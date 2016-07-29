$0.00
Episode 52: Building Hand Speed, Twenty One Pilots’ Josh Dun, and More

The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike Episode 52: Building Hand Speed, Twenty One Pilots' Josh Dun, and More

In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss their favorite exercises for developing hand speed. This week’s featured artist is Josh Dun of the popular rock/pop duo Twenty One Pilots. In the gear review section, Dawson discusses the Porter & Davies BC Gigster drum throne and seat kicker. After fielding several listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

August 2016 issue of Modern Drummer: http://www.moderndrummer.com/site/2016/06/august-2016-modern-drummer-magazine-featuring-slipknots-jay-weinberg/
Mike Johnston’s website: www.mikeslessons.com
Master Studies: http://moderndrummer.storenvy.com/products/13412841-master-studies-book
Twenty One Pilots: http://www.twentyonepilots.com/
Porter & Davies BC Gigster: http://www.porteranddavies.co.uk/GigsterOverviewPage.html

“The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike” is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast

 

