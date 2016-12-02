$0.00
Mike and Mike Podcast

Episode 70: Questions, Questions, and More Questions

Modern Drummer Podcast with Mike and Mike

In this episode of the Modern Drummer Podcast, Mike and Mike dedicate the entire hour to questions submitted by listeners. Topics include how to get out of a funk, phrasing tips, choosing snare drums, and more. The show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

Modern Drummer subscription: https://secure.ablesoftsolutions.com/pdmg/SecurePages/NewSub.aspx?pi=MDRM
Mike Johnston’s website: www.mikeslessons.com
Keep the Peace soundproofing book: http://moderndrummer.storenvy.com/collections/1120209-books-print/products/13412820-keep-the-peace-book
Robben Ford’s Tiger Walk: http://www.allmusic.com/album/tiger-walk-mw0000595101

 

The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast

 

