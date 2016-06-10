The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike Episode 45: Learning Songs, Paiste Big Beats, and More

In this episode, Mike and Mike talk about some of the songs they’ve transcribed note for note and discuss the benefits of such practice. Then they dig into their processes for making drum videos and synching audio. The featured artist this week is former White Denim and current Leon Bridges drummer Josh Block. In the gear review section, Dawson shares his experience with the new Paiste 2002 Big Beat cymbals. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.



Show Notes

July 2016 issue of Modern Drummer: http://www.moderndrummer.com/site/2016/05/july-modern-drummer-magazine-2016-gear-year-issue/

Mike Johnston’s website: www.mikeslessons.com

Paiste 2002 Big Beat cymbals demo: http://www.moderndrummer.com/site/2016/05/video-demo-paiste-2002-big-beat-cymbals/

“The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike” is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast

