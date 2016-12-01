$0.00
0 items in the shopping bag
Unfortunately, your shopping bag is empty.
Go to the shop
advertisement

Post

You are here: Home / Contests / Enter To Win a DW Design Series Kit!
Contests

Enter To Win a DW Design Series Kit!

Views 130969 Comments

dw design series header

DW Design Series 1

DW Design Series Drumkit

The prize starts with a 5-piece shell pack and adds 5X6, 5X8, and 5X10 concert toms; a Pancake drum; 7X8, 12X14 and 16X18 Satin Black Chrome toms; a Design Series 5.5X14 Black Nickel Brass Chrome snare drum; and 8″, 10″ and 12″ Piccolo Toms.

Now let’s add some amazing hardware: 3 heavy duty straight-boom cymbal stands; DW 9000 single pedal w/bag; a heavy duty snare stand; 9000 Series Hi-Hat stand, 3-leg 3000 Series single tom stand; a heavy duty straight cymbals stand; a heavy Duty DW throne w/motorcycle seat top; a single tom clamp w/V memory lock; and a heavy duty double tom stand.

Suggested retail value $9,694.76

Enter today!

Consumer Disclosure: 1. To enter, visit www.moderndrummer.com between the dates below and look for the DW Drums Contest button (one entry per email address). 2. ODDS OF WINNING DEPEND ON THE NUMBER OF ELIGIBLE ENTRIES RECEIVED. 3. CONTEST BEGINS DECEMBER 1, 2016, AND ENDS FEBRUARY 28, 2017. 4. Prize Drawing: Winners will be selected by random drawing on March 7, 2017. Winners will be notified by phone or email on or about March 8, 2017. 5. Employees, and their immediate families, of Modern Drummer, DW Drums, and their affiliates are ineligible. 6. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, misdirected, and/or delayed entries. 7. Open to residents of the U.S. and Canada, 18 years of age or older. Void in Quebec, Canada; Florida; New York; and where prohibited by law. 8. One prize awarded per household per contest. 9. Prizes: 1st Prize – One (1) winner will receive from DW Drums the prize as described above. Approximate retail value of the prize is $9,695. Approximate retail value of contest is $9,695. 10. Sponsored by Modern Drummer Publications, Inc., 271 Route 46 W, H-212, Fairfield, NJ 07004, 973-239-4140. 11. This game subject to the complete Official Rules. For a copy of the complete Official Rules or the winner’s name, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Modern Drummer Publications/DW Drums/Official Rules/Winners List, 271 Route 46 W, H-212, Fairfield, NJ 07004.

 

One entry per email address accepted.

Please provide the information below to be entered into the contest. Good luck!
No information will be shared with any company or organization not specifically affiliated with this particular contest promotion.

* Indicates required field

*First Name

*Last Name


*Your Email

*Your Address

*City

*State

*Zip

*Country

Phone

Yes, I would like to receive emails from DW Drums and its affiliates about exciting new products, special offers, and information. I can unsubscribe at any time.
Yes, please send me more information regarding Modern Drummer and its affiliates about new products, special offers, and information. I can unsubscribe at any time.

 

Comments

    • EJAdmin says

      Only open to residents of the U.S. and Canada, 18 years of age or older. Void in Quebec, Canada; Florida; New York; and where prohibited by law

      Reply

Leave a Reply

advertisement
From Our Sponsors

About This Website

Modern Drummer, the world's most widely read drum magazine, is a monthly publication targeting the interests of drummers and percussionists.