bill Bruford, 5-Dave Weckl, 6-Mike Portnoy, 7-Dennis Chambers, 8-Steve Smith, 9-Steve Gadd, 10-Keith Moon. Lets just praise all the drummers out there past and present, known and unknown !!!!!!
Finbar Gurdy says
Richie Hayward……
Jodi Renaud says
oops. i forgot the great rick allen. -one armed drummer.
Bill Ebmeyer says
Clearly there are so many Drummers that deserve being voted “Best Drummer”
As there are so many genres, I think you should further break this down by genre. Some drummers may fall into several camps and should be listed in each camp.
Bob says
Steve Gadd!! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a8O48wIcPgU&feature=player_embedded
Bob says
Steve Gadd is the man!!
justa says
Buddy – PERIOD, then all the rest like Tony Williams, Billy Cobham, etc. Mark Craney’s work on Gino Vannelli’s Brother To Brother is astounding even now.
ray says
I did vote 10 drummers but as I came upon 10 I said wow it’s impossible I’m missing to many cats.
CHRIS=VH=FANATIC says
Can’t go past Buddy Rich. But as for influential Ringo stands above the rest followed by John Bonham, Alex Van Halen (my personal favourite!) & Steward Copeland. These lists get harder every year!! But that only proves the legacy these drummers leave behind. Drummers Rule!!!
Aydin Zahedi says
Gavin Harrison!
Geddy Friedman says
Carl Palmer and Neil Peart. Two greatest drummers living. Next up Tony Royster Jr and Jacob Armen. Don’t forget Geddy Friedman in there too.
Geddy Friedman says
I agree. Buddy Rich, Carl Palmer, Neil Peart. TOP 3.
Old Sport says
There is only ONE drummer who has played for Jeff Beck, Sting, Allan Holdsworth, Herbie Hancock, Chick Corea, Josh Groban, Andrea Bocelli, Frank Zappa AND Megadeth…and that is just a small varied sample – Vinnie Colaiuta!
adriel says
bonham-enough said
Greg says
soooo many great drummers! & too many to choose from…pretty much picked those who (I think) influenced many others. nice to see Bruford mentioned often, though he didn’t make my top 10. love his playing!
SEPTA Ed says
David Silvera from KORN retired . He has to reunite with Jon and get the Funk-Groove back.
Dave says
I’d probably have to toss Phil Collins in there too but Neil is the best.
Pete says
Steve Gadd plays everything well and has influenced many. My vote for number one.
Derek Aldous says
It’s hard to judge between Chad Smith and Dave Weckl. They’re so different but great drummers in their own rights.
Derek Aldous says
Wow I forgot Steve Gadd in my top 10
Alias says
Dont get me wrong I loved the beatles but Ringo,,, Seriously ?? I guess this subject we could beat to death all day and no one would win .
Greg DiCarlo says
Like Jim Chapen shared with me many years ago Take the good from every drummer you see and leave the rest We are a brother Hood (DRUMMERS) We should not have a list(But I did fill it out ) Thank GOD that we were and are able to share and watch this wonderful gift we drummers have
Erik says
Although I’m a Bass Player by trade I have to say Buddy Rich was the best ever! Hey it’s even Neil Peart’s favorite!! This list is just too hard to pick! So many amazing drummers in the history of music!
Chaz says
KEITH MOON..!!!!! Best rock drummer ever…!!!! Nobody played like him..!!!!
Chris Inman says
For me Mike Mangini is the best, no questions asked. His technical ability overshadows any other drummer, past or present, and his dedication and passion towards his instrument and music in general is unparalleled by no one. The rest of my list comprised of (not in this order because i cannot remember exactly which order i placed them); Jimmy The Rev Sullivan, Taylor Hawkins, Mike Portnoy, Buddy Rich, Steve Gadd, Dave Weckl, Neil Peart, Jojo Mayer, Tony Roystar Jr.
Patrick says
Jo Jones topped mine. Agree it is very difficult to keep it down to 10.
Ray says
Truly silly, yet really fun, to pick a top 10. Funny to me how in these comments nobody mentions Weckl, who is arguably the most influential and emulated drummer since the mid ’80s.
Michael W. Carter says
There is no drummer that can come close to Neil Peart. Just listen to 2112 or Grace Under Pressure and you can’t deny it. I love Bonzo and Jeff Porcaro and Don Henley and Mike Portnoy…..but Neil is the soundtrack to my life.
Timothy Lee Cromer / Miami says
Funny how hard it was to filter through ALL the wonderful drummer’s from Baby Dodds to Bozzio and everyone in between. @ 1st I began my list with Baby Dodds as the 1st drumset innovator, Shadow Wilson on to Buddy but then ‘checked’ myself and re-did my list accordingly. Good luck master drummer’s past & present!!
Timothy Lee Cromer / Miami says
Also ‘funny’ how many drummer’s champion Neil Peart like the ‘baby jesus’ of drummers. I love his books, hell-of-a-writer but I place no value on his overtly busy, stiff, souless delivery (sorry, not sorry) Terry Bozzio for what Neil envisons and wishes he could do, Keith Carlock & Peter Erskin for the swinging soulful dance around the drums that Neil is unable to do, Ringo & Charlie Watts for what Neil could be doing. HEY before you afix your slings & arrows in my direction, God Bless Neil, he is loved by more people than the sand on the Miami beach I walk. Rich beyond measure and a grand winner take ALL dw endorsement for his every ‘thought’ of a drum kit. That he is not in my Top 100 should not bother anyone reading this ‘opinion’. All the drummer’s of ‘Weather Report’ YES, Jerome ‘Big Foot’ Brailey from Parlimant – Funk-a-Delic for his deep unwavering pocket YES, Lenny White, Dennis Chambers, Tony Williams, Billy Cobham YES, Because those NOW are both ground breaking AND blistering drummers. (Yet Neil’s book “Ghost Rider” is one of the best books I’ve ever read.) I love Neil’s sence of humor, great lyric writer for his mighty trio. So credit where credit is due.
ETG says
Always see the Rock and Jazz drummers on these lists, it’d be a shame if Lonnie Wilson didn’t make it. Country session drummer on over 400 top ten country songs (and countless others that didn’t make top ten) with an unmistakabe sound a feel that most of us can only aspire to. One of the greatest drummers you’ve never heard of.
Fischman says
It’s country
Any kid with a couple sticks could do the same. Stellar drumming ain’t exactly a prerequisite for a country hit.
Rob says
Bobby Elliott from the Hollies….and of course the king Buddy Rich
BikerBillHD says
#1 Buddy Rich #2 Gavin Harrison #3 Dave Weckl #4 Mike Portnoy #5 Thomas Lang#6
Neil Peart #7 John Bonham #8 Simon Phillips #9 Terry Bozzio #10 Steve gadd
JJ says
Joe Morello
FLH says
Taking into account the thousands of people out there doing great drumming, past, present and upcoming, it seems even rather unfair to narrow it down to only ten. I’ve listed my personal faves, but I’m sure many might disagree… and that’s the beauty of drumming!!! So many different styles and philosophies behind the kit, it makes it (and I mean it) LITERALLY IMPOSSIBLE to tell who’s THE BEST. That’s always my answer when my kid students ask me who the best drummer in the world is. That doesn’t exist!
CATH says
I completely agree, it was solo hard for me to narrow it to just 10 and I feel still is no justice, do to so many out there that are just as great. Then again, had to follow the rules so I picked them, however agree with you!
Dr. Bob says
Instead of trying to come up with “the best” drummers of all time…(that’s been done) I listed the drummers that truly influenced my playing and who’s drum parts I have actually played and continue to listen to. Most everyone will have Buddy Rich on their list…but when’s the last time you played a Buddy Rich tune or even LISTENED to him play? Yet….Ringo… Who hasn’t played or listened to a Beatles tune in the last week?! (;-)
Prl says
i m with you all the way on this one. Although not listed as my best drummer, (Rich, Krupa, Peart, Bonham, Vinnie, Gadd, Ringo, Erskine, Terri L. Carrington, Carlock) he is there amongst my best drummers and best influences.
Justin says
1. Chris Adler
2. Jimmy “The Rev” Sullivan
MB says
Virgil Donati
Gartenkralle says
192 comments and no one got the correct answer… 😉
Ted Kirkpatrick (Tourniquet)
Ewborealis says
Paul Craddick!
77wells says
I’ve got Weckl in the #1 spot, though he’d probably be the first to deny it. He’s got chops as good (or better) than anyone, and can play in any style (and has). Buddy Rich couldn’t read music, so Dave’s got that over on him, plus a lot of the things Dave does just hadn’t been thought of back then – or weren’t used much (such as Dave’s incorporation of other percussion instruments into his drumset playing, plus the advanced intricacies of the double bass pedal). Vinnie’s got similar chops, but I like Dave’s music a lot better, i.e. on his solo recordings.
Peart is great at what he does, obviously, but I didn’t put him in my top 10; others I included were Rich, Steve Smith, Vinnie, Porcaro (because of his amazing grooves), Gadd, Minneman, and Donati. And I had to put my old teacher in the number 10 spot (Dan Bukvich – that guy can play like Buddy!).
Penguin in Bondage says
It hurts to see not many people know of Bill Bruford. He’s much better than Neal Peart and was a big influence on Peart.
Rich Hess says
Jerry Mercer! #1
Rick says
I had to go with Tito Puente as 1#
CATH says
Very cool and yes he was the king of the timbales!!
VvVvV says
Danny Carey,,respect! no one does what he does with his drums,p.s; not only an A class drummer, but also a great musician as well
Lamb of God says
1.Neil Peart 2.Joey Jordinson (He’s better than a lot of these drummers upside down) and of course my homer vote 3.Chris Adler
Lamb of God says
1.Neil Peart 2.Joey Jordison (Better than most when he’s upside down) and of course my homer vote, but he belongs on this list 3.Chris Adler
House says
1. B Rich 2. J Bonham 3. D Carey
Matt Booth says
1) Terry Bozzio; all right, so I’m biased – he was my teacher – but all around takes it. 2) Neil Peart; sheer popularity & volume. 3) Bill Bruford; for reasons stated by Penguin below. This was a fun exercise – thanks MD!
Matt Booth says
And don’t forget Mark Craney! Dude has some awesome original licks.
MeOfCourse says
Phil Ehart – Kansas
Drummerby says
(1) Mick Fleetwood, (2) Steve Smith (3) Jim Fox, (4), Lonny Anderson (The Lincolns), Buddy Rich, (5) Neil Pert, (6) Tom Stephen (Jeff Healey Band), (7) Roger Taylor, (8) Frank Beard, (9) Keith Moon, (10) Ginger Baker
Julian says
John Bonham all the way!
dekesterguy says
1. Phil Ehart
2. Mike Portnoy
3. Jeff Pocaro
4. Alex Van Halen
5. Steve Smith
6. Simon Phillips
7. Dennis Holt
8. Neil Peart
9. Dennis Elliott
10. Jared Ribble
Chains of Alice says
Always found it interesting how Scott Rockenfield is commonly overlooked in these polls.
KiwiBoy says
Also Not in any particular order…
Simon Phillips – Carl Palmer – Neil Peart – Alan White (Yes) – Keith Moon – Mike Portnoy – John Bonham – Mitch Mitchell – Ian Paice – Aynsley Dunbar (Journey / Whitesnake and more).
First mention of Alan White (which really surprises me…)
Rob says
Dude why do you have Alan White on your list and not Bill Bruford? Bruford’s drumming is Yes’s best. Take a listen to the Yes Album, Fragile, or Close to the Edge and you’ll hear the difference between Bruford’s crisp precision and White’s rock approach. Also, White really doesn’t know how to play very well in different time signatures; he doesn’t even come close to bruford
Elisa Pagati says
Shannon Leto is the best drummer ever!
Dan Andree says
i believe one day soon Tony Royster Jr. will be the greatest ever.
Rocio Cendejas says
Shannon Leto is The Best!
Ilan says
Check out Tommy Igeo.
Andromeda says
Thomas Lejon anyone?
ClosetChronicles says
Phil Ehart of “Kansas” is likely one of the most underrated drummers ever – amazing playing all around! Tony Royster Jr also should be right up in the top ten – saw him at a drum clinic and he is nothing short of stunning.
ricky66 says
Neil Peart was and is still the greatest……….oh, and daylight 2nd….
massimo says
Tony Williams-Ed Blackwell-Max Roach-John Bonham-Paul Motian-Mitch Mitchell-Brian Davison-Bill Bruford-Jack de Johnette-Richie Hayward…..
Tom says
Neil Peart and then it is a tie for the rest
Max says
Two Words: Neil Peart 😉
sugarstick says
Has everyone forgotten about the emancipated styling’s of one Gene Krupa?!? Of course I’m partial to the classic rock drummers like “Bonzo” Bonham, “Wild Man” Moon, “Professor” Peart, but for my money…gimmee a big HOO-RAH for Animal of the Muppets!!!
FanOfTheFonz says
Neil Peart, Keith Moon and Barriemore Barlow are my favorties.
superman says
any1 who has even a little clue bout tony williams (his technique and approach) and what he did for the development of drumming knows right away hes the one
Torin O'Brien says
Chris adler all the way,,,,,,wake up you tools
Dublin Buckeye says
Neil Peart. Still King.
Sampson Simpson says
Jean-Paul Gaster, Brann Dailor, Danny Carey
John Anthony White says
Who wins this drum battle…Terry Bozzio or GOD? Terry Bozzio. Because Terry Bozzio is GOD!!!!!!
Gary G says
Joe Morello !!
Trumpy says
Damn, how could I leave out “Animal” from the Muppet’s?
☦ GIRL FROM M⨺RS ⇧ says
Shannon Leto is the best!
Bill Dunn says
Very English speaking countries biased…what about “Jukka Nevalainen” of Nightwish
nuige says
You should do a best Latin drummers, you’ll see who knows drumming
Foochy says
John Bonham and then Neil Peart in that order of course.
Kross says
Mike Portnoy
Thomas Lang
Dave Elitch
Tony Royster Jr.
Chad Smith
Marco MInnemann
Mike Mangini
Neil Peart
John Bonham
Virgil Donati
There are lots of others, but these are the “reformers”…
Charlie Schwarz says
Don`t forget about the late Mel Taylor & His Son Leon Taylor, both drummers
for The Ventures. If your not familiar with them bring them up on You Tube.
CATH says
Neil Peart, period! There could be lots of discussions for second, such as Adler, Portnoy, Bonham, Lombardo, Alex VH, Lars, Aronoff, Nick Mason, Sucherman, and even Carl Palmer or Appice, shoot I love Carter Beaufort he is awesome, however, the number one will always be, Peart! Oh, I forgot Nicko, we can’t leave Nicko McBrain out, he is awesome and a great show, all the people above mentioned (with the exception of the groups mentioned below of course, haha) go to see Rush, Iron, or Pink Floyd play every time, just go to the Staple Center and you will see them all like little kids drooling as fans, because they all learned or were influenced somehow by those guys. Again, Peart!
Amanda (: says
Bonzo: The father of drums!
dagrip says
Don’t sleep on Alan Dawson, the man who taught Tony Williams!
Alex Alexander says
Tony Williams number one! He summed everything up that came before him and added something new. He’s definitely the Charlie Parker of our instrument. (I also put George Kollias on my list, so I like to think I was style-neutral. But I can’t think of a more technically accomplished and unique voice as that of Tony’s.)
heavydude says
Absolutely!
Matt Booth says
Considered Tony. Based solely on his sound, yes he makes the list. I saw him live at the Roxy (Sunset Strip club), though, and frankly he’s a card-shuffler in style – boring. Compared to Bruford (whom I saw at the same venue) and Bill’s sense of showmanship, Parker’s lack there knocked him off my 10. The visual component of drum mastery is a major factor in my decision-making process, since technical proficiency among the top drummers encompasses very similar skill sets.
uworoju says
1. Shannon Leto
2. Ian Paice
3. Cesar Zuiderwijk
4. Steward Copeland
5. Dave Grohl
6. John Bonham
7. Chad Smith
8. Keith Moon
9. Cindy Blackman
10.Travis Barker
Vek says
I agree..although a rock -drummer,he has an amazing feel and groove.Nobody even comes close to this.Creativity and sound of his drums are fantastic!
Octavian says
Sounds painful.
RiWoT says
1. Aykan Ilkan (Sebnem Ferah) – Turkey
2. Cenk Unnu (Pentagram) – Turkey
3. Mike Portnoy (Dream Theather)
4. Mike Mangini (Dream Theater)
5. Nicko McBrain (Iron Maiden)
6. Lars Ulrich (Metallica)
7. Dave Lombardo (Slayer)
8. Mike Minnemann
9. Dave Weckl
10. Chris Dave
kevin says
and where is Neil Peart at on your goofy list?????? bonehead!!!!!
TurkishDrummer says
Dostum türksün heralde anlıyorum ülkemizi biraz göstermek istiyosun ama Dave Weckl 9 ki içlerinde en iyisi. Lars gibi beceriksiz basit bir herifi 6 ya koyuyorsun ki bu listede olmaması gerekir ve türk olarak içlerinde drummerworld e girmiş tek adam olan ve şüphesiz türkiyenin en iyisi olan volkan öktemi koymuyorsun. listen çok iyi ama bence lars ın olduğu yere bi volkan öktem koyman gerekirdi bana göre öktem abimize ayıp olmuş
Sebastián Soto says
I tried to made a list of diferent kind of drummers: Vinnie colaiuta, Tony Williams, Virgil Donati, Horacio Hernandez, Jojo Mayer, Dennis Chambers, Dave Weckl, Thomas Lang, Terry Bozzio, Neil Peart.
Felipe Coutinho says
Jeff Porcaro for the 1st one!
Rob Shearer says
Here here! Totally agree!
Rafael Trindade says
1. Neil Peart
2. John Bonham
3. Danny Carey
4. Blake Richardson
5. Mike Mangini
6. Marco Minnemann
7. Gavin Harrison
8. Terry Bozzio
9. Buddy Rich
10. Keith Moon
Gotta give it to Peart. He can do anything, e’s in his 60’s and still kicking huge amounts of ass.
adolph.......hitler........jaj says
thanks…
norm says
darn .. I forgot Carl Palmer
C2webdev says
John Bonham!
Augusto says
Ten is too little…
Mike says
This all actually means nothing. Basically it’s a list of who inspired you personally.
If you’re a metal drummer of course your list will be wayyy different than a jazz drummers list.
Does that make one better than the other… No.
My guess is that in no particular order, Peart, Bonham and Carey will be in the top 5.
Steven Scott says
Crap! I forgot Nicko McBrain!! I am ashamed….lol!!
Patrick says
1. Neil Peart
2. Simon Phillips
3. Stewart Copeland
4. Phil Collins
5. Steve Smith
6. Buddy Rich
7. Dave Weckl
8. Dennis Chambers
9. Sheila E
10. Chad Smith
Steven Kaufman says
I never understand why people consider Bonham so great. I could play anything Bonham did when I was 15 years old. Peart, Carey, Buddy Rich, on the other hand are on an entirely different level. And if Ringo Starr gets voted in then the entire list is a joke.
Matthew says
Ringo Starr may bot be as technically skilled as those others, but he had great feel, and his drum parts were spot on for what the Beatles’ songs needed
je_yeah says
I doubt you really played as Bonham when you were 15, if that is the case why aren’t you on the list. It’s all about playing for the song. Technically guys Portnoy or Mangini are suerior – no doubt! But ask them how they consider Bonham or Ringo.
#1 for me is Jeff Porcaro – he had a lot of chops but always played what was exactly right for the song
Guest says
It’s not about what Bonham played, but HOW!
Steven Enslow says
Whoa . . . whoa . . . whoa . . . not cool. Anyone can play anything when they’re 15 years old and put their mind to it. It’s John Bonham’s creativity and amazing use of that SINGLE bass pedal that put him up there for me. There’s a difference between playing something difficult and playing something artistic. It’s the same reason Neil, Buddy, and others are at the top of my list, above all metal drummers; I can’t PLAY the stuff the metal drummers play, but then again, why would I WANT to? So basically John Bonham is an amazing, creative, inventive artist. Just give him a little consideration. Thanks!
José José De Ávila says
1.Buddy Rich – 2.John Bonham – 3.Neil Peart – 4.Vinnie Colaiuta – 5.Horacio “el negro” Hernandez – 6.Mike Mangini – 7. Marco Minneman – 8.Jojo Mayer – 9.Dennis Chambers – 10.Aaron Spear
Jason Phillip Poland says
Mike Mangini is just a clone of Mike Portnoy. Why don’t you even have Portnoy on the list??!
José José De Ávila says
NEVER, Portnoy is no better than Mangini, Mangini plays better, is cleaner, the rudiments have better sound, is strong. Portnoy is normal but he is not the best.
Mike says
portnoy sucks, he’s a one trick pony! Mangini has got way more interesting beats
José José De Ávila says
Hey, good answer. Yeah!!!
Gene Anderson says
Everyone has their own favorites. Some may not like mine, but they are mine. i don’t give anyone crap about theirs. Ten is way to short of a list for me. I need about 20..LOL.
Matt Booth says
Yes, Latin percussionists are masters of syncopation and the dotted eighth note.
Matt Booth says
Heh. Terry? Is that you?? J/K. I was happiest up-and-comer in L.A. when a friend turned me on to Terry’s phone number, and he took me as a student!
Mark Rossmiller says
1.Stewart Copeland – Police
2. Jon Bonham – Led Zepplin
3. Manu Katche – Sting
4. Tommy Aldridge – BOA
5. Buddy Rich – BRB
6. Graham Lear – Gino Vannelli
7. Travis Barker – Blink 182
8. Fred White – Earth,Wind,Fire
9. Danny Seraphine – Chicago
10. Neil Pert – Rush
HM. Mick Fleetwood – Fleetwood Mac
Vitto says
Travis Barker rated better than Neil Peart ,yeaaaaah of course he is…
Jason Phillip Poland says
What, no Chad Wackerman, Terry Bozzio, Vinnie Coliuto? I like that you have Danny Seraphine on the list though – forgot about him – he was pretty amazing. And Buddy Rich.
danny says
Jojo.
Jamie says
There is only one #1… Jerry Shirley of Humble Pie
Brian says
Many drummers are great out there. As many have mentioned it is hard to pick my favorite 10.
Mine where (and if you don’t know who they are, google their name):
1. Buddy Rich (Duh!)
2. Charlie Adams
3. Robert Sweet
4. Nicko McBrain
5. Max Weinberg
6. Omar Hakim
7. Alex VanHalen
8. Louie Weaver
9. Okyerema Asante
10. Animal (he just has to be on the list)
Montecristo73 says
Vinnie Colaiuta, Jeff Porcaro, Buddy Rich, Steve Gadd, Hal Blaine, Max Roach, John Bonham, Dennis Chambers, Horacio “El Negro” Hernandez, Dave Weckl
Paul Munday says
Mine are:-
Mike Portnoy
Marco Minneman
Danny Carey
Neal Peart
The Rev
Derek Roddy
Peter Wildoer
Travis Barker
Stuart Copeland
Mike Mangini
Joey Yes says
Alan White
Tjcjr88 says
1) Bonzo
2) Mike Portnoy
3) Neil Peart
4) Buddy Rich
5) Kenny Aronoff
6) Josh Freese
7) Carmine Appice
8) Greg Bissonette
9) John Fred Young
10) Arejay Hale
Adrián Gabriel De la Rosa Galá says
Shame on me!!! Forgot Mr. Master Neil Peart!!!!!
Mowen says
Steve Smith
Dave Weckl
Neil Peart
Stewart Copeland
Jo jo Mayer
Mike Portnoy
Jon Bonham
Buddy Rich
The “REV”
Emmanuelle Caplette
Lina Velez says
1. Neil Peart
2. John Bonham
3. Mike Portnoy
4. Steve Gadd
5. Vinnie Colaiuta
6. Terry Bozio
7. Mike Mangini
8. Marco Minnemann
9. Dave Weckl
10. Ian Paice
Nico McBrain, Clive Burr, Virgil Donati, Stewart Copeland, Nick Menza, Lars Ulrich, Bill Ward……
Matt says
#1 Yanic Bercier from Quo Vadis.
Phil Kelly says
ARRRRRRGHHH ! I forgot to add Vinnie Coliauta !! Ten is too hard to do ..way too many good players out there ..
Noel Sine Qua Non says
I left many in the inkpot
Fernando :D says
Mike Portnoy Rocks !!!!!!
The Liquid Drummer says
Here is a what I consider a pretty intense list of drummers. and yes these are my top 10 favorite drummers. No I am not putting this line up to compete in this order. but they are my personal favorites for various reasons and yes in this order.
1. Mike Portnoy – Winery Dogs
2. Carter Beauford – Dave Matthews Band
3, Martin Lopez – Opeth
4. Scott Rockenfield – Queensryche
5. Jason Rullo – Symphony X
6. Chris Adler – Lamb of God
7. Roger Earl – Foghat
8. Neil Peart – Rush
9. John Bonham – Led Zeppelin
10. Buddy Rich
Stephen Richmond says
No particular order
1. Gavin Harrison
2. Steve Gadd
3. Vinnie Colaiuta
4. Omar Hakim
5, Michael Bland
6. Mike Portnoy
7. John Bonham
8. Bill Bruford
9. Bernard Purdie
10. Neil Peart
Falba says
Yeahhhhhh we love our Nigel Olsson!! Best drummer EVER!
Rory says
Chris Coleman will not make this list but he deserves to. If you know him then you know what I’m talking about, but if you don’t then I highly advise any of his videos.
Yuz BigOne Denis says
no one can replace mike portnoy!!!!
Nickball says
1. Neil Peart
2. Gene Hoglan
3. Danny Carey
4. Jhon Bonham
5. George Kollias
6. Keith Moon
7. Dave Lombardo
8. Nicko McBrain
9. Bill Ward
10. Charlie Benante
jkinabru says
Gavin Harrison, Mike Portnoy, Danny Carey, Carter Buford, Dennis Chambers, Neil Pert, Jon Bonham, Stewart Copeland, Buddy Rich, Terry Bozzio
Tile Guy says
Take a listen to Pierre van der Linden from the 70s progrock band Focus. He did more with a simple kit than some guys do with an arsenal of drums. Fine player.
nouwenthen says
1. Jack DeJohnette
2. Bill Bruford
3. Phil Collins
4. Gavin Harrison
5. Eric Harland
6. Terry Bozzio
7. Antonio Sanchez
8. Barriemore Barlow
9. Neil Peart
10. Simon Phillips
Dr. Wool says
1.Carl Palmer – ELP, Asia
2. Neil Peart – Rush
3. Barrimore Barlow – Jethro Tull, Robert Plant, Yngwie Malmsteen
4. Phil Ehart – Kansas
5. Terry Bozzio – Frank Zappa, UK
6. Billy Cobham – Mahvishnu Orchestra, Solo Jazz Artist
7. Simon Phillips – Judas Priest, The Who, Mick Jagger, Toto
8. Cozy Powell – Jeff Beck, Rainbow, MSG, Whitesnake, Brian May Band
9. John Bonham – Led Zepplin
10. Vinny Appice – Black Sabbath, Dio, H and H, Kill Devil Hill, Last In Line
VASYANPETUHAN1337 says
So.
Nick Lyons says
no Stanton Moore? Not a valid list
Jason Phillip Poland says
What is the deal with everyone leaving Mike Mangini in their lists but no Mike Portnoy??
dario says
vinnie colaiuta, the best of all time!!!!
CN says
Agreed. Too bad the other voters don’t know enough about him to realize that he is the best All Around Drummer.
BRENT SMITH says
VINNIE COLAIUTA IS THE BEST OF THE BEST!!!!!! PARTICULARLY CONCERNED THE FIRST 10. COMES FROM 11 JUST THE REST
MJZ says
Vote for Avery Molek!
Laura Dz says
SHANNON LETO!! Best drummer EVER!!! WOOOOOHOOOOO!! 😀
Craig Ayres says
Hardest thing is to say who is the best. Too many variables. Wish I could play half as well as these boys! But for me it has to be the master Mike Portnoy
DaveD says
NO GINGER BAKER ? Hello
Omar Che Che Macias says
1. Neil Peart
2. Gavin Harrison
3. Mike Portnoy
4. John Bonham
5. Keith Moon
6. Danny Carey
7. Bill Bruford
8. Nick D’Virgilio
9. Marco Minnemann
10. Jon Theodore
🙂
Ship76 says
Vote for Alex Van Halen! He doesn’t promote himself like Neil Peart, and Van Halen’s songs are vocal & guitar oriented, so he doesn’t get as much room to “air out” his talent like he would in a band like Rush, but he is a GIANT among hard rock drummers who, unlike the other “greats”, is so often overlooked and ALWAYS underrated!!
Eileen L. Dowdell says
JEFF PORCARO…….HANDS DOWN THE BEST OF ALL TIME
Darth Crow says
You misspelled Neil Peart 🙂
gina anastos says
Shannon
Jessica Gutierrez says
♥
Echelon
tomhoof says
Thats easy NEIL PEART!!
NESTOR says
Lejos el mejor es el Gran Maestro NEIL PEART
birgit mülders says
shannon leto best modern drummer
Jessica Gutierrez says
I agree
Purple_fanatic says
I think Ian Paice is the number 1 on that list, along with bonzo and bill ward – they showed the world what a powerful, hard rock/metal drummer should sound like, heres my list:
1. Ian Paice (Purple)
2. John Bonham (Zeppelin)
3. Bill Ward (Sabbath)
4. Mike Portnoy (Dream Theater)
5. Stewart Copeland (Police)
6. Neil Peart (Rush)
7. Cozy Powell (Rainbow, Whitesnake, etc)
8. Nicko McBrain (Maiden)
9. Dave Lombardo (Slayer)
10. it is Roger Taylor on my list, but really – many other drummers out there I like a lot – Phil Collins, Jeff Porcaro, Mike Mangini, etc. Long live rock’n roll!
Darth Drummer says
Can the guy the submitted Phil Collins please disconnect his internet access and continue listening to ABBA lp’s please.
Paul says
Dennis Chamber
Jojo Meyer
Mike Mangini
RSR says
Elvin Jones!!! After listening to Elvin’s solo on “For All the Other Times”, on the album “Genesis”, you begin to realize how high the bar was set. In all my years of listening to all of the great drummers of the world, I keep coming back to this composition as the benchmark…..and the fact that Elvin was so humble…….amazing!!!
Thefind says
Solo drummer, not too bad. But no one sets a groove like Elvin. The guy is a rhythm machine.
Sol Nygård says
Shannon Leto from 30 Seconds To Mars is the BEST drummer EVER!!!!!
Jessica Gutierrez says
♥ I agree!
Agustín says
When doing this, 2 things have to be taken into considertion:
1- Technique
2- Feelings
You can choose your fav drummer on the way he/she plays, or how you feel when you listen to him/her. I chose Benny Greb. To me, he has the best drumming technique I’ve seen and I feel he is the grooviest drummer.
Don says
chad smith anybody lol
rojan alizadeh says
1.Shannon Leto – 2.Sir John Bonham
Kautsar says
Vote for Will Hunt!
hit it says
This is flawed if there is a rock drummer in the top 10.
Mike says
I don’t see Tony Williams anywhere on here. Wow. What’s up drummers?
mongozoso says
Bonzo.
TheTruthRevealed says
Amazing to me how so few of these list have any black drummers on them… I mean, seriously… I get we all have different opinions on “best” drummer… but how can a list, no matter what the taste, miss at least one of the following: Max Roach, o Jack Dejohnette, Zigaboo Modeliste, Billy Cobham, Clyde Stubblefield or Jabo Starks. Earl Palmer, Papa Jo Jones, Will Calhoun, Bigfoot Brailey?
kmac61 says
I too left many in the ink pot. Since I live in Chicago I included several hometown hero’s, Glenn Kotche, Kris Myers and Calvin Rodgers. Vinnie Colaiuta and Danny Carey were also on this list as was Alan Evans and Robert “Sput’ Searight
Dan Stevenson says
It’s not all about chops, it’s about personal taste, playing for the song, style, etc. and of course chops. My list
1. John Bonham
2. Jon Fishman
3. Steve Gadd
4. Vinnie Calaiouta
5. Buddy Rich
6. Stanton Moore
7. Stewart Copeland
8. Danny Carey
9. Matt Cameron
10. Matt Chamberlin
Andrew Saunders says
Some of my picks (not in order):
Ginger Baker, Jon Fishman, Mitch Mitchell, John Bonham, Buddy Rich, Stewart Copeland, Neil Peart, Mickey Hart
laz says
Yay for the Mickey mention, but Bill lead some of the tightest, spaciest, jazziest jams of the Dead’s career all by his lonesome.
Amanda says
1. Marco Minneman
2. Tomas Haake
3. Chad Sexton
Bu says
art blakey!
Gundo Larry says
1) Neil Peart
2) Antonio Sanchez
The rest…you can fight over.
Jessica Gutierrez says
Shannon Christopher Leto Is the best drummer EVER!!
Colombian Echelon here! ₪ ø lll ·o.
Camila de Leto says
Shannon Leto! best drummer 😉
Adriana Vricanova ⇧ says
My number one is Shannon Leto (30STM) ;D
Esteban Sanchez Tumoine says
1:Billy cobham
2:Tony williams
3:Dennis chambers
4:Dave weckl
5:vinnie colaiuta
6:bernard purdie
7:Simon phillips
8:Gene Krupa
9:Stanton moore
10:Steve gadd
and many others like: jojo mayer,jack dejonette,blablabla………………..
Xela Weeks says
>No one talking about Zach Hill
Suffer the wrath of Death grips
GordonRamsey says
DG no, Hella yes!
zinzarin says
A *lot* of great names mentioned in the comments here, but how is it that nobody’s talking about Billy Martin (aka illyB)?
laz says
Joe Russo!
Ikram Kamel says
shannon letooo
Rocio says
El mejooor!!
disqus_5bSBikkju7 says
Shannon Leto , The Shannimal <3
disqus_5bSBikkju7 says
Shannoooooon
Samuel ₪ ø lll·o. says
Shannon Leto!
₪ ø lll·o
Samuel ₪ ø lll·o. says
Shannon Leto!
SWAdrummer says
Brian Blade
Tony Williams
Thomas Pridgen
Stanton Moore
Billy Cobham
Elvin Jones
Mike Clark
Zigaboo
Ron Bruner jr
Dave Weckl
SWAdrummer says
Brian Blade
Tony Williams
Thomas Pridgen
Stanton Moore
Billy Cobham
Elvin Jones
Mike Clark
Zigaboo
Ron Bruner jr
Billy Martin
Juan says
aersome list!! Goot taste
bydabayou says
Eric Bolivar. unbelievable.
Priscila says
Shannon Leto! <3
Elena Pisi says
Shannon Leto is the most amazing powerful and creative drummer on the eart !
Chris says
It starts with Buddy Rich and John Bonham 1 & 2…the rest of the list is up for grabs.
Impossible to whittle it down to 10 anyway.
NaNoW says
1 – Marco Minnemann
2 – Virgil Donati
3 – Thomas Lang
4 – Mike Mangini
5 – Akira Jimbo
6 – Dave Weckl
7 – Jojo Mayer
8 – Mike Portnoy
9 – Aquiles Priester
10 – Gavin Harrison
Bybyca 30STM says
Shanooooooooon Letooooo is the better to us!!! To all!!!!!!
Guy Hemmings says
Carter Beauford is one of the most dynamic drummers still making music. I figured he was underrated but damn not one mention?!?!?!
iamalwaysright says
by far, if you didn’t vote for Neil Peart (Rush) is because you haven’t heard him!
nobody can play that set of drums
Greg Irons says
In no specific order:-
1. Eric Harland
2. Chris ‘Daddy’ Dave
3. Nate Smith
4. Brian Blade
5. Jojo Mayer
6. Aaron Spears
7. Steve Smith
8. John Riley
9. Peter Erskine
10. Will Kennedy
Lara says
el gay de mike portnoy
es el numero 1
JennGray says
Shanimal! YEEEAH!
Tom says
Carter Beauford, if not on this list, someone needs to be slapped.
Tim Farrell says
Neil Peart
John Bonham
Lars Ulrich
Keith Moon
Mike Portnoy
Nick Mason
Nicko Mcbrain
Matt Kelly
Carl Palmer
Ginger Baker
in no particular order after Mr. Peart
James says
Headbangers, you should really take a look at SHANNON LETO before saying anything.. Just saying. 😉
He plays like Dave Lombardo, the guy is a beast.
Jill Kristine Brink says
That’s why he’s the SHANIMAL!!!!
Jill Kristine Brink says
Shannon “The Shanimal” Leto is the BEST drummer of all time, period!!
Shannon Sanchez says
Shannon Leto 🙂
Catarina Echelon says
SHANNON LETO!!!! <33
Chox says
Shannon Leto’s good
But nobody can beat Will Hunt *-*
Max says
Brian Blade is in his own league. He is a very special musician…
After that:
Elvin Jones
Art Blakey
Tony Williams
Jojo Mayer
Buddy Rich
Gregory Hutchinson
Philly Joe Jones
Ari Hoenig
Max Roach
Juan says
Awesome that u put Brian first! He’s sooo good. That man is pure pure music. There are way too many fast drummers, but what really matters is musicality.
steve says
thank you! i got almost the same list. 🙂
Meban says
Steve Gadd
Jeff Porcaro
Louie Bellson
Gavin Harrison
Bernard Purdie
Stewart Copeland
Simon Phillips
John Bonham
Nico Mcbrain
Chad Smith
Juan says
good!
nariman says
thomas lang is the BEST drummer and solo artist of all time
Brian Allen says
I threw Tony Thompson into the mix…I also included Jon Wurster from Superchunk…but Keith Moon is at the top for me with Bonzo right behind…
ady says
haven’t you all seen travis barker? don’t you know how good he is?
Frank says
Portnoy
Mangini
Lang
Minneman
The Rev
Terrana
Sharktank says
Anyone that does not list Buddy Rich or Gene Krupa first[second] has to be crazy. Everyone else learned from them!
RoseL says
Duffy Jackson’s name didn’t even ‘autoload’. Ugh.
He’s my #1.
Niko Portante says
John Bonham
Travis Barker
Joey Jordison
Neil Peart
Tré Cool
Keith Moon
Ringo Starr
Buddy Rich
Adam House says
I’ve come to the conclusion that this is too difficult and could include far too many variables to build a decisive list, but this is the best I could come up with for now:
1. Joey Jordison – Exceptional technical skill with amazing speed and accuracy, but also very musical and able to perform solid live. Many years of producing creative new advanced material and has major influence on an entire genre of music.
2. Buddy Rich – Could any drummer doubt this choice on the list? I think he’d be on Gene Krupa, Max Roach, Frank Sinatra, and Johnny Carson’s list…
3. Neil Peart – Not just a drummer, but a life-long master innovative percussionist.
4. Mike Portnoy – Listen to any Dream Theater song…
5. Mike Mangini – Portnoy is tough to follow, and Mangini does it with grace while earning his own respect.
6. Carter Beauford – Fast, musical, fast, accurate, and fast. Also, very fast.
7. Dennis Chambers – Years of blowing away the competition by perfecting the very difficult and meticulous.
8. Danny Carey – Polyrhythms for warming up, and musical prowess like Beethoven.
9. Nicko McBrain – m/ m/
10. Dave Weckl – Household name for drummers, and synonymous with accomplishment and educated professionalism.
I could just as easily come up with another 10 names of great drummers who would be just as worthy in their own ways, but the above is what I settled on by using my own definition and criteria for what constitutes the ‘greats.’
JJ says
Neil, Alex, Stuart, Vinnie Paul, Nick Mason, Tommy Lee, Bill Ward, Tommy Aldridge, Guy Gelso, Nick Menza, Lars
Darryl Baker says
LARS HAHAHAHAHAHA!!!
Love him, but LARS???
Diego Cardinali says
Mike portnoy in this time is a shit Drummer!
George 1990 says
MARK Mironov
Dean Walsh says
Gabe Serbian from The Locust for his insane technical abilities.
kenny says
Ahah Shannon Leto, what a joke! I didn’t know him. After looking for videos on Youtube, I understood why :).
Mark Gausel says
It’s hilarious that drummers’ omit Neil Peart just because it will hurt the chances of other drummers winning. Buddy is the fastest jazz drummer alive and my second pick …but a one-trick pony compared to Neil.
cdc says
MICK FLEETWOOD
Daelynn Schizopherenia says
Matt Nicholls :3 Bring Me The Horizon
Alex says
Matt Nicholls
Name says
James Sullivan !
For ever ♥
Yasmine says
Jp Cappelletty , MGK’s drummer!! He’s the best of all time! Love. Lace up!!
bob says
not in order but;
tre cool, matt nichols, dominic howard, christian coma, joey jordison
Sammy says
Dominic Howard! <3
kate says
For #1 Matt Nicholls, of Bring Me The Horizon 🙂
shaun says
Neil Peart is the greatest drummer on this planet,without a doubt..
Darryl Baker says
(Not in the top 10)
Cinemage says
Absolute utter nonsense. Neil Peart is competent at best. Clearly you have not seen many great drummers or you don’t know what you’re looking at. There are so many drummers that are vastly superior to Peart. Peart has been playing drums for a long time, is a fan favorite and highly influential because its ridiculously easy to replicate his drumming (primarily single stroke rolls in creative sticking patterns). The number of drum covers of Rush songs on YouTube is a good indication of this fact. Peart’s good for drumming and for selling DW drums. I’m a 62 year old classically trained violinist and have been playing drums for over 40 years. I’ve seen many great drummers live including Billy Cobham, Bill Bruford, Mitch Mitchell, Ginger Baker, Keith Moon, John Bonham, Carl Palmer, Tony Williams, Elvin Jones, Buddy Rich, Steve Gadd, Bernard Purdie, Phil Collins, Chester Thompson, Barriemore Barlow, Gavin Harrison, Chris Coleman, Thomas Lang, Vinnie Colaiuta, Omar Hakim, Manu Katche, Jack Dejohnette, Jeff Pocaro, and many others. I’ve seen Rush live on several occasions. They were very loud and Peart had a large drum set. To me, Peart is good, but that’s it.
shaun says
drumming is not just about speed.the style of drumming in which a person performs is very important.Im 44yo,been drumming for 36 of those years.I can watch a drummer and tell if they are putting thier heart an soul into thier music,(Neil Peart does…)
Mari Shanidze Echeløn says
Shannon Leto ! :3 Shannimal !<3
Rayen_EchelonFromAlways says
SHANIMAL GUUUUUUUUUUUUYSS!!!!! VOTE VOTE!!
suicide season says
Matt Nicholls is the best!
Rachael ₪ ø lll·o. says
So much Echelon here 🙂
₪ ø lll·o.
Ja Jim Landry says
Ja Jim Landry Gene Krupa, Buddy Rich, Ringo and Charlie, Neil Pert, Narada Michael Walden, Billy Cobham, Lenny White, Tony Williams, Cozy Powell, John Bonham, Vinnie Colaiuta, Richard Bailey… too many GREAT Drummers!
Juan says
I’m 100% sure most of the drummers commented here will tell you they’re favorite drummer is either:
– Steve Gadd (Neil Pert, Collaiuta and Dave Weckl all consider Gadd a genious above themselves)
– Tony Williams
– Elvin Jones
Also a many musician’s favorite is: Brian Blade. Basically every jazz master has worked with him, they love the guy.
Jeff Porcaro is Nathan East’s favorite drummer (Nathan has played with Gadd for decades, and his favorite is still Porcaro, thats like: WOW)
Tony Rice (Fela Kuti’s drummer) is “probably the best drummer ever” according with music legend Brian Eno.
Billy Cobham is Stewart Copeland’s greatest influence.
And everybody loves Buddy Rich of course.
I personally must mention that I also love Jeff Sipe, Billy Martin, Dennis Chambers, Stewart Copeland, Jack DeJohnette, Keith Moon, John Boham, Steve Jordan, Peter Erskine, Roy Haynes, Sheila E… all drummers with great feel and musicality.
Laura Echelon Marcheschi says
Shannon the Shannimal!!!
Lucijan says
John Bonham!!!
AndrsAA says
Really? Shannon Leto? Joey Jordison? How old are the people voting? 14 years old or something? What the fuck is happening here… No one is saying Vinnie Colaiuta, or Steve Gadd… or Jeff Porcaro, or Even Freaking Budy Rich… Come on!… our newest generations are already fucked up by MTV. What a Waste of civilization.
Darryl Baker says
I love all of the rock heads on here. Some many of these names will be forgotten in the scheme of things. Legends do not die and there are more than 10 legends in drumming. If you can’t swing you shouldn’t be on the list. (Exit Stage Left) #hint
Animal says
People might wonder why I put Caroline Corr and Sandy Nelson on my list …drumming isn’t all about technique. ( Yes it’s important ) but it’s also about ambassadorship to people who don’t know anything about drummers and drumming. Caroline was ..and I hope still is, a clean drummer who caught the attention of people who never realized that a chick can do it right. Sandy Nelson? Way back … Let There Be Drums.
William Bartholomew says
CarolineCorr was/is excellent. Great note.
Dantheman says
I’ve been playing drums for a while, and seen all types of drummers come into the ‘spotlight’ over the years…ranging from technical ability, marketing, ‘celebrity’, Top 40 bands etc…..but my personal favorite drummers are the ones who have a distinctly unique style that actually speak the language of music and inspire both drummers and the masses….Jeff Porcaro, Josh Freese, David Silveria, Bernard Purdie, Steve Jordan etc…..
Tr77 says
Man you are severely ddelusional if you think Peart is anywhere near BR in overall talent…To say he didnt grow is disengenuous. BR had total technical mastery, dynamism and unparalleled ability to propel a big band..Ive seen both and Pearts lame burning for Buddy tribute is laughable at best..Theres only ONE and thats Buddy
Goth Brooks says
Cobham.
Phillip Aycock says
Goodluck Barry Kerch for the rock readers poll I hope he wins
Ryan Greenfield says
Jonathan Pinson Drums Up and Coming
Sarah Smith says
Jim Riley’s book is a lifesaver!
Pocket Man says
Neil Peart: the most show-offy, soulless drummer of all time. As well as the worst lyricist in the history of recorded music. A perfect example of precisely what not to emulate!
Geluid! says
Gavin Harrison, Virgil Donati, Thomad Haake deserve a place here. And Matt Gartska as ‘new kid’, exceptional player.
Sally Chappus says
How is it Dave Weckl (the best) or even Chris Coleman weren’t on any lists? Must be just young rockers at Modern Drummer…
Sally Chappus says
Rock drummers are simply about speed……they couldn’t copy Weckl or Coleman if they tried.
Nunayo Binnezs (@Binnezs) says
Sorry Sally, but this is a super ignorant comment to make. Eric Moore II, Tomas Lang, Jean-Paul Gaster, Aaron Edgar. All masters of rock who have proven that they can and are happy to play any style of music. Too easy for jazz lovers to look down on everyone else, but if you come down to the basement once in a while, you micht find some treasures that you didn’t know were there.
Fred. says
Well, Jeff Porcaro we’re my number one , “Sad Face”
Mark M says
Awesome. Everyone disagrees which is how it should be. We all have musical preferences.
For me, the list would contain :-
Dave Weckl, Steve Gadd, Jeff Porcaro, John Robinson, Chad Smith, Craig Blundell, Vinnie Colaiuta, Ringo Starr and of course, Buddy Rich.
Nunayo Binnezs (@Binnezs) says
I can’t believe Eric Moore II is nowhere in the choices. He is a fantastic drummer who play with all his soul. He is versatile, articulate, great instructor and super passionate about his craft.
Baltazar says
Anyone Platzman and Dun?
William Bartholomew says
The touch and power of Will Kennedy has to be seen in concert to truly appreciate his feel and fury. Blessed to have seen/met Mr.Kennedy at Yellow jackets show in Philadelphia. All 4 guys were humble and gracious.
Michael Endres says
1) John Bonham
2) Buddy Rich
3) Alex Van Halen
4) Jeff Porcaro
5) Steve Smith
6) Gene Kroupa
7) John Blackwell
8) Omar Hakim
9) Terry Bozzio
10) Danny Carey
Jesse Crawford says
All Beast and innovators….
1) Tony Williams
2) Terry Bozzio
3)Billy Cobham
4) Narda Michael Walden
5)Vinnie Colaiuta
6)Dennis Chambers
7))Carter Beauford
8)Bill Bruford
9)Mitch Mitchell
10)Deen Castronova
*Extended list in no particular order; Carl Palmer, Neal Peart,Steve Gadd, Chester Thompson, Phil Collins, Michael Clarke, Harvey Mason, Bernard Purdie, Lenny White, Earl Hudson, Stewart Copeland, John Guerin, Jeff Porcaro, Fish,Stevie Wonder, Gene Hoglan, Dave Lombardo, Matt Gartska, Danny Carey, and Simon Phillips
Jesse Crawford says
The Mount Rushmore of drumming would include Buddy, Max, Elvin, Gene, and Philly!
Tom Crawford says
HOW is Todd Sucherman NOT on the voting lists ANYWHERE ?? – FAIL
Rob Shanahan says
Mr. Charlie Watts
John W says
Nicko McBrain, John Bonham, Bill Ward, Chad Smith, Dave Lombardo.
Rachel says
Neil peart gets all my vote in my eyes he’s the best.
j (@selftylerr) says
lol ur not josh dun
Luz says
Seeing Josh Dun’s name on the list of nominees makes me proud. Come on Josh!
Stiiii_Bri says
1) Josh Dun
2) Josh Dun
3) Josh Dun
4) Josh Dun
5) Josh Dun
6) Josh Dun
7) Josh Dun
8) Josh Dun
9) Josh Dun
10) Josh Dun
Natalie says
VOTE JOSH DUN FOR THE WIIIIIIINNNN
Red says
No one is saying they voted for Josh Dun what the heck he’s really good
Me me says
I vote for Jish Dun and I am soo ecxited
Gia LoPreto says
Idk about you guys but I’m just here for Josh Dun