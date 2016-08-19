The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike Episode 55: Charting Songs, Alex Rudinger, and More

In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss various ways to chart songs for gigs, sessions, and lessons, and then they talk about up-and-coming progressive metal drummer Alex Rüdinger. In the gear review section, Dawson goes over the limited edition Modern Drummer 40th-Anniversary 5.5×14 single-ply maple snare. After fielding several listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.



Show Notes

Modern Drummer subscription: https://secure.ablesoftsolutions.com/pdmg/SecurePages/NewSub.aspx?pi=MDRM

Mike Johnston’s website: www.mikeslessons.com

MyFitnessPal app: http://www.myfitnesspal.com/mobile/iphone

Alex Rüdinger: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC49gv47lBXOGdVLqlmxxyxQ

40th-Anniversary 5.5×14 Maple Snare: https://youtu.be/qNkElgFbxkY



“The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike” is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast

