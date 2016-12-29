Words
$0.00
0 items in the shopping bag
Unfortunately, your shopping bag is empty.
Go to the shop
advertisement

Post

You are here: Home / Multimedia / Video Demo! Gibraltar – Beat EFX Bass Pedal Enhancers
Multimedia

Video Demo! Gibraltar – Beat EFX Bass Pedal Enhancers

Views 8

 This excerpt is taken from the complete article that appears in the February 2016 issue, which is available here.

Product Close-Up

Gibraltar

Beat EFX Bass Pedal Enhancers

Compact beater attachments to add subtle shaker, jingle, and finger-cymbal sounds.

Always looking to introduce unique accessory items to its catalog, Gibraltar developed a trio of bass drum beater attachments that add an extra layer of sound to every stroke. The Beat EFX enhancers are constructed using a small hard-plastic mounting bracket and a drum key–operated screw, which serves dual purposes of holding the shaker, finger cymbal, and tambourine jingles in place and tightening them on to the beater rod. List price is $45.99 for the set.

Michael Dawson

For the complete review, check out the February 2016 issue, which is available here.
 

Get the February 2017 Issue of Modern Drummer magazine featuring Warpaint’s Stella Mozgawa

Leave a Reply

advertisement
From Our Sponsors

About This Website

Modern Drummer, the world's most widely read drum magazine, is a monthly publication targeting the interests of drummers and percussionists.