$0.00
0 items in the shopping bag
Unfortunately, your shopping bag is empty.
Go to the shop
advertisement

Post

You are here: Home / Multimedia / Podcasts / Mike and Mike Podcast / Episode 51: Johnny Craviotto, Learning Grooves, and More
Mike and Mike Podcast

Episode 51: Johnny Craviotto, Learning Grooves, and More

Views 73

The Modern Drummer Podcast with Mike and MikeThe Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike Episode 51: Johnny Craviotto, Learning Grooves, and More

In this episode, Mike and Mike pay tribute to legendary drum builder Johnny Craviotto, and then discuss their approaches to learning new grooves. This week’s featured artist is jazz great Carl Allen. In the gear review section, Dawson shares his experience with the Love Custom Indian rosewood stave-shell snare. After fielding several listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Podcast (mike-and-mike): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:08:19 — 31.3MB)

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

Show Notes

August 2016 issue of Modern Drummer: http://www.moderndrummer.com/site/2016/06/august-2016-modern-drummer-magazine-featuring-slipknots-jay-weinberg/
Mike Johnston’s website: www.mikeslessons.com
Johnny Craviotto: craviottodrums.com
Carl Allen: http://www.moderndrummer.com/site/2016/06/carl-allen-learning-giants/
Love Custom Indian rosewood snare demo: http://www.moderndrummer.com/site/2016/06/video-demo-love-custom-drums-7×14-indian-rosewood-snare/
Chef’s Table: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C7SNSWEV708
Boss DR-5: http://www.bossus.com/products/dr-5/

“The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike” is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast

 

Leave a Reply

advertisement
From Our Sponsors

About This Website

Modern Drummer, the world's most widely read drum magazine, is a monthly publication targeting the interests of drummers and percussionists.