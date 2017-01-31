March 2017 Issue of Modern Drummer Magazine featuring Kenny Aronoff

Your Rating User Rating : 0 ( 0 votes )

(Available in print and digitally Jan 31, 2017)

Volume 41 • Number 3

On the Cover

Kenny Aronoff

“This book got me to do some serious reflecting. But it’s not a memoir. This is what I’m continuing to do.”

He reached the top by knowing exactly what he was capable of as a modern professional drummer, and by working tirelessly to fulfill the responsibilities of the job. Check out the tour of Kenny’s Uncommon Studios LA here.~ by Billy Amendola

FEATURES

DAVE WECKL

When Chick Corea came a-calling in the ’80s, then-rising star effectively arrived. These days the drummer’s getting to relive those heady times. ~ by Mike Haid

GEORGE THOROGOOD AND THE DESTROYERS’ JEFF SIMON

The veteran band and its still-energized founding drummer have done more than most to bring the blues to the masses. ~ by Bob Girouard

MIKE PORTNOY

His gargantuan performance on the new concept album by Neal Morse had us wondering about all the classic double LPs lining his own shelves. ~ by Ilya Stemkovsky

OPETH’S MARTIN AXENROT

The fascinating evolution of the exploratory Swedish metal band is driven by a classic-rock lover’s cinematic rhythmic visions. ~ by Mike Haid

GREAT ‘80S DRUM PERFORMANCES, PART 2: JAZZ AND FUSION

It wasn’t all about spiky beats and quirky singers in the MTV era. Instrumental music was going strong—and launching drum heroes we still bow down to today. ~ by Ilya Stemkovsky

DARYL HALL AND JOHN OATES’ BRIAN DUNNE

Talk about a high-stakes gig: backing one of music legend after another on a weekly national TV show—when you’re not touring with Hall and Oates. Not that tis veteran player takes and of his good fortune for granted. ~ by Bob Campbell

RAT SCABIES

Few have cut as lasting an impression as the original drummer with the Damned. And though his twenty-year membership in the British group has long since ended, he’s still at it—and still a hero to drummers, especially those of the punk persuasion. ~ by John Wurster

LESSONS

Basics – Stickings The Rock

Part 1: From a Hand Pattern to a Groove ~ by Rich Redmond (click here for supplemental video content)

Rock ’n’ Jazz Clinic – Twelve Essential Shuffles

Some of Drumming’s Most Influential Feels ~ by Rich Scannella

Jazz Drummer’s Workshop – Beyond the Noteheads

Benefits and Strategies for Transcribing, Part 2 ~ by Steve Fidyk

Strictly Technique – 1,000 Ways to Practice a Single Page

Part 1: Introducing the Method ~ by Libor Hadrava (click here for supplemental video content)

Rock Perspectives – Five and Seven Over Two

Exploring Odd Polyrhythms ~ by Aaron Edgar (click here for supplemental video content)

Concepts – Conquering Life’s Stage Fright

Part 1: The Three C’s ~ by Mark Schulman

EQUIPMENT

Product Close-Up

• Ddrum Max Series Drumset (click here for supplemental video content)

• Dream Paper-Thin Crashes, TriHats, and Libor Hadrava Stacks (click here for supplemental video content)

• Noble & Cooley SS Classic, Horizon, and Walnut Snare Drums (click here for supplemental video content)

• DW Bass Drum Beaters (click here for supplemental video content)

• CooperGroove GrooveGrip Performance Drumsticks

Electronic Insights: 6 More Mobile Apps Every Drummer Should Know ~ by Miguel Monroy

Gearing Up: Carrie Underwood’s Garrett Goodwin

New and Notable

DEPARTMENTS

AN EDITOR’S OVERVIEW – The Uncommon Man



by Billy Amendola

Readers’ Platform: Favorite ‘80s Jazz or Fusion Drum Track?

News:

Out Now: AFI’s Adam Carson and the Kinks’ Mick Avory, Yes’s Alan White and Dawes’ Griffin Goldsmith On Tour, and more

Showcase featuring Drum Market

Retailer Profile: Beat It Music

Critique:

A live Dizzy Gillespie album featuring Philly Joe Jones, a pair of new Eric Harland recording, and more

Backbeats:

Rich Redmond’s Fourth Annual Nashville Drummer’s Weekend, KHS America’s Drum Day in Nashville

Kit of the Month – The Eliminator



