Post

Mike and Mike Podcast

Episode 40: Listener Questions, Peter Erskine, Kumu’s Limited Series Kits, and More

The Modern Drummer Podcast with Mike and Mike

In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss June Modern Drummer cover artist Peter Erskine and answer a few listener questions. In the gear review segment, the hosts share their thoughts, opinions, and experiences with Finnish drum company Kumu’s new Limited Series maple and mahogany kits. The show concludes with picks of the week.

Podcast (mike-and-mike): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:02:55 — 28.8MB)

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

Show Notes

June 2016 issue of Modern Drummer: http://www.moderndrummer.com/site/2016/04/peter-erskine-modern-drummer-magazine-june-2016/

Mike Johnston’s website: www.mikeslessons.com

Kumu Product Close-Up demos: http://www.moderndrummer.com/site/2016/04/video-demo-kumu-limited-series-maple-mahogany-drumsets/

Solomon sub mic: http://www.solomonmics.com

DJI Osmo camera/three-axis gimbal: http://www.dji.com/product/osmo

 

 

“The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike” is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast

 

    Don’t forget the 2 records Peter did with Vince Mendoza in the early 90’s – Start Here and Instructions Inside. Vintage Peter… Great work on the podcast – feel better Mike…

