Kenny Aronoff Studio Tour!

On The Cover

Kenny Aronoff

This is one of life’s simple truths: The more you learn, the more you realize how much more you have to learn. Here is another simple truth: Kenny Aronoff understands this better than almost anybody. It’s a key reason he’s one of the most valued drummers that history has ever known.

Story by Billy Amendola

Video by Alex Solca

Kenny Aronoff does not know what the word relax means. The day of this interview he was in the midst of a tour with John Fogerty, and on his days off he was either on stage with the BoDeans or dashing home to do some recording at his studio and prepare for a Neil Diamond tribute show.Meanwhile, he’s been active with the Supersonic Blues Machine, a project featuring Lance Lopez, Fabrizio Grossi, Walter Trout, Billy Gibbons, Eric Gale, Robben Ford, Steve Lukather, and Warren Haynes. The group has an album out called West of Flushing, South of Frisco and recently toured Holland, Norway, Abu Dhabi, and India.Aronoff also has tons of press promo scheduled, including speaking and clinic engagements, in support of his new autobiography, Sex, Drums, Rock ’n’ Roll! You can even catch him on the big screen, double drumming with former Billy Joel band member Liberty DeVitto in the music doc-umentary Hired Gun. So, relax? No, that’s basically a foreign term to Kenny Aronoff.

