Post

Mike and Mike Podcast

Episode 73: Snare Drum Effects, Renewing Goals, DW Cherry/Mahogany Kit, and More

Modern Drummer Podcast with Mike and Mike

In this episode, Mike and Mike talk about different things you can apply to your snare drum to change the sound. They also wrap up 2016 with a discussion on renewing goals. Up for review is a DW Collector’s Series Cherry/Mahogany drumset. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes
Modern Drummer subscription: https://secure.ablesoftsolutions.com/pdmg/SecurePages/NewSub.aspx?pi=MDRM
Mike Johnston’s website: www.mikeslessons.com
Snare effects demo: http://www.moderndrummer.com/2016/11/video-demo-snare-drum-effect-16-add-ons-to-quickly-modify-tone/
DW Cherry/Mahogany drumset demo: http://www.moderndrummer.com/2016/11/video-demo-dw-collectors-series-cherrymahogany-drumset/
The Commandments of the Half-Time Shuffle: http://www.alfred.com/products/Zoro–00-35137.aspx
 
The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast

