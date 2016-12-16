$0.00
Post

Mike and Mike Podcast

Episode 72: Drum Gear Trends, Frank Ferrer, DrumLites, and More

Modern Drummer Podcast with Mike and Mike

In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss some of the current and past trends in drum gear. The featured artist is Guns n’ Roses’ Frank Ferrer. Up for review is the DrumLite LED system. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

Modern Drummer subscription: https://secure.ablesoftsolutions.com/pdmg/SecurePages/NewSub.aspx?pi=MDRM
Mike Johnston’s website: www.mikeslessons.com
DrumLite LED system demo: http://www.moderndrummer.com/site/2016/11/video-demo-drumlite-led-system/
Grover Pro non-spiral snare wires: http://groverpro.com/product/snare-wires

The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast

