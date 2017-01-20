Spooky Tooth/Only Ones Drummer Mike Kellie Passes

Your Rating User Rating : 0 ( 0 votes )

British drummer Mike Kellie, whose credits included Traffic, Jerry Lee Lewis, Joe Cocker, Peter Frampton, Jim Capaldi, Paul Kossoff, George Harrison, Maurice Gibb, Neil Innes, Pat Travers, Andy Fraser, and Johnny Thunders, and who was a member of the bands Spooky Tooth and the Only Ones, has passed.

Kellie’s playing on “African Thing” on the pre-Spooky Tooth band Art’s 1967 album Supernatural Fairytales featured one of the earliest drum solos to appear on a record

by a British rock band, and his drumming on the Spooky Tooth recording “Sunshine Help Me” was reportedly the foundational sample used on the track “No Church in the Wild” on the 2011 Jay Z/Kanye West album Watch the Throne, featuring Frank Ocean.

Among Kellie’s more well-known performances are the Only Ones’ classic new wave track “Another Girl, Another Planet,” New York Dolls guitarist Johnny Thunders’ signature song, “You Can’t Put Your Arms Around A Memory,” the deep album cut “Rainmaker” from Traffic’s legendary 1971 album The Low Spark of High Heeled Boys, and “I Shall Be Released” from Joe Cocker’s debut album, With a Little Help From My Friends.

In addition, Kellie was among the drummers contributing to the 1975 soundtrack to the Who feature film Tommy, and he played on Jerry Lee Lewis’s 1973 album The Session, which featured an all-star cast of British and American rockers including Peter Frampton, Alvin Lee, and Delaney Bramlett and was the rock ’n’ roll icon’s highest charting album in nearly ten years.

Kellie was also a songwriter who wrote the lyrics to Spooky Tooth’s “Feelin’ Bad” and “I’ve Got Enough Heartache,” the latter of which was covered by Three Dog Night on the hit 1970 album Naturally. In 2015 Kellie released the solo album Music From the Hidden, which can be heard on Soundcloud.

Thanks to Andrew Spacey from Rock and Roll Stew Music Ltd. for some of the background information for this piece.