Mike and Mike Podcast Episode 78: Drum Fills, Kenny Aronoff, Noble & Cooley Snares, and More

In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss their thoughts on when and why to play drum fills. The featured drummer is March 2017 Modern Drummer cover artist Kenny Aronoff. Up for review is a trio of sweet snares from legendary brand Noble & Cooley. After answering several listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

Modern Drummer subscription information here.

Mike Johnston’s website: www.mikeslessons.com

Take Kenny Aronoff’s studio video tour here.

Check out the Noble & Cooley snare demos here.

A&F Rude Boy snare.

RTOM Black Hole practice mutes.

