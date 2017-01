Your Rating User Rating : 0 ( 0 votes )

Strictly Technique

1,000 Ways to Practice a Single Page

Part 1: Introducing the Method

by Libor Hadrava

I’ve always wanted a system for practicing different subjects that I can take with me anywhere without having to lug around a heavy stack of books. My students often forgot materials for their lessons, so we ended up using any written rhythms that I could find to work from. I applied the rhythms to whatever that particular student was supposed to practice, and it didn’t take long to realize that concepts such as snare or bass drum technique, rudiments, independence, counting, odd time signatures, phrasing, and more could be practiced from just one page. I started collecting these applications, and I now have more than one thousand different ways to practice a single sheet of music. In this lesson I’ll share some of my ideas, variations, and approaches. Let’s take a look at the page of rhythm we’ll be using…

