$0.00
0 items in the shopping bag
Unfortunately, your shopping bag is empty.
Go to the shop
advertisement

Post

You are here: Home / Multimedia / Podcasts / Mike and Mike Podcast / Episode 56: Learning Licks, Jimmy Chamberlin, and More
Mike and Mike Podcast

Episode 56: Learning Licks, Jimmy Chamberlin, and More

Views 106

Modern Drummer Podcast with Mike and MikeThe Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike Episode 56: Learning Licks, Jimmy Chamberlin, and More

In this episode, Mike and Mike go through their strategies for learning and internalizing new licks on the drumset. The featured artist is Smashing Pumpkins’ Jimmy Chamberlin, and the gear review section focuses on Beier’s unique 6.5×15 steel snare. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Podcast (mike-and-mike): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:07:35 — 30.9MB)

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

Show Notes

Modern Drummer subscription: https://secure.ablesoftsolutions.com/pdmg/SecurePages/NewSub.aspx?pi=MDRM
Mike Johnston’s website: www.mikeslessons.com
Jimmy Chamberlin and Sakae Drums: http://sakaedrums.com/en/artists/jimmy_chamberlin/
Beier 6.5×15 steel snare demo: https://vimeo.com/moderndrummermag/review/165308699/b094cb063c
Beier Drums: http://www.beierdrums.com/
Progressive Independence: Jazzbook: http://moderndrummer.storenvy.com/collections/1120209-books-print/products/13405068-progressive-independence-jazz-book

“The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike” is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast

Leave a Reply

advertisement
From Our Sponsors

About This Website

Modern Drummer, the world's most widely read drum magazine, is a monthly publication targeting the interests of drummers and percussionists.