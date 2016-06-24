$0.00
Mike and Mike Podcast

Episode 47: Practicing on Pillows, Derico Watson, and More

The Modern Drummer Podcast with Mike and MikeThe Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike Episode 47: Practicing on Pillows, Derico Watson, and More

In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss the benefits of practicing on different surfaces. The featured artist is fusion/jazz/R&B great Deric Watson. In the gear review section, Johnston shares his experience with the affordable Audio-Technical AE3000 microphone. After fielding a couple listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

Derico Watson: http://dericowatson.com/pages/
Audio-Technica AE3000 microphone: http://www.audio-technica.com/cms/wired_mics/7f62abd816a70bf3/
The Music Lesson: http://www.themusiclesson.com
PNY 64GB SD Card: https://www.amazon.com/PNY-Elite-Performance-Speed-Class/dp/B00HIKBW1G
Mike Johnston’s website: www.mikeslessons.com

 

 

“The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike” is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast

 

