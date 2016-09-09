$0.00
Post

Mike and Mike Podcast

Episode 58: Favorite Drum Tracks, Charles Haynes, Turkish Cymbals, and More

In this episode, Mike and Mike talk about a couple of their favorite drum recordings. The featured artist is contemporary pop/R&B/jazz drummer Charles Haynes. Up for review is a unique set of Soundscape series cymbals by Turkish. After answering a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

Modern Drummer subscription: https://secure.ablesoftsolutions.com/pdmg/SecurePages/NewSub.aspx?pi=MDRM
Mike Johnston’s website: https://www.mikeslessons.com
Charles Haynes drum solo: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hW2m_JGR-zc
Turkish Soundscape series cymbals demo: http://www.moderndrummer.com/site/2016/08/video-demo-turkish-jc-soundscape-series-cymbals/
Remo Quick Lock hi-hat clutch: http://remo.com/products/product/quick-lock-hi-hat-clutch/

 

“The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike” is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast

 

