Episode 41: Groove Construction, Jimmy Branly, Masterwork Cymbals, and More

In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss Cuban-born/LA-based monster drummer Jimmy Branly, who’s featured in the June 2016 issue of Modern Drummer. The hosts then discuss their approach to constructing a groove to a new song. Johnston demos the Modern Drummer 40th-Anniversary 3-ply snare, and Dawson discusses and demos the Masterwork Jazz Master and Valena cymbals, which are reviewed in the June 2016 issue. After fielding several listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.
Show Notes
June 2016 issue of Modern Drummer: http://www.moderndrummer.com/site/2016/04/peter-erskine-modern-drummer-magazine-june-2016/
Mike Johnston’s website: www.mikeslessons.com
Jimmy Branly book: http://www.amazon.com/Method-Afro-Cuban-Drumming-Book-Audio/dp/0634086863/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1454369868&sr=8-1&keywords=jimmy+branly
Drumset Artists of Cuba clip: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4o5cK2QEIa4
Masterwork cymbals: http://www.moderndrummer.com/site/2016/04/video-demo-masterwork-jazz-master-valena-series-cymbals/
40th Anniversary 3-ply snare demo: https://vimeo.com/moderndrummermag/review/161199506/6a0c2bf08c
Promark Active Grip sticks: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uX7S8wsGJF4
Oben TT-200 desktop tripod: http://www.obensupports.com/listing?category=17725
“The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike” is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast
Comments
J.Keith Brooks says
I love the podcast fellows.Its just as informative as Drumeo.The drum industry has come a long way.Sky really is the limit.