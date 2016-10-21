$0.00
Post

Mike and Mike Podcast

Episode 64: Odd-Time Songs, Dynamics, Yamaha Recording Custom, and More

Modern Drummer Podcast with Mike and Mike

In this episode, Mike and Mike share two of their favorite odd-time songs, and then they discuss the importance of dynamics in drumming. The featured artist is Halsey/Ryan Adams’ Nate Lotz. The gear review section focuses on Yamaha’s revamped Recording Custom drumset. After answering several listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

Modern Drummer subscription: https://secure.ablesoftsolutions.com/pdmg/SecurePages/NewSub.aspx?pi=MDRM
Mike Johnston’s website: www.mikeslessons.com
Nate Lotz: www.natelotz.com
Yamaha Recording Custom demo: http://www.moderndrummer.com/site/2016/09/video-demo-yamaha-recording-custom-drumset/
Hydro Flask: http://www.hydroflask.com/?gclid=CO2zibSa6s8CFRdahgodFycKVQ

 

“The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike” is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast

 

Comments

  1. Bam Feldman says

    Just started listening to the last few podcasts and love the information and stories being told. Really appreciate the guidance to strong drumming performances on particular tunes. Any thoughts about going over particular rhythms and breaking them down such as origin and how to use them?

    Thanks
    Bam

    Reply

