Video Demo! Gibraltar – Beat EFX Bass Pedal Enhancers

Product Close-Up

Gibraltar

Beat EFX Bass Pedal Enhancers

Compact beater attachments to add subtle shaker, jingle, and finger-cymbal sounds.

Always looking to introduce unique accessory items to its catalog, Gibraltar developed a trio of bass drum beater attachments that add an extra layer of sound to every stroke. The Beat EFX enhancers are constructed using a small hard-plastic mounting bracket and a drum key–operated screw, which serves dual purposes of holding the shaker, finger cymbal, and tambourine jingles in place and tightening them on to the beater rod. List price is $45.99 for the set.

Michael Dawson

