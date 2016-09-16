$0.00
0 items in the shopping bag
Unfortunately, your shopping bag is empty.
Go to the shop
advertisement

Post

You are here: Home / Multimedia / Podcasts / Mike and Mike Podcast / Episode 59: Kick Pedals, Will Kennedy, and More
Mike and Mike Podcast

Episode 59: Kick Pedals, Will Kennedy, and More

Views 2131 Comment

Modern Drummer Podcast with Mike and MikeThe Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike Episode 59: Kick Pedals, Will Kennedy, and More

In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss the various types of bass drum pedals. The featured artist is fusion great Will Kennedy of the band Yellowjackets. The gear review segment focuses on Index Drums’ unique Forest King wooden drumheads. After going over a few listener submissions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Podcast (mike-and-mike): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:05:05 — 29.8MB)

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

Show Notes

October 2016 issue of Modern Drummer: http://www.moderndrummer.com/site/2016/08/october-2016-issue-modern-drummer-magazine-featuring-totos-shannon-forrest/
Mike Johnston’s website: www.mikeslessons.com
Modern Drummer subscription: https://secure.ablesoftsolutions.com/pdmg/SecurePages/NewSub.aspx?pi=MDRM
Bass drum pedal article: http://www.moderndrummer.com/site/2015/02/need-know-bass-drum-pedals/
Index Drums Forest King wooden drumheads: http://indexdrums.com/products/forest-king-snare
Boz Scaggs’ “Gimme the Goods”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=frQ6NoaFSwg

 

“The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike” is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast

 

Comments

  1. Chris Moran says

    Hey Mikes, I just started listening at episode 57, and really dig the podcast – I drop at least 10 Google/YouTube searches after (and during) every episode. Haven’t gotten through all of this one yet, but a preview of one of the Groove Meditation videos made meet think of this Fool in the Rain drum iso, which is crazy hypnotic and on of my YouTube favorites: https://youtu.be/G8cSe7RvqSM

    Thanks so much for putting this podcast together! Love listening to it, and look forward to it every week. Also looking forward to checking out all of meditation videos and online lessons, and perhaps hitting a camp sometime.

    Thanks again for everything,
    Chris

    Reply

Leave a Reply

advertisement
From Our Sponsors

About This Website

Modern Drummer, the world's most widely read drum magazine, is a monthly publication targeting the interests of drummers and percussionists.