The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike Episode 51: Johnny Craviotto, Learning Grooves, and More



In this episode, Mike and Mike pay tribute to legendary drum builder Johnny Craviotto, and then discuss their approaches to learning new grooves. This week’s featured artist is jazz great Carl Allen. In the gear review section, Dawson shares his experience with the Love Custom Indian rosewood stave-shell snare. After fielding several listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.



Show Notes

August 2016 issue of Modern Drummer: http://www.moderndrummer.com/site/2016/06/august-2016-modern-drummer-magazine-featuring-slipknots-jay-weinberg/

Mike Johnston’s website: www.mikeslessons.com

Johnny Craviotto: craviottodrums.com

Carl Allen: http://www.moderndrummer.com/site/2016/06/carl-allen-learning-giants/

Love Custom Indian rosewood snare demo: http://www.moderndrummer.com/site/2016/06/video-demo-love-custom-drums-7×14-indian-rosewood-snare/

Chef’s Table: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C7SNSWEV708

Boss DR-5: http://www.bossus.com/products/dr-5/

