On the Beat with Joe Greulich of Oni: Talks Debut Album and Influences

Your Rating User Rating : 4.1 ( 6 votes )

Hello! Joe Greulich here of Oni and I’d like to take Modern Drummer readers through a play-through of our single “Kanvas.” The track is off our debut record Ironshore, which is out now via Blacklight Media/Metal Blade Records. (See link below.)

Josh Wilbur, who is primarily recognized for his work with top metal artists Lamb of God and Gojira, produced Ironshore. Through this connection, Oni was able to reach out to Lamb of God vocalist Randy Blythe, who contributed his inimitable style to “The Only Cure”—one of Ironshore’s heaviest moments.

Our influences are rooted in progressive metal, and can be compared to the genre’s heavy hitters—the Human Abstract, Protest the Hero and Between the Buried and Me—yet we remain truly unique. With Jake Oni handling vocal duties, Martin Andres and Brandon White on guitar, Chase Bryant on bass and myself on drums, we are also perhaps the first metal band to feature a Xylosynth player, Johnny D, which adds an intriguing dynamic to the nine tracks found on Ironshore.

We wrapped up the I Worship Chaos tour, featuring headliners Children of Bodom and fellow special guests Abbath and Exmortus this past December in New York City. The band will then join Devil You Know in the UK in January. See below for all current international tour dates.

UK Dates with Devil You Know

1/10 – Milton Keynes – Crauford Arms

1/11 – Norwich – Waterfront Studio

1/12 – York – Fibbers

1/13 – Birmingham – O2 Institute 2

1/14 – Manchester – Sound Control

1/15 – Chester – The Live Rooms

1/17 – Glasgow (Scotland) – G2

1/18 – Newcastle – The Cluny

1/19 – Nottingham – Rescue Rooms

1/20 – Sheffield – Corporation

1/22 – London – Underworld

1/23 – Swansea (Wales) – The Scene

1/24 – Bristol – The Fleece

1/25 – Southampton – Talking Heads

Watch Joe Greulich perform “Kanvas” from Oni’s debut album Ironshore here:

You can also listen to “Kanvas” via Spotify or www.metalblade.com/oni.

Visit Oni online at Facebook facebook.com/theoniband, Twitter twitter.com/theoniband, Instagram instagram.com/theoniband, and YouTube youtube.com/theoniband.