Basics

Stickings that Rock

Part 1: From a Hand Pattern to a Groove

by Rich Redmond

This month we’ll look at a sticking that can be found in the first few pages of George Lawrence Stones’ book Stick Control and apply it to patterns on the drumset. The sticking, RLRR LRRL, is a staple of my drumming vocabulary. Be sure to clearly articulate the difference in dynamics between the accented and unaccented notes—it makes a huge difference and is the key to making this sticking feel great. The grooves here start simply before taking on a linear feel as the lesson progresses. At their heart, these patterns are practical and can be used to get audiences dancing and telling stories. That’s what drumming is all about, so get busy and get rockin’!

In the following video, Rich demonstrates examples 7-12 from the article.