$0.00
0 items in the shopping bag
Unfortunately, your shopping bag is empty.
Go to the shop
advertisement

Post

You are here: Home / Multimedia / Podcasts / Mike and Mike Podcast / Episode 69: Favorite Warm-Ups, Jerry Marotta, SPD-SX, and More
Mike and Mike Podcast

Episode 69: Favorite Warm-Ups, Jerry Marotta, SPD-SX, and More

Views 833

Modern Drummer Podcast with Mike and Mike

In this episode of the Modern Drummer Podcast, Mike and Mike share their favorite daily warm-up exercises. The featured artist is Jerry Marotta, who played with prog/pop great Peter Gabriel on several of his landmark albums in the ’80s. Up for review is Roland’s SPD-SX multipad. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Podcast (mike-and-mike): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:11:13 — 32.6MB)

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS


 

Show Notes

Modern Drummer subscription: https://secure.ablesoftsolutions.com/pdmg/SecurePages/NewSub.aspx?pi=MDRM
Mike Johnston’s website: www.mikeslessons.com
Jerry Marotta: http://www.jerrymarotta.com/
Roland SPD-SX: https://www.roland.com/us/products/spd-sx/
Matt Chamberlain video:

 

The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast

 

Leave a Reply

advertisement
From Our Sponsors

About This Website

Modern Drummer, the world's most widely read drum magazine, is a monthly publication targeting the interests of drummers and percussionists.