Product Close-Up

ddrum

Max Series Drumset

Leave your gaff tape at home! These alder/maple drums have a big, articulate, and controlled sound right out of the box.

Originally a Swedish electronics company, ddrum began offering acoustic drumsets after being purchased by Florida-based Armadillo Enterprises in 2005. Some of ddrum’s acoustic drum innovations include the first all-ash shell and the more recent all-alder shell.We reviewed an all-adler Reflex Rally Sport kit in the August 2016 issue and were impressed by the fat, controlled tone it provided. The company also offers drums with a blended alder/maple shell, called the Max series, which we have for review here. Let’s take a look.

Michael Dawson

