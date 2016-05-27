$0.00
0 items in the shopping bag
Unfortunately, your shopping bag is empty.
Go to the shop
advertisement

Post

You are here: Home / Multimedia / Podcasts / Mike and Mike Podcast / Episode 43: Carter McLean, Flowing Between Subdivisions, MD 40th Anniversary Cherry Snare, and More
Mike and Mike Podcast

Episode 43: Carter McLean, Flowing Between Subdivisions, MD 40th Anniversary Cherry Snare, and More

Views 96

The Modern Drummer Podcast with Mike and MikeIn this episode, Mike and Mike discuss their favorite drum clips they found online this week, and then they talk about their approach to flowing between subdivisions in solos and fills. The featured artist is Carter McLean of The Lion King, and in the gear review section Johnston gives a rundown of the new Modern Drummer 40th-anniversary solid cherry 6×13 snare. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Podcast (mike-and-mike): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:09:27 — 31.8MB)

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

Show Notes

June 2016 issue of Modern Drummer: http://www.moderndrummer.com/site/2016/04/peter-erskine-modern-drummer-magazine-june-2016/

Mike Johnston’s website: www.mikeslessons.com

Carter McLean: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHP-_-rf5KQ0-EPMJSaqCKA

Zildjian 20″ Renaissance ride: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eat4Uuyau2M

RH Factor Distractions: http://www.amazon.com/Distractions-Roy-Hargrove-RH-Factor/dp/B000EXOADG

 

“The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike” is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast

 

Leave a Reply

advertisement
From Our Sponsors

About This Website

Modern Drummer, the world's most widely read drum magazine, is a monthly publication targeting the interests of drummers and percussionists.