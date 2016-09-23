The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike Episode 60: Drum Tuning, Evans Calftone Heads, and More

In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss their different approaches to drum tuning. The featured artist is NYC session drummer/producer Steven Wolf. Up for review are Evans’ new Calftone drumheads. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.



Show Notes

October 2016 issue of Modern Drummer: http://www.moderndrummer.com/site/2016/08/october-2016-issue-modern-drummer-magazine-featuring-totos-shannon-forrest/

Mike Johnston’s website: www.mikeslessons.com

Modern Drummer subscription: https://secure.ablesoftsolutions.com/pdmg/SecurePages/NewSub.aspx?pi=MDRM

Evans Calftone drumhead demo: https://vimeo.com/moderndrummermag/review/178050295/59372294a7

Dave Brubeck Quartet At Carnegie Hall: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/at-carnegie-hall-live/id157342118

