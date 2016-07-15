$0.00
Mike and Mike Podcast

Episode 50: All Listener Questions

The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike Episode 50: All Listener Questions

In this special fiftieth episode, Mike and Mike take a break from the usual format and spend the entire hour fielding questions from their loyal listeners. The show will return to its regular flow for episode fifty-one.

Podcast (mike-and-mike): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:06:13 — 30.3MB)

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

Show Notes

August 2016 issue of Modern Drummer: http://www.moderndrummer.com/site/2016/06/august-2016-modern-drummer-magazine-featuring-slipknots-jay-weinberg/
Mike Johnston’s website: www.mikeslessons.com

“The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike” is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast

 

