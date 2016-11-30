Video Demo! RBH Drums – 6×14 Poplar Prestige Snare

This excerpt is taken from the complete article that appears in the January 2017 issue, which is available here.

Product Close-Up

RBH Drums

6×14 Poplar Prestige Snare

A solid, steam-bent beauty with a fat, old-school sound.



The Prestige series is Virginia Beach–based custom shop RBH’s line of single-ply, steam-bent snares that are crafted by hand out of premium North American lumber. These drums are finished in hand-rubbed oil and wax to preserve and accentuate the natural, unique grain pattern of the timber. (Decorative inlays and exotic veneers are available for an upcharge.)

For the Prestige series, RBH uses solid-brass single-contact tube lugs, which connect at the lower third of the shell, as well as a Truck GS007 multi-step throw-off, 2.3mm steel triple-flange hoops, Puresound wires, and Remo heads. Bearing edges can be cut round, to forty-five degrees, or a combination of both, and the shell is reinforced with solid-cherry rings. Each RBH snare comes with a soft case.

Michael Dawson



