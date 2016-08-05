The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike Episode 53: Larnell Lewis, Tama Superstar Classic, and More





In this episode, Mike and Mike ways to be more creative on the drumset, and then discussion Modern Drummer cover artist Larnell Lewis of the fusion/R&B band Snarky Puppy. In the gear review section, Dawson shares his experience with the new Tama Superstar Classic drumset. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.



Show Notes

September 2016 Issue of Modern Drummer magazine featuring Snarky Puppy’s Robert “Sput” Searight, Larnell Lewis, and Jason “JT” Thomas

: http://www.moderndrummer.com/site/2016/07/september-2016-issue-modern-drummer-magazine-featuring-snarky-puppys-robert-sput-searight-larnell-lewis-jason-jt-thomas/

Mike Johnston’s website: www.mikeslessons.com

Tama Superstar Classic drumset demo: http://www.moderndrummer.com/site/2016/07/video-demo-tama-superstar-classic-drumset/

Steve Reich’s “Clapping Music”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lzkOFJMI5i8

“The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike” is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast

