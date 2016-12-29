Video Demo! Paiste Signature Rides

This excerpt is taken from the complete article that appears in the February 2017 issue, which is available here.

Product Close-Up

Paiste

Signature Rides

Distinctive tones crafted for some of the top drummers on the company’s roster.

This past year Paiste collaborated with some of its top artists to craft a handful of unique cymbals. These new models include the 20″ Signature Vir2ocity Duo ride for prog-rock legend Carl Palmer, the purple-finished 22″ Signature Dry Heavy ride for Tool’s Danny Carey, the 24″ 2002 Swish ride for studio great John “JR” Robinson, and the 20″ Masters Mellow “Blue Bird” ride for French jazz drummer André Ceccarelli. Let’s check them out.

Michael Dawson

