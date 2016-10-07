Episode 62: Bass Drum Technique, Brad Wilk, and More
In this episode, Mike and Mike dig into the November 2016 issue of Modern Drummer and discuss alt-rock great Brad Wilk and some interesting titanium and bronze snares from Van Kleef. The education topic this week is developing bass drum technique. After fielding several audio questions from listeners, the show concludes with picks of the week.
Modern Drummer subscription: https://secure.ablesoftsolutions.com/pdmg/SecurePages/NewSub.aspx?pi=MDRM
The November issue of Modern Drummer magazine featuring Will Calhoun: http://wp.me/p1bQfj-hnt
Mike Johnston’s website: www.mikeslessons.com
Van Kleef snare demos: http://www.moderndrummer.com/site/2016/09/video-demo-van-kleef-titanium-b20-bronze-snares/
Zach Danziger’s Edit Bunker: https://www.facebook.com/EditBunker/?fref=ts
