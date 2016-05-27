Episode 43: Carter McLean, Flowing Between Subdivisions, MD 40th Anniversary Cherry Snare, and More

In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss their favorite drum clips they found online this week, and then they talk about their approach to flowing between subdivisions in solos and fills. The featured artist is Carter McLean of The Lion King, and in the gear review section Johnston gives a rundown of the new Modern Drummer 40th-anniversary solid cherry 6×13 snare. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.



Show Notes

June 2016 issue of Modern Drummer: http://www.moderndrummer.com/site/2016/04/peter-erskine-modern-drummer-magazine-june-2016/

Mike Johnston’s website: www.mikeslessons.com

Carter McLean: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHP-_-rf5KQ0-EPMJSaqCKA

Zildjian 20″ Renaissance ride: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eat4Uuyau2M

RH Factor Distractions: http://www.amazon.com/Distractions-Roy-Hargrove-RH-Factor/dp/B000EXOADG

