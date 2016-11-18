Episode 68: The Six-Stroke Roll, Tama Pedals, and More!

In this episode of the Modern Drummer Podcast, Mike and Mike discuss their favorite applications of the six-stroke roll. The featured artist is studio great and acclaimed clinician Russ Miller, who pens a regular Concepts column in Modern Drummer. Up for review are the new Iron Cobra and Speed Cobra pedals from Tama. After answering a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.



The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast