Post

Episode 49: Ostinatos, Craig Blundell, Sabian Vanguards, and More

Views 852 Comments

The Modern Drummer Podcast with Mike and MikeThe Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike Episode 49: Ostinatos, Craig Blundell, Sabian Vanguards, and More

In this episode, Mike and Mike define what an ostinato is and how they’ve practiced them on the drumset. The featured artist is UK-based drummer Craig Blundell, who’s currently touring with Steve Wilson of Porcupine Tree fame. In the gear review section, Dawson shares his experience with Sabian’s new HH Vanguard line. After fielding a couple listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

August 2016 issue of Modern Drummer: http://www.moderndrummer.com/site/2016/06/august-2016-modern-drummer-magazine-featuring-slipknots-jay-weinberg/
Mike Johnston’s website: www.mikeslessons.com
Craig Blundell: https://www.craigblundell.com/
Sabian HH Vanguard demo: http://www.moderndrummer.com/site/2016/06/video-demo-sabian-hh-vanguard-series-cymbals/#_
Planetary Radio podcast: http://www.planetary.org/multimedia/planetary-radio/
Dunnett Ludwig-style throw-off: http://www.gibraltarhardware.com/?fa=partsdetail&curcat=2&bnd=11&cid=130&sid=729&pid=2956

 

 

“The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike” is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast

 

Comments

  1. Matt Short says

    Having issues streaming/downloading the podcast from this site and my PodKicker app. Y’all might need to re-post this bad boy.

    Reply

