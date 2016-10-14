Episode 63: Seat Heights, 26″ Giant Beat, and More
In this episode, Mike and Mike share their thoughts on proper seat height. The featured artist is Paul Wandtke of the metal band Trivium. The gear review section focuses on Paiste’s humongous 26″ Giant Beat crash-ride. After fielding several audio questions from listeners and sharing their picks of the week, the hosts select this week’s contest winner of a free Modern Drummer subscription, an MD stick bag, and a brick of Vater’s Mike Johnston signature sticks.
Podcast (mike-and-mike): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 52:15 — 23.9MB)
Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS
Show Notes
Modern Drummer subscription: https://secure.ablesoftsolutions.com/pdmg/SecurePages/NewSub.aspx?pi=MDRM
The November issue of Modern Drummer magazine featuring Will Calhoun: http://wp.me/p1bQfj-hnt
Mike Johnston’s website: www.mikeslessons.com
Paiste 26″ Giant Beat demo: http://www.moderndrummer.com/site/2016/09/video-demo-paiste-26-giant-beat-2002-17-sound-edge-hi-hats/
Paul Wandtke: http://www.paulwandtke.com/
Headspace app: https://www.headspace.com/signup?utm_source=google-b&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=US&utm_content=headspace_app&origintoken=google-b&gclid=CLum1L_H2s8CFZdbhgodNToJdg
“The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike” is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast
Comments
David Jensen says
You guys are freakin funny! Love the info. Huge fan of the podcasts.
Jeffery Stein says
On the subject of a tennis star being a professional…I went to see one of my favorite drummers a few weeks ago and after one song I could tell something was wrong. I thought he was either under the weather or pissed off. After the show I saw him and asked what was up and he said. “the sound was so bad on his kit that he refused to play any fills whatsoever”. After thinking about it later it occurred to me that he was being so incredibly unprofessional. He was playing for a popular power pop artist and I thought it was his responsibility to this artist and the fans who came to see him to be a professional and deal with it. We have all had that nightmare gig where you cannot get hear your krt well and this was a very experienced drummer as well.
William Bartholomew says
Agree totally. Any stickman should set ego aside for bandleader and most importantly the listeners who come out to see best effort from the players/musicians. It’s just selfish to not provide fans your best.