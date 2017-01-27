$0.00
Mike and Mike Podcast

Episode 77: Favorite Fills, Ray Luzier, Gibraltar Beat EFX, and More

The Modern Drummer Podcast with Mike and Mike

 

In this episode, Mike and Mike catch up after attending Winter NAMM and then share two of their all-time favorite drum fills. The featured artist is Ray Luzier of the band Korn. In the gear review segment, Dawson talks about Gibraltar’s Beat EFX bass drum beater attachments. After fielding several listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Podcast (mike-and-mike): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 58:33 — 26.8MB)

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

Show Notes

Modern Drummer subscription website
Mike Johnston’s website
Ray Luzier
Gibraltar Beat EFX
Sonos Play 1
Vibes High-Fidelity earplugs

The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast

