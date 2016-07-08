The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike Episode 49: Ostinatos, Craig Blundell, Sabian Vanguards, and More



In this episode, Mike and Mike define what an ostinato is and how they’ve practiced them on the drumset. The featured artist is UK-based drummer Craig Blundell, who’s currently touring with Steve Wilson of Porcupine Tree fame. In the gear review section, Dawson shares his experience with Sabian’s new HH Vanguard line. After fielding a couple listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.



Show Notes

August 2016 issue of Modern Drummer: http://www.moderndrummer.com/site/2016/06/august-2016-modern-drummer-magazine-featuring-slipknots-jay-weinberg/

Mike Johnston’s website: www.mikeslessons.com

Craig Blundell: https://www.craigblundell.com/

Sabian HH Vanguard demo: http://www.moderndrummer.com/site/2016/06/video-demo-sabian-hh-vanguard-series-cymbals/#_

Planetary Radio podcast: http://www.planetary.org/multimedia/planetary-radio/

Dunnett Ludwig-style throw-off: http://www.gibraltarhardware.com/?fa=partsdetail&curcat=2&bnd=11&cid=130&sid=729&pid=2956

