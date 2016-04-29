$0.00
Episode 39: Independence Over Foot Ostinatos, Two-Mic Recording and Mixing, Modern Drummer’s 40th Anniversary snares, and More

The Modern Drummer Podcast with Mike and MikeIn this episode, Mike and Mike field a few listener questions, and then Johnston gives a detailed rundown of his two-mic recording and mixing process. In the education segment, the hosts discuss their thoughts and opinions on building independence over foot ostinatos. For gear reviews this week are Modern Drummer’s 40th Anniversary 3-ply 6.5×14 walnut/poplar/mahogany snare and Meinl’s 22″ Byzance Dark Big Apple ride. The show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

May 2016 issue of Modern Drummer: http://www.moderndrummer.com/site/2016/03/may-2016-issue-modern-drummer-featuring-andres-forero-hamilton/

Mike Johnston’s website: www.mikeslessons.com

Modern Drummer 40th Anniversary Snares: contact [email protected] for more info.

 

“The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike” is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast

 

