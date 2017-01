Your Rating User Rating : 0 ( 0 votes )

This excerpt is taken from the complete article that appears in the March 2016 issue, which is available here.

Product Close-Up

DW

Bass Drum Beaters

Four multi-tonal options for dialing in the perfect feel and sound.

DW recently released a quartet of bass drum beaters that are designed to provide multiple tones and textures from a single source. The Black Sheep and Control Beater XL models were created in collaboration with top endorsers Rich Redmond and John “JR” Robinson, while the 101AIR and Control Beater are being put to use by chops monsters Virgil Donati and Tony Royster Jr., among others. We were sent samples of each of the beaters to review. Let’s take a closer look.

Michael Dawson

For the complete review, check out the March 2016 issue, which is available here.