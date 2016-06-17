The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike Episode 46: Notation Basics, Jost Nickel, Bone Essence Kit, and More
In this episode, Mike and Mike go over some basics of drum notation and discuss how they use it with their students. The featured artist this week is the great German drummer Jost Nickel. In the gear review section, Dawson shares his experience with the Essence series kit by Slovenian company Bone. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.
Show Notes
July 2016 issue of Modern Drummer: http://www.moderndrummer.com/site/2016/05/july-modern-drummer-magazine-2016-gear-year-issue/
Mike Johnston’s website: www.mikeslessons.com
Jost Nickel drum solo: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IRPcKbuMYaY&feature=youtu.be
Bone Essence Series drumset demo: http://www.moderndrummer.com/site/2016/05/video-demo-bone-essence-series-drumset/
Beier Drums: http://www.moderndrummer.com/site/2015/12/video-demo-beier-15-steel-snare-drums/
Kyle Denney says
Mike and Mike you guys are awesome! Really enjoying the show during my commute and whenever I can tune in and geek out on drum stuff. Been waiting for a show like this.
I am sharing this podcast on all my social media and with friends. A must listen if you are a drummer.
Now for a little criticism. Dawson your voice is way low in the podcasts compared to Johnston and I know you got good stuff to say. In headphones it is better but in my car not so good. Crank up the Mike D!