January 2017 Issue of Modern Drummer magazine featuring Chris Dave

Volume 41 • Number 1

On the Cover

Chris Dave

“I try whatever I can think of. There’s no limit on anything.”

The drummer refuses to commit to one kit setup—there are simply too many ideas he wants to explore. What he does commit to without fail is the music— just ask Adele, Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello, Kenny Garrett, or anyone else whose work he’s elevated sky high. By Ken Micallef.

FEATURES

SNARE DRUM EFFECTS

Some people say you can never have enough snare drums to choose from. But not all of us have such deep pockets. These sixteen off-the-shelf products could provide the answer. By Willie Rose.

GUNS N’ ROSES’ FRANK FERRER

The ten-year GNR vet stays hot and hungry by keeping his earliest experiences top-of-mind and close to his heart. By Jamie Blaine.

WEEN’S CLAUDE COLEMAN

The world’s a better

place now that his main band has ended its long hiatus. But that’s far from all that the industrious drummer’s been up to lately. By Patrick Berkery.

FRANK ZUMMO

The latest stop on this journeyman drummer’s career path is Sum 41. Currently he’s hitting

it hard on the road behind the pop-punk band’s latest album, 13 Voices. By Billy Amendola.

AT THE DRIVE-IN’S TONY HAJJAR

The profoundly influential post-hardcore band is back and burning, and its drummer is still finnding new ways to slam its musical messages home. By Ben Meyer.

UP & COMING: JONATHAN BARBER

He’s appeared on cutting-edge albums by Kris Allen, Jeremy Pelt, and Kendrick Lamar producer Terrace Martin. And he’s been equally impressive leading his own groups on Manhattan’s legendary jazz scene. By Ken Micallef.

Lessons

Basics – The Swampy Double Groove

Grease Up Your Phrases ~ by Rich Redmond

Strictly Technique – Swiss Rudiments

Basel Drumming, Part 3 -~ by Claus Hessler

Rock ’n’ Jazz Clinic – Groove Construction

Part 9: Split Grooves ~ by Jost Nickel

Jazz Drummer’s Workshop – Papa Jo Jones Drum Fill

Incorporating a Classic Jazz Lick – by John Xepoleas

Rock ’n’ Jazz Clinic – Groove Construction

Part 8: Three-Note Variations – by Jost Nickel

Rock Perspectives – A New Perspective

Displacing Two-Over-Three Polyrhythms ~ by Aaron Edgar

Concepts – A New Year, A New You?

Reviewing and Renewing Your Goals, Part 1 ~ by Russ Miller

EQUIPMENT

Product Close-Up

• DW Collector’s Series Cherry/Mahogany Drumset

• Istanbul Mehmet Sahra and Kirkor Signature Rides

• RBH LED System

• Tama 6×14 Poplar Prestige Snare

• Latin Percussion Americana and Matador Cajons, Cajon Saddle, and Percussion Pack

Gearing Up: Van Halen’s Alex Van Halen



New and Notable

DEPARTMENTS

AN EDITOR’S OVERVIEW – Adapting To Change



by Willie Rose

Readers’ Platform: Which Grip Do You Use?



News:

New albums by the Outlaws and Radian, John Sherman on tour with Red Fang, and more

Retailer Pro file

Main Drag Music

Showcase Featuring Drum Market

Critique:

Rod Morgenstein with the Jelly Jam, Eric McPherson with the Fred Hersch Trio, Barrett Martin with Tuatara, and more

Kit of the Month – Spirit of America



