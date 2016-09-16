The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike Episode 59: Kick Pedals, Will Kennedy, and More
In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss the various types of bass drum pedals. The featured artist is fusion great Will Kennedy of the band Yellowjackets. The gear review segment focuses on Index Drums’ unique Forest King wooden drumheads. After going over a few listener submissions, the show concludes with picks of the week.
Show Notes
October 2016 issue of Modern Drummer: http://www.moderndrummer.com/site/2016/08/october-2016-issue-modern-drummer-magazine-featuring-totos-shannon-forrest/
Mike Johnston’s website: www.mikeslessons.com
Modern Drummer subscription: https://secure.ablesoftsolutions.com/pdmg/SecurePages/NewSub.aspx?pi=MDRM
Bass drum pedal article: http://www.moderndrummer.com/site/2015/02/need-know-bass-drum-pedals/
Index Drums Forest King wooden drumheads: http://indexdrums.com/products/forest-king-snare
Boz Scaggs’ “Gimme the Goods”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=frQ6NoaFSwg
“The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike” is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast
Comments
Chris Moran says
Hey Mikes, I just started listening at episode 57, and really dig the podcast – I drop at least 10 Google/YouTube searches after (and during) every episode. Haven’t gotten through all of this one yet, but a preview of one of the Groove Meditation videos made meet think of this Fool in the Rain drum iso, which is crazy hypnotic and on of my YouTube favorites: https://youtu.be/G8cSe7RvqSM
Thanks so much for putting this podcast together! Love listening to it, and look forward to it every week. Also looking forward to checking out all of meditation videos and online lessons, and perhaps hitting a camp sometime.
Thanks again for everything,
Chris